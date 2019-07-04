Daimler - Still Investable Even After A Profit Warning

The company expects the governmental proceedings and measures related to diesel to amount to a high three-digit (in the millions) amount.

This week, Daimler issued new forward guidance related to the emissions scandal, the results of which will impact FY19 profits.

It hasn't been an easy few years for Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) investors and shareholders. Diesel scandals have impacted the company, much like most major European carmakers. The company's share has been trading negative for nearly 15 months at this point and is at its lowest in seven years.

Some investors believe this marks an excellent investment opportunity into one of the most premium brands in the entire world, at a strong discount. Others believe we're looking at merely the beginning of a negative trend for carmakers like Daimler.

I, quite obviously, if you read my previous articles such as "Daimler: Looking Forward After Q1", belong to the former group of investors. Almost a full percentage point of my portfolio is allocated to this German carmaker, and for a man who prides himself on diversity and lack of overexposure, a percentage is quite a chunk of capital, all things considered.

Even after today's news, however, I remain a long-term believer in the stock. Let me show you why.

Daimler - No shortage of short-material & headwinds

So, Daimler has gone ahead and revised its forward guidance for the second time in not that many months. From the company's own press release:

Increase of provisions for various ongoing governmental proceedings and measures relating to diesel vehicles by a high three-digit million amount will affect Daimler's second-quarter 2019 earnings and should be taken into account in the Group EBIT.

Outlook for Group EBIT in 2019 now expected to be in the magnitude of the previous year.

Return on sales forecast of Mercedes-Benz vans for the financial year 2019 now expected to be minus 2% to minus 4%

One could argue that this revision in guidance doesn't warrant a full thesis re-evaluation - and that isn't what this is. Rather, it's my reiteration of my previous thesis in the face of negative news that causes a drop in share price like this:

Now, to be honest, I found this reaction to be on the low side. Usually, when a carmaker like this announces a high three-digit (in millions) provision related to a scandal, I'd have expected more of a 3-6% drop in the share price. I believe the combination of an already depressed valuation, as well as low forward company expectations, is working in favor of the company here.

As with many companies in the sector, Daimler faces increasing investment demands from EV, increasing national and international regulations as well as geopolitical risks related to a company operating on the scale that Daimler does. Nor was the company off to a very good start to FY19.

With revenues flat, somewhat decreasing sales in certain reporting segments, a downward-trending group EBIT, there is no shortage of material for Daimler bears to sink their claws into here - and this particular piece of news is likely to increase this. Like the other car companies in Germany, Daimler is in the midst of a comprehensive restructuring under new CEO Ola Källenius.

The somewhat humorously named "Project Future" is supposed to bring Daimler to a structure consisting of three legally independent companies, with Daimler AG as the overseeing parent. The company believes this new structure to be in effect during 2H19.

Again, the company is doing this while facing scrutiny from regulators, potential costs from a diesel scandal, and while investing billions into researching new technologies and basically attempting to refresh its entire lineup of cars and vehicles.

Daimler - what's changed with regards to the overall picture?

The fact that the company is increasing provisions for Dieselgate could mean (and likely does mean) that Daimler expects further cost in this respect going forward. However, those of you that follow my articles know that short-term events (and by short-term, I refer to the next 1-2 years) are of very little interest to me beyond how far they could depress the share price and offer me excellent opportunities to increase my position.

So too, I will characterize this piece of news that has made Daimler stumble somewhat more than before, adding some more volatility to an already volatile share price. As such, you may expect that this piece of news does very little to influence my overall investment thesis. Instead, let's wrap some overall pros and cons of the company one would be investing into here.

Daimler - Pros

The benefits of Daimler and investment in the company are, to my mind, well-known. I speak about them at length in my original Daimler article, entitled "The Makers Of The World's First Car: Daimler ". To quickly give an overview here, we're looking at:

A premium brand (one of the most well-respected in the world according to brand surveys) at a discount price to forward earnings and potential.

A multi-hyphenate, active in the research, development, and manufacturing of cars, vans, trucks, buses and developing its own engines, EV and other technologies.

