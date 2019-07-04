Thoughts On Greenbrier Companies' Q3 Earnings

It's not that long ago since I wrote my most recent article covering The Greenbrier Companies (GBX). This cyclical producer of railroad cars should be on everyone's radar, as the stock price perfectly follows economic cycles. Anyhow, in my previous article I discussed two things that are key when it comes to Greenbrier's success. These two "things" are production efficiencies that significantly pressured margins and economic developments. Greenbrier can only change one of these factors, which it did quite successfully. All things considered, the third fiscal quarter was quite good and the outlook is promising. Nonetheless, the selling pressure is increasing as economic growth continues to fall. This stock should be on your watchlist, but not in your portfolio - yet.

Good Quarter, But Not Good Enough

When I say it was a good quarter, I mean that I was satisfied with new orders and margins, as I will show you in this article. What I did not like is the fact that EPS came in significantly below expectations. Third-quarter adjusted EPS fell by 32% to $0.89, which is $0.07 below expectations. The company seems to be unable to quit the contraction it entered in its first fiscal quarter, which makes sense without digging any deeper. The fourth quarter of calendar year 2018 (first fiscal quarter of 2019) marked the start of falling growth in the US, while growth peaked in the euro area and China more than 6 months prior.

That said, the lower bottom line was not the result of weak sales growth. Sales totaled $856.2 million, which is roughly $2 million below expectations. It is also 33% higher compared to the prior-year quarter, when sales went up by 46%. This means the company had its 8th consecutive quarter of positive sales growth. And adding to that, there is no clear sales growth downtrend.

A number that is even more important is new orders. Greenbrier received orders for a total of 6.500 diversified railcars valued at $730 million. This pushes backlog up to 26,100 units, or $2.74 billion. In the prior-year quarter, the company received orders for 6,000 units valued at $600 million. In other words, unit growth came in at 8.3% with new orders value growth of 25%. All of this is happening in what the company calls a "choppy global fright railcar market".

Adding to that, Greenbrier fixed production inefficiencies that were putting tremendous weight on results in the prior quarter. The company fixed this in the third quarter. Gross margins improved from 8.2% to 12.4% as a result of "improved manufacturing efficiency". These improvements came exclusively from the manufacturing segment, as wheels, repair & parts saw a gross margin decline from 5.4% to 4.1% as a result of continued operating challenges in railcar repair operations. Leasing and services saw a gross margin decline from 24.4% to 21.4%, as increased transportation costs and less interim rent on certain railcars continues to pressure this segment. Manufacturing operating margins accelerated from 2.9% to 10.6%, with deliveries up from 4,500 to 6,500 as a result of higher production levels.

In the next quarter (Q4/2019), Greenbrier expects to deliver between 7,000 and 8,000 units. Capital expenditures are expected to be $30 million to further enhance production facilities, which, needless to say, will continue to be a top priority going forward.

Moreover, what really got me is the next sentence:

Meanwhile, pricing and manufacturing performance in Europe responded more slowly than expected, but is now kicking in. Headwinds from Europe and Brazil are expected to turn to tailwinds in Q4 and beyond, along with other international performance contributions.



The company is already expecting economic tailwinds in the fourth quarter, which I think is extremely optimistic, as the euro area economy is currently in trouble along with further declining growth in the US, as I discussed in this article. The leading ISM manufacturing fell to 51.7 points in June, with new orders falling to 50.0. This is crushing the Greenbrier stock price, as you can see below (the orange line displays the ISM index). This is one of the reasons why the stock is down almost 7% after earnings, along with an EPS miss.

I continue to believe that the stock is not the right place to be. This stock becomes a tremendous buy once economic sentiment bottoms. At that point, I think the company might even have fixed production inefficiencies, which could lead to the next long-term uptrend. Just look what happened to the stock after the economy bottomed in 2016, after the stock got crushed during the 2014-2015 economic slowdown.

Greenbrier continues to be a macro stock. There is no way around it, and I am not really complaining. I look forward to buying this stock maybe even in the second half of this calendar year. The company is fairly valued, debt levels are down significantly and new orders continue to be strong.

I am not worried about the company. The only thing that bothers me is that economic growth is not yet bottoming.

