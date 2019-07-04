The Continuing Growth Story Of Netflix

Apple, Amazon, and Disney have expressed their intention to enter the internet streaming service. Will they be able to eat away at Netflix's domestic and international market share?

Overview

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Disney (NYSE: DIS), and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) all want a piece of the pie that Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) has so bountifully built and feasted upon amidst its torrent growth. Indeed, in the past two years, Netflix's share prices have almost doubled in price as the company focuses on international expansion while identifying new forms of expansion in the United States where it’s already tremendously successful. However as Amazon, Disney, and Apple all announce imminent plans to enter the internet-streaming domain, is Netflix still a sure bet in terms of growth going forward?

Fears of a growing negative cash flow posing risks for the company are overblown. After all, the move was vital in facilitating the production of original content not only domestically, but key international markets that are by far the company’s largest opportunity. The $370 to $375 range is a great buying opportunity. As earnings in 2019 continue to outperform in international segments despite growing competition, share prices will reposition themselves to the $410 to $420 range by year-end 2019.

2019 Performance

So far in 2019, Netflix has already delivered a return of nearly 40%. Most recently, Q1 2019 earnings highlighted:

Revenue: $4.52 billion vs. expectation of $4.50 billion.

Earnings per share: $0.76 vs. expectation of $0.57.

Domestic paid subscriber additions: 1.74 million vs. expectation of 1.61 million.

International paid subscriber additions: 7.86 million vs. expectation of 7.31 million.

Year over year, EPS delivered an 18.8% growth after comparing the prior year’s Q1 2018 EPS of $0.64. Additionally, revenue appreciated 22.2% after being reported at $4.52 billion compared to $3.70 billion in 2019. Despite these seemingly strong numbers, Netflix reported a negative net cash flow of $380 million for the quarter compared to a negative net cash flow of $287 million in the same time period a year prior. This led to a forward guidance now predicting a free cash flow deficit of negative $3.5 billion vs. the expected $3 billion. The company reiterated its stance that it expects free cash flow to improve next year and the years following as it affirms that 2019 is still the company’s peak year for cash burn.

It’s important to consider the company’s announcement regarding upcoming price hikes. Prior to the last earnings report, Netflix announced it would raise the price of its basic plan from $8 to $9, its popular HD standard plan from $11 to $13, and its 4K premium plans from $14 to $16. Although these have had minimal effects on subscriber growth, historical price hikes by Netflix have generally followed with a rise in the company’s stock price. Being able to command a price hike without suffering large losses in market share will be a key issue going forward.

Competition Risks

Indeed, the entrance of Apple, Disney and Amazon into the internet streaming service world poses a threat to the historical role Netflix has played in the sector. Apple TV Plus, Amazon Prime, and Disney Plus all plan to fight in chipping away at Netflix’s market share largely secured by their first-mover advantage. All of these competitors have alluded to using lower prices in order to attract subscribers in trying out their streaming platforms. One may argue of unique differentiation aspects such as Disney who may have the capability of attracting subscribers on the basis of historically iconic content such as Star Wars, which are currently very hard to find online.

Despite this, the most in-demand services has been original new content as evidenced by the popularity of shows such as Game of Thrones that continues to break viewership records. Additionally, the steep costs associated with entering the market and investing in original content will be a challenge for any new entrant. Therefore, Netflix’s decision to invest heavily in original content the last few years will pay off as the company moves towards a more positive balance sheet.

In an industry largely characterized by subscriber growth, the risks stemming from competition still can’t be overlooked. As the US market begins to show a peak in terms of subscription growth rates, the international market remains largely untapped. Domestically in the US, this shouldn’t be too much of an issue as literature continues to grow surrounding America’s thirst for subscription based-streaming represented by the average American’s total of 3.4 different subscription services, a figure that will continue to grow if quality can continue meeting consumer expectations.

