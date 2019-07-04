Bulletproof Investing Performance Update: Week 84

The top names (unhedged) did outperform SPY. So far, they are 47-35-1 versus SPY.

All five hedged portfolios posted positive returns, three outperformed their expected returns, and one came within 11 basis points of its expected return. None outperformed SPY's high bar, though.

It has been six months since I presented five hedged portfolios and 10 top names in week 84 of my Marketplace service (January 3). Here's how everything did.

Race car driver Mikaela Ahlin-Kottulinsky and her helmet (photo via Forbes).

Bulletproof Investing: Week 84 Performance

Each week since the beginning of June 2017, I have presented at least two hedged portfolios created by Portfolio Armor to my Bulletproof Investing subscribers. This is an "investing with a helmet on" approach, and these portfolios are designed to last six months at most. As with any investment method, the returns with this approach will vary. But in the interests of transparency and accountability, I have promised to publicly share the final performance of everything I present, regardless of how it does.

Here, I update the final performance of the five hedged portfolios and the top 10 names (unhedged) that I presented in the 84th week I offered my service. Let's look at what I presented in week 84 and how it did.

Portfolio 1

This was the $30,000 portfolio. The primary securities here were Crocs (CROX) and Twilio (TWLO). They were selected because they had the highest potential return estimates, net of hedging costs when hedging against >13% declines, and they had share prices low enough that you could buy round lots of them for less than $10,000. Etsy (ETSY) was added in a fine-tuning step to absorb leftover cash from rounding down to round lots of the first two names (I address the inclusion of bearish ETFs in my assessment of this cohort below).

The image above was generated by Portfolio Armor on January 3rd and presented in this Marketplace post at the time.

The worst-case scenario for this portfolio was a decline of 12.2% (the "max drawdown"), and the best-case scenario was a gain of 13.84% (the "Net Potential Return" or aggregate potential return net of hedging cost). The "Expected Return" of 6.28% was a ballpark estimate, taking into account the historic relationship between actual returns and Portfolio Armor's potential return estimates.

Portfolio 1 Performance

Here's how the portfolio did, net of hedging and trading costs.

This portfolio was up 3.44%, underperforming its expected return and the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY).

So far, we have six-month performance data for 32 portfolios I've presented that were hedged against >13% declines. Here's how all of them have done (click on a starting date to go to an interactive version of that chart).

Portfolios Hedged Against > 13.0% Declines

Table via Portfolio Armor

Portfolio 2

This was the $100k portfolio. This one included AngloGold Ashanti (AU), CROX, Starbucks (SBUX), and TWLO, as primary securities. ETSY was added in the fine-tuning step again to absorb cash left over from the process of rounding down to round lots of the primary securities.

The image above was generated by Portfolio Armor on January 3 and presented in this Marketplace post at the time.

The worst-case scenario for this one was a decline of 13.51%, the best-case scenario was a gain of 17.39%, and the ballpark estimate of an expected return was 6.9%.

Portfolio 2 Performance

Here's how the portfolio did, net of hedging and trading costs.

This one was up 12.87%, nearly doubling its expected return, but underperforming SPY. So far, we have six-month performance data for 38 portfolios I've presented hedged against >14% declines. Here's how all of them have done (click on a starting date to go to an interactive version of that chart).

Portfolios Hedged Against > 14.0% Declines

Table via Portfolio Armor

Portfolio 3

This was the $1 million portfolio. It included AU, AutoZone (AZO), CROX, Eli Lilly (LLY), Spirit Airlines (SAVE), SBUX, and TWLO as primary securities. Amazon (AMZN) was added in the fine-tuning step again to absorb cash left over from the process of rounding down to round lots of the primary securities.

The image above was generated by Portfolio Armor on January 3 and presented in this Marketplace post at the time.

The worst-case scenario here was a drawdown of 13.78%, the best-case scenario was a gain of 17.86% (the net potential return), and the expected return was 6.39%.

Portfolio 3 Performance

Here's how the portfolio did, net of hedging and trading costs.

This one was up 8.38%, outperforming its expected return as well. So far, we have six-month performance data for 56 portfolios I've presented hedged against >15% declines. Here's how all of them have done (click on a starting date to go to an interactive version of that chart).

