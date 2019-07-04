Erytech Pharma: Targeting Pancreatic Cancer, Interesting But Doubtful Investment

Overall, we wouldn’t be buying, but this is a very interesting stock nevertheless.

Erytech Pharma (ERYP) is a very difficult stock to recommend buying. We are going to list the pros and cons and try to make an informed guess. First, the cons. ERYP's lead candidate eryaspase has a history of failures. It failed an AML trial (this is the reference, but there seems to be confusion here, because if you click on the link in there, it goes to a blank page; however, another AML link here) and then withdrew a marketing application for the same drug in ALL or acute lymphoblastic leukemia in the EU because of what amounts to efficacy-related issues. Finally, it stopped the development of the drug in both indications and focused on metastatic pancreatic cancer and other solid tumors - despite having once produced positive data in ALL patients. This is what the company says, however, in its favor:

Source

So, we need to figure out why the leukemia failure will not affect solid tumors. The company has very low trading volume on NASDAQ - avg. volume is only about 2,000 shares traded. The stock trades in various other markets - Paris, London, Stuttgart, and so on. Paris, which has the highest average volume, only has about 40,000 shares trades on average. This is a very illiquid company. The company had about EURO 149mn in cash in December, which means it is actually trading below cash - this looks like a positive, but it probably isn't. Any one of these 3 negatives would be enough to scare away American investors of this European company. However, the stock has two positives to consider. One is that it is trading near 52-week and all-time lows (chart looks terrible), and two, in the difficult to treat pancreatic cancer indication, it has produced good data.

The science

The drug eryaspase or GRASPA is the enzyme L-asparaginase encapsulated inside a red blood cell. These RBCs are off the shelf, derived from donors, and do not need the patient's own blood. L-asparaginase is an enzyme that breaks down asparagine, an enzyme that is necessary for tumor growth but which many tumor cells, including ALL, is not able to produce naturally, and must get them from circulating plasma. This is, incidentally, called Asparagine synthetase (ASNS) deficiency. When L-asparaginase breaks down asparagine, it blocks these tumor cells from developing, thereby stopping tumor growth. So, L-asparaginase has been used, since the mid-1970s, as a therapy against cancers, and is approved against ALL. However, because it breaks down a key protein necessary for cell growth, and also perhaps, because it is produced from E.coli, L-asparaginase has a number of major side effects, which limits its use. Various methods, including pegylation, have been tried to reduce side effects. ERYP's RBC-encapsulation is a novel method of enabling efficiency in a proven drug.

Catalyst

Eryaspase does not have any near-term catalyst. Phase 3 data from its pancreatic cancer trial is due by Nov. 30, 2020.

The company has another ongoing Phase 2 trial for the same candidate in Triple-Negative Breast Cancer. Phase 2 data due April 30, 2020.

Source

Previous trial data

In 2017, ERYTECH Pharma presented data from its phase 2b trial of eryaspase (GRASPA®) in combination with chemotherapy for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer in 141 patients. This was an open-label, randomized study that met its co-primary endpoints and demonstrated improvement in both overall survival (OS) and progression-free survival (PFS). In the drug arm, we had eryaspase added to the current standard of care (gemcitabine or FOLFOX) and compared to the standard of care alone in a 2-to-1 randomization. Data was as follows:

As reported in topline results earlier this year, the study met its co-primary endpoints of OS and PFS with Hazard Ratios (HR) below 0.85 in patients with no or low asparagine synthetase expression (ASNS 0/1), approximately 70% of the study population, and demonstrated statistically significant improvements of OS and PFS in the entire patient population. Highlights of the study results include:

