Hedge Funds Taking Advantage Of Rise In Bond Prices

And, these investors will continue to take advantage of government policies as long as the government continues to think it can stimulate the economy and produce faster economic growth.

The past fifty-five years have witnessed a shift in the focus of these investors as "credit inflation" continues to create incentives to profit from different cases of asset price inflation.

This is just further evidence that sophisticated investors take advantage of the government's economic policies and reap large rewards from asset price inflation, when there is little general price inflation.

There is mounting evidence that hedge funds, and others, are benefiting greatly from the rise in bond prices this year.

The rate of inflation in the economy has receded into the shadows.

Central bank policy makers have been experiencing a time where their efforts to jumpstart the economy through “goosing up” actual inflation rates has been falling far short of their targets.

Officials at the Federal Reserve System focus on the price index for personal consumption expenditures (PCE). Right now, the latest information on the rate at which this index is increasing is substantially below the Fed’s target of 2.0 percent.

Furthermore, the current 2019 median projection for the PCE by “Federal Reserve board members and Federal Reserve Bank presidents” is 1.50 percent.

Also, the longer-term expectations for inflation built into the yield on the 10-year US Treasury now is approximately 1.65 percent.

The Fed seems to be baffled by the fact that with all the Quantitative Easing that has gone on in the United States over the past ten years it, the Fed cannot seem to get the rate of inflation up… even to its target level.

The European Central Bank is also experiencing a similar problem in stimulating price increases.

What is going on? At one time, economists, like Milton Friedman, argued that inflation everywhere, at every time was a monetary phenomenon.

Doesn’t seem to be the case anymore. During the current period of economic recovery, we saw in the early years, almost a universal concern that rapid inflation was going to result from the efforts of the Federal Reserve… and other central banks, like the ECB… to pump up the stock market and create a wealth effect that would stimulate the economy.

After several more years, it became apparent that the efforts of the Fed were not going to create ramped-up inflation, but the efforts were going to keep the economy growing, albeit at a relatively modest pace.

And as far as the stock market was concerned, the investor mantra became “don’t fight the Fed.”

This advice has been especially relevant over the past five or six months as Federal Reserve officials have moved from a stance of quarterly, quarter-point increases in the Fed’s policy rate of interest, and shifted to one where investor expectations are now focused on the possibility that the next policy rate move will be downwards. And, this move may come as soon as the end of this month.

So, the price index for personal consumption expenditures has not shown… and, probably will not show… any appreciable change in the near future.

Note, the projections of Fed officials have the rate of PCE inflation jumping up to 1.9 percent in 2020, but this may be more wishful thinking than anything.

However, some prices have been increasing. One such price is the price of bonds.

In the first week of November 2018, the yield on the 10-year US Treasury note was around 3.20 percent and market expectations were prepared for this rate to go higher. But, expectations of future economic growth and future inflation began to drop.

As a consequence, the yield on these bonds fell into the 2.60 percent to 2.70 percent range in the early weeks of January 2019. And, for bond yields to fall, bond prices must rise!

In the middle of March, the yield began to fall again. By the end of March, the yield had fallen to the 2.40 range, again with further increases in bond prices.

And, as we know, the yield on the 10-year US Treasury note closed below 2.00 percent earlier this week. Bond prices rose again.

Thus, since the beginning of November 2018, bond prices have been rising, and the percentage increase has been relatively substantial. Has anyone taken advantage of this movement in bond prices.

Well, Laurence Fletcher and Lindsay Fortado write in the Financial Times:

“A number of macro funds — vehicles made famous by managers such as George Soros that trade global bonds and currencies — have been betting on falling bond yields this year. After starting on a gradual downward path earlier in the year, the trade kicked into gear over the past two months when bond yields dipped in response to more dovish comments from the US Federal Reserve.”

In particular, Fletcher and Fortado focus on Brevan Howard, a European hedge fund management company based in Jersey with its funds domiciled in the Cayman Islands, which “has emerged as one of the big winners from this year’s steep plunge in US government bond yields...” The main fund of Brevan Howard has produced a 9.5 percent increase this year through June 21.

The authors further note that New York-based Caxton Associates has also benefited from the move in bond prices this year. “Its main fund is up about 10 percent this year, according to a person who has seen the numbers.”

Inflation has taken place in some markets in the economy, and sophisticated investors have taken advantage of the rise in prices.

And, this is exactly the type of behavior I have been trying to stress during the time that I have been writing for Seeking Alpha. It is behavior that results from the existence of what I have called “credit inflation,” which to me is a creation of the fiscal and monetary policies of the federal government.

Credit inflation began in the 1960s as the US government pushed to keep economic growth rising, unemployment falling, and various sectors of the economy, like housing, expanding. The government efforts created an environment where the pressure was on, almost all the time, to keep credit growing everywhere, and at every time. The push almost never stopped

By the early 1970s, the US economy experienced general price inflation and we got Nixon’s wage and price controls as a result. Later, we also got Paul Volcker at the Federal Reserve stamping out this general price inflation that existed into the 1980s.

But, something else was happening. The other day, Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates, describing the change that took place in the early 1970s: “Investors were investing in housing, gold, diamonds, and almost every other kind of asset that had a viable market.”

In the 1980s, massive financial innovation took place to deal in more and more markets. And, in the 1990s, the concern over bubbles in asset prices became a major topic of discussion. One might remember the killing George Soros made on the British pound during that decade.

Bottom line, the focus for inflation has changed. Credit inflation has resulted in incentives for sophisticated investors to move into asset classes, not into general inflation in the economy, to benefit from government efforts to manipulate the economy.

The major shift in income/wealth inequality over the past 50 years or so, is just one piece of evidence pointing to this change.

