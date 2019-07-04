World Conflict III

Germany and France have lost control of the EU and the recent meetings to appoint the new leaders in the European Union are proving it.

It is minimized by almost everyone and investors are quite likely to be hurt, economically, by the minimization.

While everyone focuses on the trade wars with America and China, and some focus on what is happening with Iran, my focus is on the much more serious problem in Europe.

It is a "War," of sorts. It does not involve armaments or tanks or military armies running over the Continent but it is the third world conflict for the control and domination of Europe. While everyone focuses on the trade wars with America and China, and some focus on what is happening with Iran, my focus is on the much more serious problem in Europe that is minimized, by almost everyone, and investors are quite likely to be hurt, economically, by the minimization.

We had two horrible wars, World War I and World War II, where the Germans tried to take over Europe using military tactics. Both times, Germany lost. Then they took a third go at it with the European Union and finally won, using money and politics, but mostly money, to gain their aspirations. We call it the "European Union" but what it has really been, in my estimation, is Germany controlling the Continent, with France as the "ruse," so that Germany's intentions were masked by Paris, and a government housed in Brussels, not Berlin, which was another ruse.

All of these years the decisions were made in Berlin. Policies were orchestrated in Berlin. The funding system for the entire Continent is primarily based in Germany and it is known as "Target2," and it is mostly funded by the Bundesbank. The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) states,

The existence of a substantial German claim on the Eurosystem is well known… Since the beginning of the financial crisis in August 2007, claims of the Deutsche Bundesbank on the Eurosystem through the TARGET2 system have gone from basically zero to more than €700 billion. This has led to a debate over what this accumulation means and what, if anything, should be done about it.

Prior to the recent European elections I wrote, and wrote, about the seriousness of this vote. While I was making my case almost everyone in the Press was portraying the elections as "ho hum," and just one more election, and no big deal. I further stated that the nationalists, the populists, were going to gain a significant minority position and that Germany and France were about to lose their hold on the European Union, the European Commission and also the European Central Bank. Well, my prognostications have come to pass and both Germany and France have lost control of the EU and the recent meetings, to appoint the new leaders in the European Union, are proving it.

The new EU Parliament is meeting in Brussels, currently, and there has been almost no agreement on anything as the newly elected nationalists stall the process. Both German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron said choosing the candidates was now more complicated, because the May European elections had ended the traditional center-left and center-right dominance of EU politics. "When you have not just two partners, but three or four, the issue is not clearly defined," Ms. Merkel told reporters, admitting that the disagreement "looks bad". My reading between the lines here is that both countries are actually admitting that they have lost control.

Germany and France no longer run the European Union!

Underlining the failure of the negotiations and the lack of cooperation displayed by some of his colleagues, Emmanuel Macron said, in front of journalists, at the exit from the Council building, that "our credibility is profoundly tarnished with these overly long meetings which don't result in anything. We give an image of a Europe that is not serious". If the European Council doesn't reach a compromise quickly, I point out, that it risks losing its edge in the calendar of nominations as the Parliament would have an even more considerable weight in the balance of negotiations. The EPP, S&D, Renew Europe and the Greens now have plenty of influence to exercise to facilitate finding a balance, without necessarily depending on the weight of the EU's member nations.

I bring all of this to your attention today because the European Union, that we have all known and dealt with for decades is, to use the German word, "Kaput," or utterly defeated. The Germans won with the European Union, but now have been politically defeated and what the EU was is no longer. I suggest you get this through your heads.

This means for investors that there is a huge amount of "Risk" now, investing on the Continent, because no one has any real idea of what may come next. I expect structural changes, procedural changes, legal changes that will throw Europe into a tailspin and they will all begin emerging not just with the election of the new leaders but as the nationalists hold sway and replace the typical alliances of years past.

Then, with Brexit still facing us, and the possibility of "Itwent," right in front of us, many securitizations are going to drop to the laws of the Baltic countries and the nations of Southern Europe where "political expediency" governs and NOT the "Rule of Law." My proclamation here is that investors should not put money in places that are no longer understood or where they can get cauterized by rules and regulations that they can't anticipate or understand.

Unless you have a mandate for European investing, I would steer clear of what the European Union is becoming which, in my view, is a very dangerous place. "Preservation of Capital" remains at the top of Grant's Rules because I have long learned that it is easier to keep the money that you have made, rather than trying to make new money. This is especially true when the environment becomes guesswork, which is just what is occurring in Europe presently.

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.