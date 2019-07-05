Retirement Advisor: Think Tank Takes On Retirement Income (Podcast)

Summary

Think-tank economists are apt to have a different take on retirement-income issues, as we see in new research from Brookings. Here’s what I found to be most relevant for advisors:

Don’t pull an average age from a longevity table; look instead at the distribution of possible lifespans.

You can’t say that people hate annuities, because they used to love their pensions, which are annuities. Mental framing accounts for the difference in perceptions.

Households could substitute annuities for bonds, because they perform the same portfolio-stabilizing function, thus enabling a household to hold as much stocks as they would without an annuity.