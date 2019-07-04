Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 7/2/19

Includes: ADPT, ARES, BAND, CAG, CHRS, CNFR, DLB, FCNCA, GPRO, GRMN, IQV, KRTX, MORF, OCX, PLAN, TSLA, VRML, WOR
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 7/2/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. In contrast, these free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's three-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise and to educate investors that - though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence - it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Insider trading volumes are starting to wane, as companies begin to close trading windows to their execs until earnings are released. Form 4 filing volumes will weaken into the last week of July, before surging again in August. There are still plenty of “Significant” insider signals generated during these periods, however. Not all firms have June quarter ends, or stringent policies from their general counsels. Insiders can also continue to use incentive options to accumulate shares during these quiet periods, since they are not considered open-market transactions.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Vermillion (VRML); and
  • Conifer (CNFR).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • OncoCyte (OCX);
  • Conagra Brands (CAG);
  • IQVIA (IQV);
  • Garmin (GRMN);
  • GoPro (GPRO);
  • Dolby Labs (DLB);
  • Coherus BioSciences (CHRS);
  • Bandwidth (BAND); and
  • Ares Mgt (ARES).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Worthington Ind (WOR);
  • Tesla (TSLA);
  • Anaplan (PLAN); and
  • First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

  • Morphic Holding (MORF);
  • Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX); and
  • Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Healy James

DIR

Karuna Therapeutics

KRTX

JB*

$11,200,000

2

Viking Global Investors

BO

Adaptive Biotechnologies

ADPT

JB*

$5,000,000

3

Glaxosmithkline

DIR

Morphic Holding

MORF

JB*

$4,999,995

4

Schuler Jack W

BO

Vermillion

VRML

JB*

$4,000,000

5

Schuler Henri George

BO

Vermillion

VRML

JB*

$3,800,000

6

Arch Venture Partners IX

BO

Karuna Therapeutics

KRTX

JB*

$3,200,000

7

Hakala Jeffrey Anthony

DIR

Conifer

CNFR

JB*

$2,144,151

8

Broadwood Part

BO

OncoCyte

OCX

B

$2,000,000

9

Blystone John B

DIR

Worthington Ind

WOR

B

$997,068

10

Omtvedt Craig P

DIR

Conagra Brands

CAG

B

$668,250

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Kao Min H

CB, DIR, BO

Garmin

GRMN

AS

$24,918,226

2

Bousbib Ari

DIR

IQVIA

IQV

AS

$15,360,000

3

Bristow Peter M

PR, DIR, BO

First Citizens BancShares

FCNCA

S

$9,030,000

4

Healy James

DIR

Coherus BioSciences

CHRS

AS

$8,027,600

5

Woodman Nicholas

CEO, CB, BO

GoPro

GPRO

AS

$7,573,720

6

Arougheti Michael

F, CEO, PR, DIR

Ares Mgt

ARES

AS

$6,733,224

7

Calderoni Frank

CEO, DIR

Anaplan

PLAN

S

$4,974,620

8

Kaestner Henry R

BO

Bandwidth

BAND

S

$4,792,047

9

Dolby Dagmar

BO

Dolby Labs

DLB

AS

$3,361,082

10

Straubel Jeffrey B

CTO

Tesla

TSLA

AS

$3,352,630

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes

B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