Despite a challenging environment, Daimler has long maintained excellent sales numbers.

Ownership stakes in a great number of automotive companies and joint ventures.

The new company brand, EQ, has several impressive investments coming, with €20B into batteries, €10B into a global E-mobility fleet, €1B into a battery production network and 130 electrified alternatives to current company cars being rolled out by 2022.

Already holding several key e-leadership positions, such as urban buses in Germany (eCitaro).

Very strong brand positions across the globe.

A competitive, well-covered, 5-7% annual dividend yield.

Looking at all of these advantages/pros, one of my original thoughts was that "how could you not want to be invested here?". Well, there are a few reasons why one shouldn't invest in Daimler at this juncture. Let's go through a few of the reasons why you, in fact, shouldn't invest in the company.

Daimler - Cons

There are a few headwinds that investors need to keep in mind.

Short-term capital expenditure requirements are likely to be excessive due to the demands of developing new technologies where Daimler is undoubtedly behind several current competitors, insofar as bringing a "people's EV" on the market.

The fines levied against the company for its role in Dieselgate and the emission scandal across Europe and the world.

General macro in the form of an uncertain, short-term future going into 2020-2022 where we may or may not see a market downturn, which hits cyclicals harder than other companies.

So, in short, if you're a general short-term market bear, this may not be the time to invest. You may in fact get a better price for the stock if you're certain/somewhat sure we're looking at a market downturn in the near future. I don't have this belief nor the ability to foresee this - as such, I choose to invest despite this risk.

If you believe that Daimler has not yet begun to see the costs of developing these technologies and may see greater costs going forward, which would of course impact company profitability, then there's a reason for you to wait or avoid investing in Daimler at this time.

If you believe that Dieselgate will hit the company harder and consider this piece of news material in that more fines may be levied, that's also a reason why one might want to wait here.

Daimler - Once more, the complete picture and thesis

In the end, however, the pros and cons of this company and the investment thesis are relatively well-known and "easy". This information does little to change them in my mind, nor change my long-term stance with regards to Daimler.

The company remains one of the premier carmakers in the entire world. Even a further provision for fines will in the long run be little more than a marginal footnote in an otherwise impressive balance sheet. Daimler bears do, in my own mind, tend to focus greatly on what I consider to be overblown risks for a company that manufactures some of the world's most popular cars.

And not only cars but also the trucks, the buses and the vans in the form of Actros-series, the Sprinter van and the Bus division are beyond impressive. To exemplify, Daimler buses with the Setra/Benz brand has been the market leader in 8+ ton buses for many years in the core regions of EU30, Turkey, South America, and Mexico. The company is so diversified with each of its reportable segments coming in with impressive advantages that it's hard to point at the company and say "too risky". To such an argument I respond - "What portion of the company is too risky?".

At today's share price, the company remains a compelling buy at current forward valuations, which at a current P/E ratio of 7.23 are depressed both in terms of the sector as well as competitors. I do think one should temper their investment desire in order to be prepared for a market downturn that will (in my opinion) drag Daimler down along with it. Any such lateral movement, however, will no doubt be temporary.

Daimler is to my mind one of the best car/automotive/truck/bus/van companies in the world. Because of this, I want this company in my portfolio. I ignore what I view as short-term headwinds and focus on where I believe Daimer will be in five years, in 10 years, and 30 years. And I like what I believe we can expect here.

Because of this, it does occupy the spot in my portfolio as my largest automotive stock holding - and I'm not averse to increasing my exposure here further.

I view Daimler as investable despite this profit warning because of the company's strong fundamentals, market share, and what I view as a short-term headwind characteristic. because of this, I rate the company a "BUY" at current valuation, with a small note/recommendation to size your positions accordingly.

Recommendation

As of this article, I consider Daimler a "BUY" at these levels of ~€49/share. I myself will increase my exposure to Daimler at levels slightly below this. I do think investors should size positions accordingly and with respect to their own risk tolerance.

I will update this article, or publish an updated thesis should things change, or/and in conjunction with future earnings updates.

