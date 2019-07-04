Taseko Mines: Good Progress With Florence Copper, While New Prosperity's Chances Remain Remote

Getting Florence Copper approved and financed would likely give a nice boost to Taseko's value, although it may take actual production for Taseko to get full credit for Florence.

It still seems quite unlikely to become a working mine due to the challenges in getting approval for the full mine project though.

Taseko Mines (TGB) recently announced positive news with respect to both Florence Copper and its New Prosperity project. Florence continues to progress well and should add substantially to Taseko's value if the company can finance the project in a reasonable way. On the other hand, while the court ruling that it can undertake geotechnical work at New Prosperity is a positive for that project, the chances of it becoming a working mine still seem quite remote.

New Prosperity

Although the Supreme Court of Canada upheld Taseko's ability to do geotechnical work at New Prosperity, I remain quite doubtful that it will ever end up as a working mine. New Prosperity faces intense opposition from the Tsilhqot'in Nation (such as with the recent blockade), and has also previously failed to gain the support of all the relevant governments. Taseko previously had provincial support for New Prosperity, but did not receive approval from the Conservative federal government at the time. Both of the current provincial and federal governments are considered less mining-friendly than their predecessors, although the Conservatives have a decent chance at winning the next federal election.

That probably won't significantly improve the chances of New Prosperity being approved though, and even if it was approved, there is also the challenge of securing funding for a contentious $1.1 billion USD mine. The realistic best outcome for Taseko is that it receives some sort of settlement in the end for not being able to develop New Prosperity.

Florence Copper

While there has been some determined local opposition to Florence Copper, its situation is quite different from that of New Prosperity. With Florence Copper, various legal rulings have gone against the town of Florence, pointing to its lack of power to stop the project. Permitting has gone well so far at the governmental agencies that do actually have the power to approve or deny Florence Copper, and I view the approval of Excelsior Mining's (OTCQX:EXMGF) Gunnison Copper Project as a significant positive for Florence Copper's chances. Taseko recently submitted one of the two key permit amendments required for commercial copper production at Florence, and expects to submit the other key permit amendment soon.

Taseko also noted that the leach solution at its Florence test facility reached commercial grades after approximately six months of operation, exceeding the company's expectations that it would take a year to reach that milestone.

The key issue remains the financing of Florence Copper, which has significant capital costs at $200 million USD, more than Taseko's current market cap. This is still a lot more doable than Taseko's other projects, which have capital costs that are at least several times that amount. If the company can arrange financing, the construction of the full Florence Copper project could start in 1H 2020.

Notes On Valuation

While Taseko does have a number of potentially valuable assets, undeveloped assets are typically valued at a small fraction of estimated NPV, especially when there is no clear timeline (or path) to develop that asset.

Thus, the company only gets minimal credit for Yellowhead, given that it is far from being developed and has $750+ million USD in development costs. If Taseko can get Florence financed, it should add substantially to the company's value. However, it may take until actual production for Taseko to get full credit for Florence, as Excelsior Mining is currently only valued at around 20% of its NPV, with copper production expected to start in Q4 2019.

Conclusion

Taseko recently announced positive news about its Florence Copper and New Prosperity projects. The Florence Copper situation is promising, with the test facility performing better than initially expected and with progress continuing to be made with the permitting requirements. Financing remains a potential obstacle, although the project economics look good enough to allow for the sale of a significant copper stream and still allow for healthy returns at current copper prices.

While Taseko may technically have the ability to do geotechnical work at New Prosperity now (blockades aside), I still attribute minimal value to that asset given the very low probability that it will ever become a working mine. However, there is some chance that Taseko will eventually recoup through a settlement some of the money that it has previously spent on New Prosperity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TGB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.