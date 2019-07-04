Equity Lifestyle Properties: Favorable Outlook, But Expensive Valuation

Investment Thesis

Equity Lifestyle Properties (ELS) delivered solid Q1 2019 earnings with mid-single digit revenue growth. Looking forward, the REIT should continue to do well thanks to high switching costs that enable it to increase its rental rate above inflation rates. The company also has a healthy balance sheet to support its development projects. Equity Lifestyle currently pays a 1.9%-yielding dividend, but its shares are expensive. Therefore, investors may want to wait for a pullback before initiating a position.

Data by YCharts

Recent Developments: Q1 2019 Highlights

Equity Lifestyle delivered a solid Q1 2019. The company saw its revenue increase by 5.3% to $259.1 million compared to $246 million last year. Its funds from operations increased by $0.09 per common share to $1.13 per common share. This was primarily due to the average monthly rent increase of 4% in its manufacturing housing sites.

What we like about Equity Lifestyle Properties and its business

A geographically diversified portfolio

Equity Lifestyle has a diversified portfolio of 412 MH and RV communities in 33 states and British Columbia (see map below). There are over 155 thousand sites in its portfolio. As can be seen from the map, these properties are mostly located in the coastal markets in the United States. These coastal states generally enjoy higher population growth than other parts of the United States.

Source: June 2019 Presentation

As can be seen from the pie chart below, about 67% of its operating revenue comes from MH site rentals and 16.1% of its operating revenue comes from RV site rentals. These are properties that require low maintenance as the company provides lands to owners of MH and RVs. We like its geographic diversification as it reduces the risk of any regional issues (e.g. natural disaster, weakness in the economy in one specific region).

Source: June 2019 Presentation

High switching cost means it can continue to perform well in an economic recession

It is generally difficult for residents to move out of MH sites as it is a big hassle to move these manufacturing housings to other locations unless there is a good reason to do so. Therefore, Equity Lifestyle's occupancy ratio can maintain at a high level. In fact, its occupancy rate in its MH sites is 94.8% in Q1 2019. This was an improvement of 30 basis points from a year ago. Because the switching cost for its tenants is high, the company can gradually increase its rent every year. In fact, Equity Lifestyle's monthly base rent of $657 per site in Q1 2019 was an improvement of 5% year over year. We see this trend to continue in the future. The high switching cost of its MH sites also means that it can raise its rent in an economic recession. This enables Equity Lifestyle to outperform other REITs in an economic recession. As can be seen from the bottom left chart, Equity Lifestyle was able to maintain positive same community net operating income growth even in the time of recession. On the other hand, other apartment REITs generally experienced negative same property NOI growth in the past two economic recessions. In the past 2 decades, Equity Lifestyle has increased its SPNOI by 4.1% annually. This is much better than the 3.2% average for other apartment REITs.

Source: June 2019 Presentation

Sound balance sheet

As can be seen from the chart below, Equity Lifestyle has a healthy balance sheet with a staggering debt maturity schedule. Its weighted average interest rate of 4.30% is comparable to Sun Communities' (SUI) 4.24%. Its total debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.9x in Q1 2019 is much better than Sun Communities' 6.0x. Equity Lifestyle also has a good interest coverage ratio of 4.6x. Its healthy balance sheet should enable it to pursue acquisitions and development projects to grow its business.

Source: June 2019 Presentation

Valuation Analysis

Equity Lifestyle expects to generate core funds from operations of $4.10-4.20 per share. Using the midpoint of its guidance, we have a price to 2019 FFO ratio of 29.2x. This is higher than Sun Communities' 26.5x and significantly higher than other apartment REITs. Other apartment REITs such as Equity Residential (EQR) and AvalonBay (AVB) have P/AFFO ratios of 22.5x and 21.2x respectively.

A growing 1.9%-yielding dividend

Equity Lifestyle has increased its dividend every year since 2011. It currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.6125 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of 1.9%. As can be seen from the chart below, its dividend yield of 1.9% is towards the low end of its 10-year yield range.

Data by YCharts

Risks and Challenges

Equity Lifestyle faces several risks. First, rental rates can be impacted negatively if there are more supplies that come to the market. Second, rising interest rate may result in higher interest expenses when the company refinances its debts.

Investor Takeaway

We like Equity Lifestyle's stable and predictable revenue, especially from its MH sites. The company's revenue is resilient in an economic recession. However, its shares are expensive at this price. We think investors should wait on the sideline until a pullback before initiating a position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.