Internationally speaking, Netflix has literally been able to speak the language of its foreign markets and win subscribers over by offering original foreign content that has been very positively received in international markets. Continuing to produce foreign content will be a key advantage over competitors that Netflix can utilize in growing their foothold in emerging markets.

Analysis

International penetration will continue to drive growth for Netflix. The company’s ability to increase total paid subscribers by over 25% year over year has largely been fuelled by international growth. Just a year ago, users reporting the use of Netflix to watch movies and television programs stood at 37% in France, 35% in Germany, and 5% in Japan. These figures have as much as doubled in some regions as evidenced by the latest figures totalling 50% of respondents in France, 49% in Germany, and 11% in Japan. The other key figure to consider in international markets is customer satisfaction, represented by 90% of French viewers, 89% of Germany viewers, and 69% of Japanese viewers reporting they were either “extremely satisfied” or “very satisfied” with the service.

Netflix successfully added almost 23 million international members last year and expects 12.6 million new international members through the first half of 2019. This can largely be credited to the company’s efforts to produce local, foreign-language content for individual countries, a key driver that will continue to accelerate growth going forward. Based on company estimates, Netflix is poised to grow to nearly 250 million paid subscribers by 2024 with an average growth of 25-30 million international subscribers annually.

Domestically, Netflix successfully achieved the bottom of the company’s long-term 60-90 million target range of US subscribers and plans to grow paid subscribers in the US by 3-5 million over each of the next five years. Despite subscription services' slowing trend in the United States, the company’s ability to win customers over has been accomplished through robust programming including shows such as Stranger Things, Orange Is The New Black, and documentaries such as Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened. Coming up in 2019, the long-awaited Martin Scorcese and Michael Bay films titled The Irishman and Six Underground will surely win a variety of new customers largely anticipating these releases.

Price hikes will also factor into Netflix’s revenue. In Q1 2019, the average Netflix subscription price ((NYSE:ASP)) per month was $11.64 in the US and $9.32 internationally. The company reiterated its desire to pass another price hike in 2019 in the 20% to 30% range. Therefore, annual ASP prices would likely stand at the $180 range in the US and the $145 range in international markets, representing a growth rate of about 25%. Surely, a price hike of this magnitude would not be offset by a decline in market share given Netflix's success with its growing customer base.

Netflix invested $13 billion on a cash basis on streaming content last year, and expects it to peak in 2019. However, the company has already begun shedding costs in areas such as administration, marketing, and payroll associated with the production of this content, a realization that will only rise in prominence in future earnings reports. Profitability is also expected to increase as investment in original content complemented by price hikes significantly improves margins. At around $13 average revenue per user (ARPU) following the imminent price hike, operating margins will inflate to 20% and above by year-end 2019, a drastic improvement given current operating margins of 10%.

Despite Netflix’s clear preparation in securing its market share in internet streaming services, the company has also announced plans to bolster its growth through new business segments including movie theatres, video games, and sports. These new revenue streams highlighted by plans including the company's desire to buy its own movie theatres will diversify its growth strategy in industries with established profitable structures. Additionally, the success of original content produced by Netflix will allow it to profit from incremental licensing revenue ranging from apparel to theme park rides. Chinese streaming service iQiyi (NASDAQ:IQ) has already expressed interest in licensing original content from Netflix, therefore enabling even faster growth in the Chinese market.

Conclusion

Netflix has foreseen the risks from growing competition and rightfully addressed these preemptively through heavy investment in original content, price hikes, and international expansion. The company’s rapid momentum in the US market and more importantly, the international market, complemented with a profitable subscription model, illustrate a very optimistic outlook for the company going forward. The untapped growth potential in the international market and new business segments are perhaps the most promising, and original foreign content will surely leverage the company's ability in tapping into this potential.

Most importantly, the company has maintained its stance on growing through original content which not only maintains the company's current customer base, but affirms brand loyalty in securing new customers to use Netflix as their internet streaming platform of choice.

