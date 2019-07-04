Tesla: The Great American Car Company

The stock has gone through a sizable 55% correction, reflects a lot of pessimism and uncertainty right now, and is likely to rebound and go substantially higher from here.

In 2020, the company is likely to benefit from robust Model 3 sales, improved production efficiency, sales generated from its China Gigafactory, and from other elements.

According to my estimates, Tesla could beat consensus revenues estimates by about 12% and should deliver a net income in Q2.

Tesla (TSLA), the great American car company, just announced its delivery data for Q2 2019. Despite relatively pessimistic expectations from many analysts, the company easily beat consensus estimates, delivering over 95,000 vehicles in the quarter.

The recent data also suggests that Tesla’s revenues and EPS estimates are far too low amongst mainstream analysts on the street. Moreover, estimates for the full year and for 2020 also appear quite subdued.

Demand for the Model 3 vehicle appears very robust, and production is continuously increasing in this segment. Additionally, Tesla’s Chinese Gigafactory should boost sales substantially next year. Furthermore, the company has multi-billion-dollar products in its pipeline, like the Tesla Semi and the Model Y, which are expected to go into production next year.

The combination of increasing Model 3 sales, sales generated from the Chinese factory, and sales brought in by the Model Y and Tesla Semi segments is likely to propel revenues beyond most analysts’ expectations in future years.

Also, as Tesla develops and evolves as a manufacturing company, it is very likely that production execution and efficiency will improve. In addition, efficiency, execution, and productivity should be much better during future launches, particularly concerning the Model Y.

Right now, Tesla stock seems to reflect a great deal of pessimism and negativity, shares have gotten dramatically oversold in recent months, and the stock is likely to bounce back and proceed to go much higher from here.

Demand Far from Weak

Demand is far from weak for Tesla, especially concerning the Model 3 vehicle. The company delivered 95,200 total automobiles in Q2, recording its highest delivery number in history and crushing analysts’ estimates. 77,550 of the vehicles sold in the quarter were Model 3s, illustrating a QoQ growth rate of over 52%.

In general, Tesla beat Q1 delivery results by a staggering 51%. This implies a very strong level of demand not only in the U.S. but also from markets like Europe and China. In fact, demand appears to be bouncing back in the U.S., as roughly 21,225 Model 3s were estimated to be sold in June alone, one of Model 3s best months.

However, the company sold only around 17,650 Model S/X units in the quarter, implying that a temporary plateau may have been reached in Tesla’s higher-end market. This is likely due to increased competition coming on-line, and increased emphasis on Model 3 production from Tesla’s side. Nevertheless, June also appeared to be quite strong for Model S/X demand in the U.S., as the company delivered an estimated 2,725 Model X vehicles and 1,750 Model S unit.

Production is Solid

Production is stable and is likely continuously becoming more efficient at Tesla. The Bloomberg Model 3 tracker shows that roughly 100,000 Model 3 VINs were registered in Q2 alone.

Additionally, we see that Tesla’s Model 3 production is in an upward trajectory, implying that while the company is likely producing roughly 6K Model 3s per week now, it is likely to be at a stable 7K by the end of this year.

However, it should be emphasized that most of the competition coming on-line from legacy car makers is aimed at the higher-end market. There is little to no competition in the Model 3’s small to mid-sized luxury 100% EV performance segment.

Therefore, while demand for Tesla’s higher-end vehicles may remain stagnant or move up slightly in future quarters, demand for its Model 3 vehicle is likely to climb continuously over the next several years.

My Q2 Estimates for Tesla

Tesla delivered 77,550 Model 3s in Q2. At an ASP of around $50,000-52,500, this equates to revenues of roughly $4 billion, an increase of around 20% from its prior best quarter.

Its 17,650 Model S/X vehicles at an approximate ASP of $105,000 equates to around $1.85 billion in revenues for the quarter.

Estimates on the company’s secondary businesses, operating costs, and other income and expenses are based on prior-quarter performance and all available public information.

Tesla Results Past Year vs. Q2 Estimates

Source: Author's material

Recent delivery data points to Tesla probably achieving revenues of about $7 billion in the quarter. Also, it is likely that gross margin on the Model 3 vehicle improved over last quarter’s lackluster results and is now more in line with prior quarters. Therefore, higher sales and improving margins in the Model 3 segment should help propel the company into profitable territory for Q2.

My estimates point to a gross profit of roughly $1.284 billion in Q2, and assuming operating costs stay roughly in line with prior quarters, Tesla’s operating income should come in at around $234 million. This would likely result in a net income of about $106 million, or roughly 62 cents per share.

