Zogenix Gets Much-Needed FDA Reversal As It Looks To Tackle Major Competitor

Zogenix (ZGNX) had a great day last week, because the FDA had agreed to allow it to resubmit its New Drug Application (NDA) for Fintepla for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. This is a major turn of events, especially since many months ago, the stock was crushed on the news that the FDA had given it a Refusal-to-File (RTF) letter. Now, the biotech can press forward for potential FDA approval and this was very exciting for investors. The stock closed higher by 21% the day this news was announced.

Quick Turnaround Bodes Well For FDA Approval

One of the worst things in biotech is getting a drug through all clinical trials, only to be halted when attempting to gain FDA approval. Back in April of 2019, Zogenix suffered a huge setback when it received an RTF letter from the FDA. There were two issues that were noted in the letter. The first problem was that non-clinical studies were not submitted along with the application. That was a problem as the FDA couldn't finish its review without such information. Specifically, the FDA wanted to see data on chronic administration of a component in Fintepla, which was fenfluramine. The second issue was an incorrect version of a clinical dataset. With the final minutes from the FDA coming in, in a Type A meeting held May 30, 2019, it was noted that the company could proceed as planned for resubmission.

I have to commend management for this biotech. That's because as it relates to the first issue, in regards to fenfluramine, the biotech will be able to resubmit its NDA without new chronic toxicity studies. This is a total 360 change from the first position of the FDA in its RTF letter. In terms of the second issue, Zogenix cleared up the issue with the wrong clinical dataset that was submitted in the first application. Now, all the company has to do is resubmit the correct data sets. With both of these issues handled, I don't foresee any further issues that could come up.

Competitors

The ability to refile an NDA for Fintepla for Dravet syndrome is good news for the company. The problem is that there are two other drugs approved to treat seizures. Not only will Fintepla have to go up against these drugs, but because they were already approved, Breakthrough Therapy Designation no longer applies. With that said, the FDA pulled this designation for Fintepla. The first competitor would be Biocodex which received FDA approval for its Dravet syndrome drug DIACOMIT (stiripentol) back in August of 2018. I believe Fintepla will do fine against this competing product. That's because it was shown patients treated with Fintepla on top of DIACOMIT, achieved a 54.7% greater reduction in mean monthly convulsive seizures compared to those who were on placebo.

The next competing product would be a cannabidiol product, now marketed as Epidiolex from GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH). Epidiolex was approved by the FDA for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome and Lennox Gastaut Syndrome. Besides dealing with competition, Zogenix is making an attempt to bring its drug over to the European Union for Dravet Syndrome. On that front, it is in good shape for the time being. That's because the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has already accepted the Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for review.

If all goes well with this review, a decision for Fintepla for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet Syndrome should be completed by Q1 of 2020. On top of that, it has another possible market it is going after. This would be the use of Fintepla for treatment of seizures associated with Lennox Gastaut Syndrome. Zogenix is exploring its drug for this indication in a Phase 3 study. However, yet again it would have to compete with GW Pharmaceuticals' Epidiolex should it ultimately be approved by regulators.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC filing, Zogenix Pharmaceuticals had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $480.7 million as of March 31, 2019. This may seem like a lot of cash, but there are a few issues that must be taken care of by the company. The first is that with the refiling of the NDA in place, it will have to think about scaling its manufacturing to get its product to market. In other words, it will have to start manufacturing activities to be able to meet demand should its product be approved. All of this, plus the cost of filing the NDA itself also. The other issue is that Fintepla was acquired from another pharmaceutical company. That means under contractual obligations, Zogenix will owe money should Fintepla be approved by regulatory authorities.

On the flip side, the good news is that Zogenix already has generated a commercialization plan for the long term to eventually get its product sold in Japan. In March of 2019, it entered into an agreement with Nippon Shinyaku Co. Ltd, where it would gain exclusive distribution rights for Fintepla in DS and LGS in Japan. Zogenix is still responsible for clinical development and all regulatory activities. Nippon will be responsible for commercialization and marketing in Japan. Zogenix gained a $15.5 million upfront payment and then can earn up to $66 million in certain regulatory milestones for both DS and LGS. In addition, it will earn a percentage in net sales as well.

Conclusion

The FDA agreeing to allow the resubmission is very good news for Zogenix. Things looked grim for months, because in the RTF letter it was stated that the FDA may require chronic toxicity studies for Fintepla. Now that those concerns have been removed, I believe the biotech can start to shine. The risk is that there is no guarantee that the FDA will approve the drug in its current form. This was just the step of Zogenix being able to submit its NDA for the FDA to review. That means if the FDA finds any other issues with the application, it could still refuse to approve the drug.

However, the data is strong. Fintepla was shown to have an effect on patients when given on top of DIACOMIT and in other areas where DIACOMIT failed. The final risk would be competition in the space. It is not going to be easy for Zogenix to go up against GW Pharmaceuticals' Epidiolex. The biggest reason is first mover advantage, because Epidiolex launched in the U.S. market in 2018. Sales for Epidiolex in Q1 2019 came in at $33.5 million, which was more than double the estimates expected by analysts' of $16 million. I'm not implying that Zogenix won't be able to capture market share if approved by the FDA, but it will have an uphill battle to climb.

