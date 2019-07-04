Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 7/1/19

by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 7/1/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. In contrast, these free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's three-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise and to educate investors that - though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence - it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Insider trading volumes are starting to wane, as companies begin to close trading windows to their execs until earnings are released. Form 4 filing volumes will weaken into the last week of July, before surging again in August. There are still plenty of “Significant” insider signals generated during these periods, however. Not all firms have June quarter ends, or stringent policies from their general counsels. Insiders can also continue to use incentive options to accumulate shares during these quiet periods, since they are not considered open-market transactions.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Tejon Ranch (TRC);
  • Motus GI (MOTS);
  • Corvus Pharm (CRVS); and
  • ArQule (ARQL).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Capital Senior Living (CSU);
  • Acorn Energy (OTC:ACFN); and
  • Dova Pharm (DOVA).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • SVMK (SVMK);
  • Shake Shack (SHAK);
  • Monolithic Power (MPWR);
  • Installed Bldg Prod (IBP);
  • Cracker Barrel (CBRL); and
  • Cargurus (CARG).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Zillow (Z);
  • Transocean (RIG);
  • Marriott Intl (MAR);
  • Funko (FNKO); and
  • Arvinas (ARVN).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

  • Morphic Holding (MORF).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Novo A S

BO

Morphic Holding

MORF

JB*

$10,000,005

2

Perceptive Adv

BO

Dova Pharm

DOVA

B

$5,703,209

3

Goyal Vikas

DIR

Morphic Holding

MORF

JB*

$4,999,995

4

Levinson Sam

BO

Capital Senior Living

CSU

B

$4,527,000

5

Perceptive Adv

BO

Motus Gi

MOTS

B

$3,000,000

6

Nussbaum Ran

DIR

ArQule

ARQL

JB*

$2,999,997

7

Orbimed Advisors

DIR, BO

Corvus Pharm

CRVS

B

$2,444,065

8

Loeb Jan H

CEO, DIR, BO

Acorn Energy

ACFN

JB*

$1,298,175

9

Dt Four Partners

BO

Tejon Ranch

TRC

B

$1,156,601

10

Davis Howard E

VP, CAO, CIO

Transocean

RIG

B

$622,611

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Tiger Global Mgt

BO

SVMK

SVMK

S

$71,189,999

2

Biglari Sardar

BO

Cracker Barrel

CBRL

S

$41,028,532

3

5am Ventures Iii

BO

Arvinas

ARVN

JS*,S

$17,714,700

4

Frink Lloyd D

CB, PR, DIR

Zillow

Z

AS

$10,477,112

5

Meyer Daniel Harris

DIR, BO

Shake Shack

SHAK

AS

$7,203,940

6

Fundamental Capital

BO

Funko

FNKO

S

$3,554,718

7

Parafestas Anastasios

DIR

Cargurus

CARG

AS

$2,861,200

8

Sciammas Maurice

VP, SO

Monolithic Power

MPWR

AS

$2,796,253

9

Verma Vikas

DIR

Installed Bldg Prod

IBP

AS

$2,300,000

10

Grissen David

PR

Marriott Intl

MAR

S

$2,256,591

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:

B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

