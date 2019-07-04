Lincoln Electric Holdings: Knocking On The Door Of Dividend Champion Status

Being an industrial stock in a bull market, we want to see a wider margin of safety in the valuation.

Lincoln Electric Holdings is a leading manufacturer of welding equipment and about to become a Dividend Champion with its 25th straight increase later this year.

Modern manufacturing creates a cycle of opportunity for companies as infrastructure is built both in efforts of expansion and to replace what is already in place and aging. Companies that can occupy a strong market position within these types of industries can sustain success over long periods of time. Lincoln Electric Holdings (LECO) is a manufacturing company that is about to become a "Dividend Champion" when it issues its 25th dividend raise later this year. Despite dealing in a "blue-collar" industry, the company has managed to put up strong operational metrics and reward shareholders with sizable dividend growth.

Lincoln Electric Holdings designs, produces, and sells welding equipment and welding supplies. It was formed all the way back in 1895 and is based in Cleveland, OH. The company operates in three main segments. The Americas Welding segment deals in North and South America. The International Welding segment deals in Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia. And lastly, The Harris Products Group includes the company's global cutting, soldering, and brazing businesses, as well as a retail operation in the United States. The company generated $3 billion in revenue in 2018.

(Source: Lincoln Electric Holdings Overview)

Performance Overview

(Source: YCharts)

The company's business performance has varied over the years, as economic conditions directly impact revenues and earnings. When leveled out, revenues have grown over the past decade at a CAGR of 2.02% and EPS at a CAGR of 5.89%.

To gain a better understanding of underlying strengths and weaknesses of Lincoln Electric, we will review a few of its key operating metrics.

We review operating margins to make sure the company is consistently profitable. We also want to invest in companies with strong cash flow streams, so we look at the conversion rate of revenue to free cash flow. Lastly, we want to see that management is effectively deploying Lincoln Electric's financial resources, so we review the cash rate of return on invested capital (CROCI). We will do all of these using three benchmarks:

Operating Margin - Consistent/expanding margins over time

FCF Conversion - Convert at least 10% of sales into FCF

CROCI - Generate at least 11-12% rate of return on invested capital

(Source: YCharts)

While Lincoln Electric's top line has fluctuated over the years, the underlying operating metrics show a little more consistency. Operating margins have been pretty steady aside from 2016. The company's ability to generate free cash flow has fluctuated, but so have capital expenditures over the years.

(Source: YCharts)

When we strip out CAPEX and look at operating cash flow, the level of performance improves some. When a company doesn't consistently generate strong cash flows, it can lead to borrowing on the balance sheet, so this is something we always want to see move higher. Lastly, Lincoln Electric's ability to generate cash returns on its resources is solid. This is a sign of strong management, particularly for a company that needs to spend on CAPEX.

Before looking elsewhere, we want to touch upon Lincoln Electric's balance sheet. Many otherwise strong companies can suffer from over-leveraging. Interest expenses can harm liquidity and a company's ability to distribute cash to shareholders.

(Source: YCharts)

Fortunately, the balance sheet is in great shape. The company has a great debt-to-cash ratio of just under 3:1 and a leverage ratio of just 1.46X EBITDA. We generally use a 2.5X ratio as a benchmark for caution, so Lincoln Electric obviously has plenty of room on its balance sheet.

Dividend Outlook and Stock Buybacks

Having strong operational metrics and a clean balance sheet enables Lincoln Electric to distribute cash to its shareholders. The company has spent on buybacks over time and has gradually lowered its share count. This helps push EPS growth forward.

(Source: YCharts)

On the flip side, the company is about to enter the "Dividend Champions" club when it issues its 25th consecutive increase later this year. The dividend is paid every quarter, and totals an annual payout to investors of $1.88 per share. The resulting yield of 2.30% isn't staggering, but it's a solid yield that surpasses what 10-year US treasuries are currently offering (1.95%).

(Source: YCharts)

Lincoln Electric has combined this yield with a dividend growth trajectory that has well exceeded historical inflation rates. Over the past 10 years, the dividend has grown at a CAGR of 12.1%, and that growth has been pretty consistent, including last year's large increase of 20.5%. We notice that the dividend growth rate has outpaced actual cash flow growth, so the payout ratio has steadily risen. We expect the dividend to pull back some and settle into the high single digits in the coming years.

Growth Opportunities and Risks

As a market leader in an industry with various niches and specialties, there are opportunities for growth moving forward. Lincoln Electric ultimately pursues growth in a few different ways. The first being that the company continually develops new products and technologies. While the industry is full of competition, much of this is fragmented. In other words, a competitor may go against Lincoln Electric in a certain aspect of welding, but only a few competitors offer the breadth of solutions that this company does. To combat this competition, the company spends on average 1.2-2.0% of its revenues each year on R&D. In 2018, more than a third of total revenues were generated by sales of new products.

Secondly, the fragmented nature of the industry and Lincoln Electric's large scale and balance sheet allow for M&A opportunities. The company is able to buy market share by using M&A to penetrate new niches of the industry. Over the past decade, more than $600 million has been spent on M&A.

(Source: Lincoln Electric Holdings Overview)

This doesn't mean that Lincoln Electric is without risk though. The company is sensitive to economic conditions, where a recessionary event could prevent customers from upgrading and purchasing equipment.

(Source: Lincoln Electric Holdings Overview)

The company doesn't rely entirely on a single end-market for business, but an industry-specific downturn would certainly have a material impact on its total revenues.

Valuation

Trading at just over $82 per share, Lincoln Electric is currently at the midpoint of its 52-week range. Analysts are forecasting 2019 EPS of $5.13, which places the stock at an earnings multiple of 16.13X. This is a notable discount to the stock's 10-year median P/E ratio (20.95X) of 23%.

When we look at valuation from an FCF standpoint, the current yield of 4.43% is a bit underwhelming. Yield has approached more attractive levels of 8% a couple of times over the years, the lower yields being the result of an industrial stock appreciating in a bull market.

(Source: YCharts)

And that is what makes valuing Lincoln Electric a bit more complicated. The US economy is roaring right now (we just reached a benchmark as the longest economic expansion in history), which is typically not a great time to be accumulating industrials. Despite the discount apparent in the P/E ratio, we want to see a more pronounced margin of safety. Another 10% would take the stock down to the $74 per share neighborhood - one we could consider living in.

Wrapping Up

Lincoln Electric Holdings is a well-managed industrial in a space that is crowded with names. It is a fantastic dividend growth play with solid yield and ample growth. The company's financials are strong, and it has established a modest - but reliable track record of expansion. This is not a conducive market environment to be accumulating industrials, but a pullback would certainly give us pause.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.