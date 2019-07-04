Green Growth Brands: Let The Party Begin

We think GGBXF will become a dominant force in the national CBD market as it targets 200 mall shops by the end of 2019 (50 open thus far).

Welcome to our Cannabis Earnings series where we break down the latest earnings to help you focus on the most important topics.

Introduction

Green Growth Brands (OTCQB:GGBXF) is an interesting play in the U.S. cannabis industry. The company reported its fiscal 2019 Q3 results recently despite much of the growth is expected to occur during the rest of 2019. The company is busy executing on its national CBD strategy which we believe will drive most of its growth in 2019. The cannabis stores in Nevada and Massachusetts will be nice additions to the story, but we think the rollout of 200 mall kiosks and the e-commerce platform will deliver the bulk of GGBXF's near-term financial aspirations.

Fiscal 2019 Q3 Review

GGBXF recently reported fiscal 2019 Q3 results for the three months ended on March 31, 2019. The company operates in two segments: Cannabis and CBD. The Cannabis segment still only had a single location in Nevada in the last quarter. GGBXF closed the acquisition of a second Nevada location in May 2019 which will show up partially in the next quarter. The Cannabis segment generated DTC sales of $4.4 million while wholesale sales were $0.7 million. Gross margin was 41% which is in-line with other U.S. companies.

The CBD segment is a new segment with GGBXF's first kiosk only opened in February 2019. By the end of March 2019, the company was operating 6 kiosks and it had also launched an e-commerce platform for its Seventh Sense brand. The negative gross profit during the quarter was due to initial setup costs and royalty payment related to GGBXF's agreement to develop a CBD product line with Authentic Brands Group and Greg Norman targeting active lifestyles. In only four months since the initial launch, GGBXF already opened 50 CBD shops across the country, and it is targeting a total of 200 locations by the end of this year. We expect revenue to ramp up significantly beginning with the next quarter and margin will also improve drastically due to improved scale and normalized spreading of overhead.

Ditching Arizona for Florida

Another strategic move made by GGBXF was to ditch its previously announced acquisition of Desert Rose, a dispensary in Arizona, for another acquisition of Florida license holder Spring Oaks. The license that the company is acquiring comes from a recent court battle that saw the Florida government issuing an additional 8 licenses to applicants on top of the 14 existing licenses. Spring Oaks is one of the 8 parties that will receive their license to enter one of the most lucrative medical cannabis markets in the U.S. GGBXF will pay $55 million including $26 million in cash and the rest in shares.

While the purchase price is not cheap, GGBXF acquired the ticket to enter a market that has produced one of the industry's most profitable operator, Trulieve (OTCPK:TCNNF). The key for GGBXF would be its ability to secure funding to support its upcoming expansions throughout Florida. Given that Spring Oaks just received its license, GGBXF would be required to start from scratch including cultivation site, dozens of retail locations, product development, personnel, marketing, etc. We think GGBXF won't be able to achieve meaningful operation in Florida until late 2020 the earliest and will need to raise a substantial amount of capital to fund its Florida venture.

Looking Ahead

GGBXF is a company that rose to fame when it launched a hostile takeover bid for Canadian cannabis company Aphria (OTC:APHA). While we have painstakingly illustrated why the GGBXF offer is lacking and won't succeed, we did take a deep dive into GGBXF's standalone strategy and came away impressed by its recent executions. The company is executing a two-pronged strategy including a vertical operation in Nevada and a national CBD retail strategy. GGBXF's Nevada operation is looking solid after winning seven additional licenses last year. But we think the biggest upside in the GGBXF story is its fast-growing CBD business boosted by its strategic partnerships with Simon Property (SPG) and national retailers such as DSW and A&F. It also launched an e-commerce platform that is crucial in today's retail environment (check out the site here).

After the stock jumped in late 2018 to over C$6.0 at one point, it has been a slow grind for GGBXF despite continuous positive news flow on expanded partnerships and distribution deals. At today's prices, we think GGBXF offers upside from its fast-growing CBD retail footprint in addition to a solid presence in Nevada and option value in Massachusetts and Florida. We strongly believe that GGBXF has the potential to create a leading national CBD brand supported by its seasoned management team and strong execution thus far.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.