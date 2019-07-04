The Rise Of Smart Sustainability: Size

Regardless of implementation differences across regions, assets owners globally who anticipate applying ESG considerations to a smart beta strategy are doing so for investment reasons.

Our latest annual survey of global institutions' use of smart beta shows a rise in smart beta adoption among asset owners and an increase in combining smart beta strategies with sustainability parameters.

By Tony Campos, head of ESG, Americas, FTSE Russell

Our latest annual survey of global institutions' use of smart beta shows a rise in smart beta adoption among asset owners and an increase in combining smart beta strategies with sustainability parameters.

We've noticed rising interest in this blending of ESG and smart beta in recent years, an approach we call "Smart Sustainability". So, this year we produced a separate report to explore the motivations and regional differences in the application of ESG to smart beta.

Overall, of respondents using and/or evaluating smart beta strategies, only 42% have ruled out applying ESG considerations to their smart beta strategy of choice while nearly half (44%) are actively considering doing so. Governance, carbon, and social considerations were all commonly cited among respondents, suggesting a growing sophistication with the use of ESG risk management tools.

Source: FTSE Russell. Smart beta: 2019 global survey findings from asset owners

But the upward trend is not universal.

We found a size bias in appetite for ESG and smart beta combined strategies. 58 percent of larger organisations (but only 30% of smaller ones) are looking to increase their allocation over the coming years. And only a tiny minority (4%) of larger funds ruled out increasing allocations to ESG and smart beta. This seems logical: larger institutions tend to have the resources to investigate and often allocate to newer fund strategies before their smaller peers.

We also found a geographical imbalance in appetite for Smart Sustainability strategies; In Europe 77% of European asset owners expressed interest in applying ESG considerations to smart beta (up from 55% from 2018), while 17% of North American asset owners indicated similar interest (down from 25% on 2018).

Source: FTSE Russell. Smart beta: 2019 global survey findings from asset owners

We think Europe's lead in incorporating ESG into smart beta strategies may reflect the changing regulatory context with European regulators encouraging greater disclosure by both companies and investors. There have not to date been similar regulatory developments in the US, although Canada is moving ahead and has established an Expert Panel on Sustainable Finance to advise the government.

Regardless of implementation differences across regions, assets owners globally who anticipate applying ESG considerations to a smart beta strategy are doing so for investment reasons. More than three quarters are motivated by avoiding long term risk as compared to a little over half of respondents last year. But it's clear that adoption is happening at different speeds in different market sectors.

© 2019 London Stock Exchange Group plc and its applicable group undertakings (the "LSE Group"). The LSE Group includes (1) FTSE International Limited ("FTSE"), (2) Frank Russell Company ("Russell"), (3) FTSE Global Debt Capital Markets Inc. and FTSE Global Debt Capital Markets Limited (together, "FTSE Canada"), (4) MTSNext Limited ("MTSNext"), (5) Mergent, Inc. ("Mergent"), (6) FTSE Fixed Income LLC ("FTSE FI") and (7) The Yield Book Inc ("YB"). All rights reserved.

FTSE Russell® is a trading name of FTSE, Russell, FTSE Canada, MTSNext, Mergent, FTSE FI, YB. "FTSE®", "Russell®", "FTSE Russell®", "MTS®", "FTSE4Good®", "ICB®", "Mergent®", "The Yield Book®" and all other trademarks and service marks used herein (whether registered or unregistered) are trademarks and/or service marks owned or licensed by the applicable member of the LSE Group or their respective licensors and are owned, or used under licence, by FTSE, Russell, MTSNext, FTSE Canada, Mergent, FTSE FI, YB. FTSE International Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority as a benchmark administrator.

All information is provided for information purposes only. All information and data contained in this publication is obtained by the LSE Group, from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human and mechanical error as well as other factors, however, such information and data is provided "as is" without warranty of any kind. No member of the LSE Group nor their respective directors, officers, employees, partners or licensors make any claim, prediction, warranty or representation whatsoever, expressly or impliedly, either as to the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability of any information or of results to be obtained from the use of FTSE Russell indexes or research or the fitness or suitability of the FTSE Russell indexes or research for any particular purpose to which they might be put. Any representation of historical data accessible through FTSE Russell indexes or research is provided for information purposes only and is not a reliable indicator of future performance.

No responsibility or liability can be accepted by any member of the LSE Group nor their respective directors, officers, employees, partners or licensors for (a) any loss or damage in whole or in part caused by, resulting from, or relating to any error (negligent or otherwise) or other circumstance involved in procuring, collecting, compiling, interpreting, analysing, editing, transcribing, transmitting, communicating or delivering any such information or data or from use of this blog or links to this blog or (b) any direct, indirect, special, consequential or incidental damages whatsoever, even if any member of the LSE Group is advised in advance of the possibility of such damages, resulting from the use of, or inability to use, such information.

No member of the LSE Group nor their respective directors, officers, employees, partners or licensors provide investment advice and nothing contained in this blog or accessible through FTSE Russell indexes or research, including statistical data and industry reports, should be taken as constituting financial or investment advice or a financial promotion.

No part of this information may be reproduced, stored in a retrieval system or transmitted in any form or by any means, electronic, mechanical, photocopying, recording or otherwise, without prior written permission of the applicable member of the LSE Group. Use and distribution of the LSE Group data requires a licence from FTSE, Russell, FTSE Canada, MTSNext, Mergent, FTSE FI, YB, and/or their respective licensors.

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.