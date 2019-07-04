New Data Gives Insight Into The State Of The Economy

Investors have been responding to the increased geopolitical tension and concerns over slowing global growth by fleeing to safe haven assets, sending the U.S. Treasury yield back to sub-2% levels this week.

By Daniel Poppe

Job growth is coming in below expectations. That's the story being told by new data reported by The Wall Street Journal. In June, the U.S. private sector gained 102,000 nonfarm jobs, according to the ADP National Employment Report put out by the ADP Research Institute and Moody's Analytics. That was below the 135,000 economists were expecting. It was also less than half of the number added in June 2018. The increase can be attributed to the service-producing sector, which added 117,000 jobs. Job growth was held back by the goods-producing sector, which lost 15,000 jobs during the month. Within the service sector, the education and health services industries led the gains with 55,000 jobs.

The Journal said that while the Institute for Supply Management's nonmanufacturing index fell from 56.9 in May to 55.1 in June, it was still in expansionary territory. This was, however, the lowest reading for the index in two years. The index hit a record high in 2018. The Journal also reported that the Institute for Supply Management's manufacturing index fell from 52.1 in May to 51.7 in June. Since the index is still above 50, it, too, is still in expansionary territory.

A number of events over the past month have been changing the environment individuals and businesses are conducting commerce in and influencing their purchasing decisions. In late May, President Trump discussed the possibility of imposing higher tariffs on Mexico. The tariffs were then canceled in early June. At the end of June, trade negotiations resumed between the U.S. and China, indicating further progress may be made on that front. All of the uncertainty created by these events could be preventing the private sector from adding the number of jobs economists were predicting.

Adding to the uncertainty, CNBC reports that the U.S. threatened this week to impose tariffs on about $4 billion of eurozone goods over disputes related to aircraft subsidies. Investors have been responding to this increased geopolitical tension and concerns over slowing global growth by fleeing to safe haven assets, sending the U.S. Treasury yield back to sub-2% levels this week.

Sectors: The average momentum score for the Sector Benchmark ETFs increased from 15.27 to 18.00. Momentum increased for seven of the 11 sectors last week. Financials led the pack with a 12-point increase in momentum score. Tech overtook Utilities for first after an 8-point increase in momentum score. Utilities had the largest decrease in momentum score, falling 10 points. Energy remained the laggard despite a 5-point increase in momentum score.

Factors: Among the Factor Benchmark ETFs, the average factor score increased from 15.08 to 19.58. Momentum increased in 10 of the 12 factors last week. High Beta's score increased the most with a 14-point gain. Momentum and Low Volatility were the top two factors. Small Size remained in last place despite an 11-point increase in momentum score.

Global: The average Global Benchmark ETF momentum score increased from 13.09 to 18.27 for the week. Momentum in the global sector increased in 10 of the 11 regions last week. China's score increased the most with an 18-point gain. Pacific ex-Japan claimed first place for the week, while the U.K. replaced in last place.