Statistically significant improvement of OS and PFS in the entire patient population: HR of 0.60 for OS (95% CI; 0.40, 0.88) (p=0.009) median OS of 26.1 weeks (95% CI; 21.0, 28.4) in the eryaspase arm vs. 19.0 weeks (95% CI; 12.3, 26.3) in the standard of care arm one-year survival of 14.8% vs. 3.0%, respectively HR of 0.59 for PFS (95% CI; 0.40, 0.89) (p=0.011) median PFS of 8.6 weeks (95% CI; 7.6, 14.6) in the eryaspase arm vs. 7.0 weeks (95% CI; 6.1, 7.6) in the standard of care arm 16.9% of patients without disease progression at 24 weeks vs. 5.8%, respectively Improved objective response rate (ORR) and disease control rate (DCR) in the entire patient population: ORR of 11.6% in the eryaspase arm vs. 6.5% in the standard of care arm DCR of 47.4% in the eryaspase arm vs. 23.9% in the standard of care arm Patients with high ASNS-expressing tumors (ASNS2/3) had a worse prognosis, but also a better relative treatment benefit: HR of 0.45 for OS and 0.38 for PFS DCR of 51.7% in the eryaspase arm vs. 7.1% in the standard of care arm The toxicity profile was similar in the two treatment arms: The percentage of patients with at least one Grade 3 or 4 adverse event (AE) was 77% in the eryaspase-treated arm compared to 86% in the control arm. The most common Grade 3 or 4 AEs were: increased gamma-glutamyl transferase (17% vs. 25%), neutropenia (13% vs. 11%), general health deterioration (13% vs. 2%), and thrombocytopenia (10% vs. 7%), respectively. The percentage of patients with at least one serious adverse events (SAE) was 45% in the eryaspase-treated arm compared to 50% in the control arm. The most common SAEs were: general health deterioration (9% each), gastrointestinal hemorrhage (2% vs. 7%, respectively).



The above slightly long quote tells us a few things. Firstly, eryaspase is really competing with other non-encapsulated L-asparaginase drugs, so we don't see how having gemcitabine in control proves the drug's core hypothesis, which is that it is better than other L-asparaginase drugs. Since L-asparaginase drugs are not approved for pancreatic cancer, this could present a problem, which could be overcome by having both L-asparaginase drugs and gemcitabine in control. However, having said that, we are aware of L-asparaginase drugs' poor safety profile, and the fact that eryaspase added to gemcitabine had a similar toxicity profile to gemcitabine alone is somewhat telling. Beyond that, we have no reason to comment on the efficacy endpoints of this trial - nobody has doubted, for over 4 decades, that L-asparaginase works. We will discuss this again below, citing a pancreatic cancer study from a few decades earlier.

Execution

The company has a market cap of $125M, a cash balance of EURO 149.91M as of the Dec quarter, and burn is EURO 39.27M.

"To ensure an adequate supply of eryaspase, Erytech is constructing a large-scale manufacturing facility in Princeton, New Jersey, and is expanding its manufacturing capacity in Lyon, France. The company expects both facilities to be operational for clinical production at the expanded capacity in the first quarter of 2019."

Competition

Like we said, L-asparaginase drugs are the main competition here, and not any other currently used therapies for pancreatic cancer. The L-asparaginase that comes nearest to eryaspase is Pegaspargase, which is a pegylated version of L-asparaginase. However, it is only approved for ALL, and not for pancreatic cancer; hence we cannot draw any competitive comparisons between the two.

L-asparaginase has always been a target against cancers like leukemia with notable ASNS-deficiency. Some solid tumors like ovarian and pancreatic cancers also demonstrate low ASNS. However, a 1980 study says the following:

L-Asparaginase was given to ten patients with advanced nonresectable pancreatic carcinoma because of the demonstration of in vitro sensitivity of the tumor to the drug. No therapeutic value was demonstrated for L-asparaginase. Toxicity was significant, mainly as evidenced by increasing mental confusion and early signs of a coagulopathy. On the basis of this limited study, L-asparaginase seems to have no value in advanced pancreatic carcinoma. The usefulness of L-asparaginase as primary therapy in patients with less advanced disease remains to be determined.

The above quoted resource also mentions that the ERYP study achieved its results irrespective of asparagine synthetase expression level in pancreatic tumor of patients, although a previous study had shown that almost 80% of patients had low expression of asparagine synthetase. This puts the relation between L-asparaginase and ASNS in doubt. However, this could also be something of an explanation of why eryaspase did not work in high low ASNS cancers like leukemia but might work in solid tumors.

Worldwide sales of L-asparaginase is about $400mn globally. This is the target market for eryaspase. However, if actually successful in 2nd line pancreatic cancer, the target market will vastly improve.

Opinion

Admittedly, this isn't a very thorough study of the company's positives. The low trading volume especially put us off. It appears that the ALL/AML trials were not so much negatives as abandoned due to various problems. The PDAC (Pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma) trials were much better, although somewhat confusing. The stock, though, is trading very near its 52-week lows. With such low trading volume, the entire idea is risky. Investors may not even be able to manage to buy any ERYP. Even if they do, there's no guarantee they can offload them when needed, let alone whether the trial will succeed. For all those reasons, we are not going to buy ERYP. This was an interesting company nevertheless.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.