Analysts Appear to be Asleep at the Wheel, Again

Most analysts’ predictions were much too low for the second half of 2018, and Tesla ended up surprising to the upside, as it delivered two profitable back to back quarters. The same may be happening now, as analysts appear to be underestimating demand for Tesla vehicles.

Analysts expected substantially lower deliveries from the company in Q2, just 91,000, but got 95,200 instead, about a 4.6% surprise higher. Consensus EPS estimates for Q2 also look extremely low given the strong quarter Tesla is likely to have.

Right now, Wall St.’s consensus estimates for Q2 are for “just $6.24 billion” in revenues (a 55.8% YoY increase) and are expecting Tesla to report a loss of 62 cents per share, which would equate to a loss of around $106.6 million. My revenue estimates call for around $7 billion, so about a 12% surprise higher on revenues.

Ironically, my model implies that Tesla will earn $106 million, or roughly 62 cents per share. This is quite a wide disconnect, and I believe most analysts will be surprised if Tesla can achieve a profitable quarter in Q2. I believe this is quite possible, as most analysts’ estimates appear to be based on lower sales, weaker margins, and possibly higher operating costs.

Also, a profitable Q2 would imply that the second half of the year may be stronger than many analysts currently envision. For instance, consensus estimates now point to Tesla losing $1.79 per share for full year 2019.

If my estimates are proven right, Tesla would need to earn fewer than $600 million in its last two quarters to breakeven or become profitable this year. I believe given the trajectory of Model 3 sales and demand, coupled with the company’s improving production capacity and efficiency, it could easily surpass consensus estimates and earn several million dollars this year. Naturally, this would reflect very positively on Tesla share price.

Tesla’s Multi-Billion Dollar Pipeline

While mass production of the Tesla Semi is yet to begin, it is very likely that this vehicle will ultimately experience extraordinary demand. Tesla Semi prototypes are already cruising the streets, and the vehicle is expected to enter production next year.

While initial production numbers may be low, investors should not underestimate the revenues and earnings potential this product can deliver, as it is likely to become a multi-billion dollar project in future years.

For more detailed information regarding the long-term potential of the Tesla Semi program, please read this article here. It explains why the Semi unit could become a $10 billion segment for Tesla within about 5 years.

The Model Y

Then there is the Model Y, which is also scheduled to hit production in 2020. This segment may also get off to a relative slow start. Although, I don’t expect any major setbacks as we witnessed with the Model 3 launch. Many of the components required for Model Y assembly are essentially identical to Model 3 parts (roughly 75%).

Furthermore, many of the “bottleneck” issues were due to battery pack assembly problems. Tesla should have most of the kinks worked out by now, thus the Model Y launch will likely go much smoother than its predecessor’s. Also, the market could be massive for this vehicle, as it is in the immensely popular crossover segment.

While the ramp-up may be relatively slow, the Model Y should contribute substantially to Tesla’s revenues in the late parts of 2020 and in 2021.

Don’t Forget About the China Factory

Tesla already has a sizeable footprint in China, as about 8% of its $22.6 billion in revenues last year came from China. Moreover, the factory in China is expected to begin production by the end of this year, possibly ramping up to 1,000-2,000 units per week by 2020. This will likely contribute to the boom in sales in 2020, which should further improve Tesla’s revenue growth trajectory and future earnings potential.

Tesla's Gigafactory in Shanghai

The Bottom Line

Tesla just reported much-better-than-expected delivery numbers for Q2. This implies the company should also beat on revenues and EPS estimates. Analysts’ projections appear extremely pessimistic for Q2, as well as for the rest of 2019 and for 2020.

Production is solid and demand is rebounding. Overall global demand for the Model 3 vehicle should remain robust going forward. Moreover, Tesla has multi-billion dollar products in its pipeline, expected to hit production next year. Additionally, Tesla’s Gigafactory in Shanghai should begin to contribute significantly to revenues in 2020.

Therefore, the company is likely to beat revenue and EPS expectations in Q2, for full year 2019, and in 2020. The stock is reflecting too much negativity and pessimism right now, and is likely to go much higher as Tesla’s revenues and profitability continue to improve going forward.

I expect that if Tesla provides a favorable Q2 and offers constructive guidance into H2, it could move above $300 and possibly test prior all-time highs by the end of this year. This implies Tesla could appreciate by over 60% to test prior highs, and may break out to new all-time highs in 2020.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA.

