Retirement Advisor: Think Tank Takes On Retirement Income (Podcast)

New retirement research Brookings makes some advisor-relevant points regarding how we look at longevity; how we frame lifetime income; and how we situate such income in a portfolio.
This podcast (5:38) reports that public-policy-oriented academics manage to arrive at a reasonable financial strategy for advisors to consider for their retired clients: namely, a healthy component of aggressive investments supplemented by, and made possible by, a guaranteed income component.