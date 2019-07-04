Alexion: A Good Buy For Long-Term Appreciation

Alexion's stock price has gone nowhere in the last four years.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) is an innovative, commercial-stage pharmaceutical company specializing in therapies for rare, hard-to-treat diseases. It has a market cap of about $29 billion. The stock has not moved much, expecting volatility, since early 2014, but revenue and earnings have risen substantially. Alexion has a strong pipeline. Given its current valuation, I believe that makes it a good investment for anyone with a long-term strategy.

ALXN reached a high price of $208.83 back in July 2015. During this last year, the 52-week low is $92.56, and the high $141.86. It closed on July 1, 2019, at $131.28.

Data by YCharts

Q1 2019 Results

Alexion had a strong first quarter, making its stock price performance difficult to fathom. Revenue was $1.14 billion, up 22% y/y. On a GAAP basis, earnings per share were $2.61, more than double the $1.11 generated in Q1 2018. Adjusted for items, non-GAAP EPS was $2.39, up 42% from $1.68. Usually rapid earnings growth rates result in high price to earnings (P/E) ratios for stocks. But the current (non-GAAP, trailing 12 month) P/E is 15.2, which would be more typical of a low-growth stock.

Soliris (eculizumab) for PNH, gMG, and aHUS sales were $962 million, down 2% sequentially from $977 million and up 20% y/y from $800 million year-earlier. Strensiq (asfotase alfa) for HPP (pediatric-onset hypophosphatasia) generated $130 million in revenue in the quarter, up 3% sequentially from $126 million and up 17% from $111 million year earlier. Kanuma (sebelipase alfa) for LAL-D (lysosomal acid lipase deficiency) generated $24 million, down 8% sequentially from $26 million and up 20% from $20 million year-earlier. Ultomiris (ravulizumab or ALXN1210) revenue was $25 million. This was its first full revenue quarter since it was approved for PNH. It is positioned as an improvement on Soliris and extends patent protection. It requires less frequent dosing than Soliris.

I call a 22% y/y increase in revenue a great quarter. I would normally expect a company of Alexion's size, growing that quickly, to generate more investor enthusiasm. Alexion's commercial therapies are relatively new, so no patent cliffs are imminent.

2019 Guidance

Perhaps 2019 guidance was disappointing, blunting the good news on the y/y revenue increase in Q1?

Alexion expects full-year 2019 revenue between $4.675 and $4.750 billion. That would represent a 13% to 15% increase over full-year 2018 revenue of $4.13 billion. While that is not as fast as the Q1 y/y growth rate of 22%, it is very strong annual revenue growth.

After expenses, GAAP EPS is expected between $6.76 and $7.96, while non-GAAP expectations are for $9.25 to $9.45. At a stock price of $131.28 that would mean a (forward) GAAP P/E of 19.4 to 16.5 and a non-GAAP P/E of 14.2 to 13.9.

I see these low P/E numbers as an indication Alexion stock is undervalued, given its growth rate and expectations. I see no reason the company would fail to reach at least the low end of its guidance range. Perhaps investors believe that the pipeline is weak, so that eventually Alexion's revenue and earnings growth will run out of steam?

Recent pipeline news

On June 27 Alexion announced the FDA approved Soliris for NMOSD. While this was expected, based on data already released, it still marks the beginning of another opportunity for revenue expansion. On June 18, 2019, Alexion announced that Ultomiris for PNH received Japanese approval for marketing. On June 20, the FDA accepted Alexion's application for Ultomiris for aHUS, setting a PDUFA action target date of October 19, 2019.

Pipeline Prospects

In 2018, Alexion spent $730 million on R&D. What do investors get for that investment? The main thrust for near-term revenue is completing the Ultomiris trials and applications to the FDA and other global agencies. In addition to the application made for aHUS mentioned above, Ultomiris is being investigated for gMG (generalized Myasthenia Gravis). The current version of Ultomiris is administered by IV, but a subcutaneous version is being tested.

Otherwise the most advanced candidate in Alexion's pipeline is WTX101 for Wilson disease. WTX101 is a novel oral copper-protein binding agent with a unique mechanism of action. Wilson disease is a rare, chronic, genetic, and potentially life-threatening liver disorder of impaired copper transport. A Phase 3 study is underway in patients with Wilson disease ages 18 and older. There are about 10,000 potential patients in both the U.S. and in Europe. I expect orphan drug pricing will make this another big revenue generator, if it is approved.

In its Q1 analyst conference call, Alexion's management indicated key goals for 2019 included neurology pipeline acceleration; metabolic portfolio development; and general pipeline expansion. So in addition to the known pipeline, we may see the pipeline expanded before the year ends. The Syntimmune agreement announced in September 2018 would add SYNT001 for WAIHA (warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia), PV pemphigus vulgaris, and PF (pemphigus foliaceus), with Phase 1b/2a trials starting in 2019.

In March 2019, Alexion announced a partnership with Affibody AB to co-develop ABY-039 for rare Immunoglobulin G (IgG)-mediated autoimmune diseases. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2019. Currently in Phase 1 development, ABY-039 is a bivalent antibody-mimetic that targets the neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn).

Finally, there is a preclinical pipeline. It includes CP010, a complement inhibitor for neurodegenerative disorders being codeveloped with Complement Pharma. GalXC is an RNAi therapy being developed with Dicerna (DRNA), also for complement-mediated diseases.

In short, it looks like a strong pipeline of orphan drugs candidates, each with significant revenue potential.

Conclusion

It has been almost a year since I wrote Alexion: Priced Right For Long-Term Investors. What I wrote then is even truer now. In 2015, when Alexion's stock hit all-time highs, revenue was $2.6 billion. Today Alexion has a lower market capitalization than in 2015, but 2019 revenue is expected at about 1.8 times 2015 revenue.

Recap: Low valuation, expanding revenue and earnings, and a strong pipeline. Alexion looks like a winner to me.

