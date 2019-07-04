Kraft Heinz's Dividend Is Still Not Safe

While the stock is certainly cheap from a metric standpoint, there are still questions that need to be answered. A future dividend cut is certainly not off of the table.

We last covered Kraft Heinz in March 2018, and a lot of negative developments have taken place since then. Shares have fallen to all-time lows.

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) has been on a wild journey over the past 18 months or so. It's not often that so much dark information comes to surface on such a large and well-recognized business - especially one which Warren Buffett is associated with. Last March, we saw Kraft Heinz fall from the $90s to the low $60s and called it a potential buying opportunity. We failed to see what proceeded to come afterwards when Kraft Heinz slashed its dividend 36% and revealed a probe from the SEC and a massive $15.4 billion write-off related to failed acquisitions. Since our missed call, the stock has shed another 49% of its value and now trades just above all-time lows.

(Source: YCharts)

The share price has stabilized over the past several months, and investors may be poking around Kraft Heinz, looking for opportunity. The stock currently sits near all-time lows, and even a reduced dividend of $1.60 per share still yields a whopping 5.24% at these price levels. However, problems remain with Kraft Heinz. After finally filing its 2018 financial forms last month, it has become evident that Kraft Heinz is a cash-strapped entity with problems that require investments into the company. Because of this, we fear that another potential dividend cut may be coming that could drive shares lower.

The Dividend Is Still Not Paid For

Things have had some time to reset within Kraft Heinz, and the company finally (just recently) published its annual financial records for the 2018 year. The numbers are somewhat messy, but what is glaring is that the company still comes up short in paying for its dividend. Kraft Heinz generated operating cash flows in 2018 of $2.57 billion. When you subtract out CAPEX of $826 million, you are left with approximate free cash flows of $1.74 billion. The reduced dividend of $1.60 per share (multiplied by 1.219 billion common shares) still results in a dividend obligation of $1.95 billion for 2019.

Management likely set the payout based on earnings, but dividends are not an accounting figure, they are actual cash layouts. If the cash isn't there, the company will need to borrow to pay it - which only goes against management's efforts to deleverage the balance sheet. Kraft Heinz does have a cash balance of $1.1 billion, but that is not enough to carry the dividend when other matters are pressing throughout the company.

Looking At The Debt

Management has stated a goal of 3X EBITDA, which would get the company to investment grade. Given its cash position of $1.1 billion and long-term debts totaling $30.77 billion, Kraft Heinz still boasts a hefty net debt position of $29.67 billion. The company's adjusted 2018 EBITDA of $7.08 billion puts leverage at approximately 4.19X net debt.

However, management is forecasting 2019 EBITDA to come in between $6.3 billion and $6.5 billion. This places leverage at 4.56X EBITDA on a net basis.

(Source: The Kraft Heinz Company Q4/Full Year Update)

Management is stuck "between a rock and a hard place" here. Divestitures have been mentioned by management. The company has been rumored to be shopping Maxwell House, Plasmon, and Ore-Ida. Analysts peg both Maxwell House and Ore-Ida as multi-billion dollar brands, which would certainly take out a chunk of the debt needed to reach a 3X leverage ratio. The cautionary tale for Kraft Heinz is to be careful in which brands it chooses to part with. The company no doubt lacks leverage given its cash needs and mishandling of brand equity (underlined by the write-off). Missteps here could take away from the long-term brand strength of Kraft Heinz's portfolio.

A Scenario In Which The Dividend Is Cut Again

This year represents a pivotal point for Kraft Heinz. Management already got the bad news out by coming out and declaring that 2019 will see the business continue to contract before growth returns in 2020. This is partially due to incoming divestitures, as well as a $0.25 per share headwind on earnings for a non-operating related item.

So, how do investors manage the situation? We are taking a cautionary approach. A lot rides on how effectively management reshapes the brand portfolio to depart from undesirable assets and raise cash to help deleverage the balance sheet. The company currently lacks the cash flow to organically fund the dividend, so if management is unsuccessful in navigating this effectively, a more direct measure to take would be to introduce another dividend cut. A 50% cut would result in a $0.20 payout each quarter and reduce the annual dividend layout to just $975 million. This would free up almost a billion in free cash flow and at least give Kraft Heinz financial breathing room to help deleverage and remove the need to continue borrowing.

Wrapping Up

At just $31 per share, Kraft Heinz is well below its historical norms at just 11X analyst estimates for 2019 EPS of $2.77. Valuation can be hard to figure out when the discrepancies in the metrics are this large. At face value, the stock is very undervalued, but this viewpoint doesn't take the true temperature of the business when you consider all that has happened with the company.

Kraft Heinz has the potential to fly high in the future (years from now), making it a potential opportunity near $30. However, it must be noted that the math and financials paint a picture of an uphill battle that still exists. If the company's plan to cut costs and divest assets does not go as well as hoped, a dividend cut is very much on the table, which could introduce a new floor for the share price.

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on our latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.