Portfolios Hedged Against > 15.0% Declines

Table via Portfolio Armor

Portfolio 4

This was the $2 million aggressive portfolio. This one included AU, AZO, CROX, SAVE, SBUX, Shenandoah (SHEN), and TWLO as primary securities. AMZN was added to absorb leftover cash in the fine-tuning step.

The image above was generated by Portfolio Armor on January 3 and presented in this Marketplace post at the time.

The worst-case scenario here was the max drawdown of 19.52%, the best-case scenario was the net potential return of 19.84%, and the expected return was 7.62%.

Portfolio 4 Performance

Here's how the portfolio did, net of hedging and trading costs.

This one was up 7.9%. So far, we have six-month performance data for 66 portfolios I've presented hedged against >20% declines. Here's how all of them have done (click on a starting date to go to an interactive version of that chart).

Portfolios Hedged Against > 20.0% Declines

Table via Portfolio Armor

Portfolio 5

This was the $2 million top names portfolio. A name that appeared in this portfolio but not in the previous January 3 portfolios was the ProShares UltraShort S&P 500 ETF (SDS).

The image above was generated by Portfolio Armor on January 3 and presented in this Marketplace post at the time.

The worst-case scenario was a drawdown of 8.55%, the best-case scenario was a gain of 12.48%, and the expected return was 4.54%.

Portfolio 5 Performance

Here's how the portfolio did, net of hedging and trading costs.

This portfolio was up 4.43%, 11 basis points shy of its expected return. So far, we have a full six-month performance for 82 portfolios I've presented hedged against >9% declines. Here's how each of them did (click on a starting date to go to an interactive version of that chart).

Portfolios Hedged Against > 9.0% Declines

Table via Portfolio Armor

One note about the table above: It includes both $100k portfolios and $1M portfolios. Starting with the May 24 cohort, I began presenting $100k portfolios hedged against >14% declines, so they appear in a different table from that point forward. My guess is that will slightly improve the average performance of the portfolios hedged against >9% declines.

Top Names

These were Portfolio Armor's top 10 names as of January 3rd. Names that didn't appear in the portfolios above were Casey's General Stores (CASY), Ball Corporation (BLL), and McCormick (MKC).

The image above was generated by Portfolio Armor on January 3 and was included in the same Marketplace post as the top names portfolio above.

For this cohort, as of January 3rd:

Average 36M Beta = 0.59 (two names, AU and TWLO, had negative beta)

Average 20% threshold optimal put hedging cost: 4.55%

Top Names Performance

Here's how the top names did:

The top names (unhedged) were up 26.63% on average vs. up 23.49% for SPY. So far, 47 top names/cohorts have beaten SPY, one has tied SPY, and 35 have underperformed SPY over the next six months. You can see the performance for all of the top name cohorts I've presented so far in the table below (click on a starting date to go to an interactive version of that chart).

Table via Portfolio Armor

So, Portfolio Armor's top ten names averaged 6.95% over the average of these 83 6-month periods, versus SPY's average of 5.08%, an average outperformance of 1.86% over 6 months, or 3.72% annualized.

Top Names Time-Stamped

For a few months, in addition to posting those top names in my Seeking Alpha Marketplace service, I also time-stamped them on Twitter. If you click on the tweet shown below and scroll down, it will take you to a thread showing those time-stamped posts as well as charts of their subsequent performance.

Week 84 Assessment

The top 10 names (unhedged) outperformed SPY for the 47th time out of 83 weeks (we didn't post the top 10 in week 1), three out of five hedged portfolios outperformed their expected returns, and a fourth one came within eleven basis points of doing so. None of the hedged portfolios outperformed SPY, but that was a high bar for this cohort, partly due to the high hedging cost given market conditions in early January. Because of that, Portfolio Armor had to hedge TWLO with collars instead of puts, and missed out on most of its upside. Another source of drag on the top names portfolio was the bearish ETF SDS. As I noted last week, Portfolio Armor sometimes hedges its bets on market direction with bearish ETFs during market transitions (recall that the market had bottomed in late December, and it wasn't clear in early January whether it would resume that decline). Overall, this was a solid performance.

Free Two-Week Trial To Bulletproof Investing To see this week's top names and hedged portfolios, you can sign up for a free two-week trial here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.