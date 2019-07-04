Technically Speaking For July 3

While some of the data has been softer, it's important to remember that market economies are remarkably resilient and able to withstand a great deal of stress.

Let's look at the bullish economic argument. As signs of weaker growth increased in 4Q18 and 1Q19, central banks became more dovish. Indian, Australian, and Russian rates are all lower; the Fed and BOE have signaled a more dovish tone. This rallied equity markets, which bolstered sentiment and steadied activity. Although it's decreased a bit, service sector activity is still positive. Unemployment remains low in the US, Japan, and the UK. Yesterday, I noted that Cleveland Fed President Mester has argued we're simply experiencing a weak patch similar to that which occurred in 2016. The Bank of International Settlements makes the same argument in their latest report (emphasis added):

The signs of resilience augur well for the near-term outlook. Services have held up better than manufacturing and trade, while employment growth and solid wage increases have underpinned consumption. Moreover, except in some, relatively small economies, credit and financial conditions are still acting as tailwinds for economic activity.

It's easy to discount future prospects when the data starts to soften. But this overlooks the inherent resiliency of a market-driven economy, which is difficult to quantify but a very important "X" factor in the economic equation.

Markit released the latest round of service sector numbers, which continued their trend of positive results. The EU number increased from 52.9-53.6, the best reading in eight months. New business and employment rose; sentiment was weaker. China's service number decreased from 52.7 to 52. New orders increased, but employment dropped. The Japanese service sector increased for the 33rd consecutive month, with the reading rising marginally from 51.7 to 51.9. While domestic orders rose, export orders continued to contract. Employment also increased, as did business optimism. Finally, Australian services rose from 51.5 to 52.6. Employment, outstanding orders and prices were all higher. Best of all, the industry experienced a post-election boost to sentiment.

Global equity markets are broadly higher over the last six months:

Above are charts of ETFs that track most of the global regions. All are higher and enjoyed solid advances, save for India (middle row, far right), which is trending sideways. Equity markets are a good way to gauge sentiment; the above charts show that traders and investors have a bullish outlook.

Let's turn towards today's holiday-shortened performance tables.

This is a table the bulls love. Transports led the market higher, thanks to Boeing (BA) announcing a relief fund for crash victims. The mid-, micro and small-caps occupy the 2nd, 3rd and 4th positions - which is exactly where bulls would like to have them be. The large caps followed. The only drawback to this table is that treasuries also rallied a bit. Ideally, you'd like those to sell off.

The sector performance table, however, is a bit disappointing:

Defensive sectors are the leaders; staples, real estate, utilities and healthcare occupy four of the top five slots. On the plus side, consumer discretionary and technology are in the top five spots. And all sectors are higher; it's simply a matter of degree.

Let's turn to the daily charts, which clearly show the performance split between the large- and small-cap indexes:

The SPY hit a new high today. Prices have moved through resistance on rising momentum. The EMAs indicate the short- and long-term trends are positive.

The QQQ shares the same characteristics, save for the record high; above prices are right at resistance.

The smaller-cap indexes are less bullish:

Mid-caps are above their 200-day EMA but below recent highs. The EMA picture is bullish, however.

The IWM is above its EMAs but below highs. The EMA picture is murkier; the shorter EMAs are rising, but the 200-day EMA is moving sideways.

Micros are below their 200-day EMA, as are the shorter EMAs. While shorter-term EMAs are rising, the 200-day EMA is moving lower.

In this holiday-shortened week, the overall trend remains: large caps outperforming small caps with a clear defensive orientation regarding industry performance. In other words, everything remains in an end-of-cycle orientation.

