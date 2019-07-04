It's Time To Take Some Profits In Treasuries

If you believe that the Federal Reserve is credible with their 2 percent inflation target, then bond prices are likely a little too high, according to interest rate theory. Economic theory teaches us a couple of things about interest rates. The first is that there is some level of an equilibrium interest rate for an economy. It's not an exact science, but we can build a range for normal interest rates in developed countries that interest rates tend to revert to, with the true equilibrium somewhere in the middle.

The lower bound for the equilibrium interest rate is roughly equal to the inflation rate. Any less than this and central banks hurt their currency relative to other assets, like stocks, gold, and other currencies. The upper bound for interest rates is theoretically the nominal growth rate of the economy. Any higher than this and people stop borrowing in the aggregate. Neither bound is a hard line, but when interest rates get outside of either bound, they tend to reverse sooner or later. Do note that if the central bank isn't credible with its inflation target, then the interest rates will reflect more inflation risk, as they do in places like Turkey and Argentina. Right now in the US, the 10-year Treasury yield has fallen below the Fed's 2 percent inflation target, meaning that bonds across the yield curve are likely to see mean reversion - in the form of lower future returns and more risk.

Banks understand that interest rates are mean reverting, so they've developed forecasting models over time that do a better and better job of capturing this. This first model to really capture this effect was Czech mathematician Oldrich Vasicek's breakthrough Vasicek model in 1977. Later models are now thought to be more accurate, like the Hull-White model (1990) and the Chen model (1994).

The theory is incredibly well-developed in this space. If you want to hurt your head, this is the Wikipedia directory alone for the math behind the processes used to model interest rates.

Source: Wikipedia

Rather than hurt your head, I can show you a simple forecast model for a wide variety of bonds that shows their mean reversion. There are much better models you could use, but simplicity wins here for a quick explanation.

Here's an illustration of a basic mean reversion model from Newfound Research, a quant shop in Boston. All the model aims to do is to see if bonds perform well after performing poorly, and vice versa. It also nailed the bond market top in 2016 with a more complex proprietary model. Here's what it had to say:

This logic would suggest, then, that there might be some tactical opportunity for investors to adjust their bond allocations. In this commentary, we build a very simple model to explore mean reversion across a large cross-section of global bond ETFs. We find that a combination of current yield and prior realized returns in excess of yield is a reasonable predictor of future 1-year returns.

Source: Newfound Research

If you believe that the Federal Reserve will credibly achieve its 2 percent inflation target over the next 10 years, you probably shouldn't be buying the 10-year at 1.97, because the equilibrium rate range is somewhere above 2 and below 4 percent. My best guess is that 3 percent for the 10-year Treasury note is the equilibrium rate. Short-term rates are controlled by the folks at the Federal Reserve, so you'd look at market expectations rather than a pure mean reversion model to predict those. You can still have a nice allocation to Treasuries for their hedge value at a 2 percent yield, but you will want less than you would otherwise, at least as long as cash yields are above Treasury yields.

Wartime supply shortages caused inflation in the first and second world wars, but poor Fed policy caused inflation in the 1970s and '80s and deflation in the late 1920 and 1930s. The Fed explicitly began targeting inflation at 2 percent in 2012.

Source: Inflationdata.com

General stuff you should know about Treasuries:

1. Treasuries are generally a good hedge against equity bear markets. The correlation between equity returns and Treasuries is -0.25 going back to 2003 (the longest data set I could easily find). This means it's still worth having some Treasury exposure if rates are below 2 percent, but not as much as you would otherwise as it's a hedge and not a great source of direct return at this point, but can be a source of indirect return if it lets you rebalance and buy stocks cheaply.

2. As I wrote above, interest rates are mean reverting. If they get too high, it slows down the economy and the Fed tends to take action to reduce them. If they get too low, it tends to cause inflation and the Fed reacts by raising interest rates.

3. The high rates in the 1970s and 1980s were caused by policy mistakes by the US Federal Reserve which took a long time to work its way through the economy. As such, it is not likely to repeat without ample warning. We now know that cutting interest rates is not effective against aggregate supply shocks and just causes inflation. If you look at the chart below, you can see that long-term interest rates in the British empire averaged between roughly 2 and 5 percent for hundreds of years. The Fed started to get a good handle on inflation in the mid-1990s, and since then, both inflation and interest rates have fallen. Since then, there has been steady mean reversion in Treasuries, delivering great returns over a multi-decade period.

How risk parity strategies use Treasuries

Those who read my articles know I'm a big fan of risk parity strategies, which combine uncorrelated or negatively correlated assets and attempt to set the amount of risk taken in each strategy roughly equal. For example, stocks are a little more than two times riskier than 10-year Treasury bonds, and oil futures are a little more than twice as risky as stocks. Therefore, if you wanted to set the volatilities of each strategy roughly equal, you might get a formula like this.

2x + 1y +0.5z = equal risk portfolio

This corresponds to a portfolio with about 30 percent stocks, 60 percent bonds, and 10 percent oil futures if you want to set the risk of the three strategies equal. You would then apply some leverage (via futures) to set the volatility closer to a typical portfolio, so you might end up with something like 50 percent stocks, 100 percent 10-year Treasury notes, and 18 percent oil futures in your final portfolio. The idea behind the portfolio is that the risk is better managed and much closer to being balanced between stocks, bonds, and commodities than in a traditional portfolio. This allows you to get a higher return.

If you make a persistence forecast and assume the long-term forecast is identical to the current forecast (which basically is like saying there's a 12 percent chance of snow on any day in Chicago), you actually don't come out too badly in the long run. If your Sharpe ratio is 0.45 for each strategy, you could expect your portfolio Sharpe ratio to be equal to 0.45 X the square root of how many strategies you have (in this case, 3). This gives you a portfolio Sharpe ratio of 0.78, corresponding to a little less than a 14 percent expected return if you want to set the same 15 percent volatility target. That's a lot better than the stock market, which has a return in excess of cash of roughly 7 percent and annual volatility of 15 percent. Common volatility targets are 15 percent (roughly equal to the stock market), and 10 percent (roughly equal to a 60/40 portfolio). 20 percent is about as high as you would want to go with a volatility target, at that point you'd want to focus on making better forecasts rather than crudely taking more risk.

The catch, however, is that there isn't a 12 percent chance of snow in Chicago in the summer. You need a better forecast model if you want to successfully trade this way. For example, I like to use trend, carry, and volatility/interest rate forecasts to decide how to allocate risk. I wouldn't recommend anyone naively apply a risk parity strategy, but there are smaller steps that investors can take that will improve their portfolio, like taking a small allocation to TLT when it's favorable to do so in their portfolio and using funds like PIMIX. Commodities can be a trap for the unwary with contangos and such but are great for savvy traders. Bottom line is, the Treasury market is a little overextended at the moment and right now is a good time to take some profits.

However, just using a simple model like the Newfound illustration above shows that Treasuries are likely to see lower returns over the next year. The solution to keeping a risk parity portfolio roughly on target is to cut Treasury exposure by 25-50 percent and either allocate more to equities or reduce your leverage and/or hold cash.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.