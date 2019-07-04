Weekly Review: Municipal Bond CEFs - The Benchmark Closed Above $113.00 Per Share

Most of the funds from the sector are traded at positive Z-scores, and we do not see a statistical edge to include some of them in our portfolio.

Introduction

Over the past few months, most of you have noticed our increased activity in closed-end funds as the inflow of volatility finally shook them up and created various arbitrage, and directional, opportunities for active traders like us.

Currently, we are cautious when we choose our long positions as most of the closed-end funds which hold municipal bonds have lost their statistical edge and are traded at positive Z-scores. However, there are several interesting pair trade opportunities which can be traded. For the conservative market participants with a longer investment horizon, I still see interesting dividend opportunities which are traded at high discounts.

The Benchmark

Probably, the municipal bonds are not so interesting for most of the investors due to their lower expected returns compared to the stock market. However, the municipal bonds showed an impressive performance over the past eight months. We observe a very strong uptrend which continues to conquer new higher levels. On a weekly basis, the main index, the iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB), increased its price by $0.24 per share and finished above the psychological border of $113.00 per share.

Аfter all, it seems that the market participants preferred to buy safer assets before the important G-20 trade meeting between US and China.

Source: Barchart.com - iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF

As you know, we follow the performance of the U.S. Treasury bonds - considering them a risk-free product - with maturities greater than 20 years: the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT). The reason for that is the strong correlation between these major indices, and the chart below proves it. Additionally, a statistical comparison is provided by our database software:

Source: Barchart.com - iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

Source: Author's software

Comparison Of The Yields And Municipal/Treasury Spread Ratio

Investing in municipal bonds is popular because they have the potential to offer higher yields than similar taxable bonds. If an investor wants to know whether muni bonds are cheap in comparison to taxable bonds or Treasuries, they could find out by comparing them. However, this method does have its limitations, and the investor should perform a more thorough analysis before making a decision:

Source: Bloomberg.com, Municipal and Treasury Yields

Source: Bloomberg.com, Municipal and Treasury Yields

The Municipal/Treasury spread ratio, or M/T ratio as it is more commonly known, is a comparison of the current yield of municipal bonds to U.S. Treasuries. It aims to ascertain whether or not municipal bonds are an attractive buy in comparison. Essentially, an M/T ratio north of 1 means that investors receive the tax benefit of muni bonds for free, making them even more attractive for high net worth investors with higher tax rate considerations.

Source: Bloomberg.com, Municipal and Treasury Yields

The narrowing spread and 3-month LIBOR are important for the leveraged municipal funds, and they can be highly affected by them. The 3-month LIBOR rate is a commonly used funding benchmark for the municipal bond CEFs.

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts.com, 10-2 Year Treasury Yield Spread and 3-Month LIBOR based on US Dollar

The News

Source: Yahoo News, Municipal Bond Closed-End Funds News

Over the past week, several funds announced their regular dividends:

Dreyfus Municipal Income (DMF) $0.0350 per share.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (PMM) $0.0320 per share.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (PMO) $0.0531 per share.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (AFB) $0.0458 per share.

Weekly Charts

1. Biggest price decrease

Source: CEFConnect.com

2. Biggest price increase

Source: CEFConnect.com

Review Of Municipal Bond CEFs

1. Lowest Z-Score

Source: CEFConnect.com

My first criterion is a statistical one. I use Z-score as a signal for undervalued or overpriced funds in the sector based on their deviations in the discount or the premium. A Z-score is a numerical measurement used in statistics of a value's relationship to the mean (average) of a group of values, measured in terms of standard deviations from the mean. If a Z-score is 0, it indicates that the data point's score is identical to the mean score.

I am not surprised to find that we have only five funds which are traded at negative Z-scores. The prices of the municipal bonds and the closed-end funds which invest in them started a very strong uptrend at the beginning of November 2018 and it continues until that moment without any significant corrections. So, it is expected the CEFs to narrow their discounts and to increase their Z-scores.

Based on the current situation I am cautious when I buy a fund because they do not provide us with a strong statistical edge. However, if the Z-scores is relatively low and the fund can be bought at an attractive discount it can be reviewed as a potential "Long" candidate.

BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund (MZA) is one of the funds which are traded at negative Z-scores. It is a state-specific municipal bond closed-end fund whose assets are mainly from issuers located in Arizona. The current yield of the fund is 4.12% and it is traded at 6.45% discount from its net asset value. Regarding the earnings/coverage ratio and UNII/share balance, I do not find anything concerning at that moment. Over the years, the earning/coverage ratio fluctuated but by most of the time, it was around the important border of 100%.

