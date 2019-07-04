Foot Locker Close To A Bottom

With the S&P 500 about to take out $3,000, it is becoming more and more difficult to find quality stocks which remain out of favor with the market. One such stock though which we actually wrote about last month is Foot Locker, Inc. (FL). Although this stock remains down well over $11 a share year to date, there is still plenty to like here if one has the necessary patience to stick with it.

For example, Foot Locker now trades with a very attractive earnings multiple of 8.5. The average price to earnings ratio in this industry is over 27. The reason why we favor value stocks over growth stocks is simply because a cheap company should have far less downside risk over a growth stock. We always aim to try and protect the downside of our positions as much as possible. We do this by stacking the odds in our favor as much as possible, be it on our value plays, swing plays, or even implied volatility plays.

Foot Locker looks to be out of favor at the moment due to a guidance cut for the year as a result of a reduced amount of share buybacks which management announced recently. However, despite this, Footlocker is still expected to deliver 6% to 8% earnings per share growth this year. These types of numbers are ahead of Footlocker's three-year average growth rates so it is not all doom and gloom here. Here is another point to back up our bullish thesis.

On the valuation side, we are big proponents of investing in stocks with low book and sales multiples. This stands to reason. A firm's book value along with its sales count is much more difficult to alter than let's say the company's earnings. Footlocker is expected to do just under $3.2 billion in sales this coming year which would be a 3.2% growth rate over fiscal 2019. Earnings growth as eluded to is expected to come in at around 7% or approximately $0.32 per share higher than last year.

Since we have these types of growth rates in both the top and bottom lines, it shouldn't be difficult to see that Footlocker's assets should also eventually grow in tandem here. Asset growth is really what drives sales and earnings over the long term. They are essentially the roots that birth the tree. As long as the cycle of earnings growth can continue to increase the asset count, we would expect a reversion to the mean here with respect to Footlocker's valuation metrics.

Another key area when investing in undervalued stocks is the dividend. Value investors are much more inclined to invest in an oversold stock if the company in question:

Pays a high dividend yield Grows the dividend at a healthy clip Has a stable payout ratio

Footlocker, at present, pays out a 3.74% yield and has a 5-year average growth rate of 11.5%. Its payout ratio, when calculated from free cash flow, comes in at just over 30% over the past four quarters. Furthermore, the firm's interest coverage ratio of 72.80 shows that interest bearing debt should not interfere with future dividend increases here. A growing stable dividend in oversold stocks enables value investors to get paid while they wait. Furthermore, one can reduce the initial cost of the shares also by reinvesting those increasing dividends back into more stock.

We still believe the symmetrical triangle which has been playing out now for well over 2 years is still in play. We may get a retest of that lower trend-line in the coming weeks. If we get a successful retest, then that would be 3 clear trend-line contact points which would definitely give more weight to this support level.

To sum up, if we can get a daily swing pretty close to support (just under the $40 level), the very minimum we would do would be a swing play to the upside.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in FL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.