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

Source: CEFdata.com

2. Highest Z-Score

Source: CEFConnect.com

A fund is expected to trade between a Z-score of -2.00 points and +2.00 points for 95.5% of the time. So, when we see outliers, maybe there is temporary mispricing. In our case, we have plenty of closed-end funds traded above 2.00 points. Of course, the statistics is a powerful tool, but we should take into consideration other factors as well. For example, the changes in the fundamental environment and, more specifically, the changes in the interest rates and treasury yields.

When the Z-score of the funds is very high I usually recommend closing your long position because the risk/reward ratio is not in your favor. Last time, Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund (NPN) was traded at 3.20 points Z-scores and BlackRock Muni New York Intermediate Duration Fund (MNE) was traded at 2.10 points Z-score. The prices of the funds were among the worst performers of the past week. The price of NPN fell by 3.15% and the price of MNE left in negative territory by 1.31%. This is only one good example that too high Z-score is a reliable indicator to take the profit and close your long position. From my perspective, I will close my long positions in these Muni-s which have Z-score above 2.00 points.

The average one-year Z-score in the sector is 1.17 points. Last time, the average Z-score of the municipal sector was 1.07 points.

Source: CEFConnect.com

3. Biggest Discount

Source: CEFConnect.com

We do track the performance of 136 municipal bond closed-end funds and the fact that only 7 of them reported a decrease of their net asset values is indicative. Аlthough, the prices were moving in different directions, the increases had a larger magnitude and we notice another narrowing of the spread between the two metrics just because the prices rose more.

Many of the funds are traded at an attractive discount. I will highlight the fact that most of them are state-specific. The national munis are currently traded at a smaller discount, most probably due to their diversified portfolio.

If you want to extend your investments in California, then the BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (BFZ) may catch your attention. It has a relatively low Z-score of 1.00 point and one of the highest discounts in the area. You can easily notice the widened spread between the discount of BFZ and its peers on the below chart. The current yield of the fund is 4.03% and the earnings/coverage ratio remains at stable levels. The credit quality of BFZ is more than satisfactory as 59.47% of its investments are rated as "AA" rating.

Source: CEFdata.com

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

4. Highest Premium

Source: CEFConnect.com

For a second consecutive week, the price of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (PCQ) remained in red territory. Despite the circumstances, the fund continues to be the leader in the sector when we sort the participants by premium. Its price is traded 32.98% above its net asset value. Each week, I mention that it is a risky long-term investment at this premium but it seems that the price will not fall until some fundamental change such as dividend cut affects it.

I cannot hide my amazement by the performance of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund (MUA). Its price was the best performer of the past week with an increase of 4.00%. Definitely, a significant change on a weekly basis. Impressed or not, if you have a long position in MUA, I see the current period as favorable to close it and to select another good buying opportunity from the sector. My personal opinion is that it is overpriced compared to its peers, and its Z-score and premium are the confirming signals.

Source: CEFdata.com

5. Highest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV

Source: CEFConnect.com

Above, we saw the willingness of the market participants to pay a premium for the PIMCO funds. This table could be a good explanation of that desire and why PIMCO funds are differently treated. The funds from this sponsor proved that they can outperform their peers by return on net asset value over the past five years.

6. Highest Distribution Rate:

Source: CEFConnect.com

The average yield on price is 4.35%, and the average yield on net asset value is 4.11%. Of course, each of us wants to achieve a higher return, but you need to pay attention to the fundamental analysis and to avoid these ones which are threatened by dividend cuts.

No doubt, the Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ) is a fund which deserves attention. It offers one of the highest yields in the sector and is very positive to notice that its dividend is fully covered by the earnings. On top of that, the UNII balance per share is in green territory. Also, the past performance of the fund is impressive. Over the past decade, the management team of NMZ managed to achieve one of the highest returns on net asset value in the sector.

Source: CEFdata.com

Source: CEFConnect.com

7. Lowest Effective Leverage %

Source: CEFConnect.com

The average effective leverage of the sector is 36.1%. Logically, most of the funds with lower effective leverage have lower distribution rates compared to the rest of the closed-end funds. Seven funds from the sector have effective leverage equal to zero.

Below, you can find the chart of the funds with the lowest effective leverage and their yields on net asset value. If you are not a big fan of the high leverage, this chart will be very helpful.

Source: CEFConnect.com

Conclusion

Compared to the previous years, the discounts of the closed-end funds holding such products have significantly widened, but we remain cautious when we select our long positions due to the high Z-scores in the sector. However, there are several interesting pair trades which you can review.

Note: This article was originally published on June 30, 2019, and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

