A Simple ETF Would Be Better Than The Royce Value Trust

In my view, the VTWV ETF is a better alternative. RVT is probably only suitable for a very particular type of investor.

The Royce Value Trust (RVT) is a closed-end fund that can be appealing for dividend investors. However, upon closer inspection, it's evident that there are ETF alternatives that offer the same, albeit at a lower fee. Therefore, I think that RVT can be a viable small-cap investment vehicle but only for those investors who don't mind volatile dividends but still want distribution income and exposure to cheap small caps.

Overview

RVT is a closed-end fund that invests in undervalued small-cap companies (market caps of $3 billion or less). This publicly-traded trust uses the Russell 2000 as its benchmark. RVT's primary purpose is to provide dividends to investors while offering them exposure to small caps. Initially, RVT's management fees appear relatively small (more on this later). RVT charges a 0.42% management fee, plus expenses of 0.21%. Thus, the total costs amount to roughly 0.63%.

Moreover, RVT is one of the many investment vehicles that The Royce Funds offer. The face of this financial entity is Chuck Royce, who has been a portfolio manager for over 32 years. Mr. Royce's long track record and excellent reputation are one of RVT's main features. After all, anyone that survives in the investment management business for that long is probably prudent and knows what he's doing. Furthermore, Mr. Chuck Royce is accompanied by Christopher D. Clark (from Yale) and Francis D. Gannon (from Boston College) who serve as CEO and CIO, respectively. Both of these two supporting executives have ample experience in banking and investment management institutions. So, I think it's safe to say that RVT has a capable management team in charge.

Furthermore, institutions own roughly 27% of RVT. The rest is likely owned by retail investors who are looking for a relatively safe dividend investment vehicle.

It's also worth noting that RVT has a managed distribution policy (or MDP). RVT uses the average NAV of the past four quarters and then distributes 7% of that figure to investors in the form of dividends. RVT distributes these dividends regardless of its performance. However, it reserves the right to amend or terminate this MDP at any time without prior notice. Nevertheless, over the years, RVT has proved to be consistent with this MDP. Also keep in mind that since the average NAV fluctuates, so does RVT's dividend. Thus, RVT might not be appropriate for some types of investors (i.e., retirees looking for steady income).

Macroeconomic analysis

The proper way to think about RVT is probably as a tax-efficient, small-cap, value, and dividend ETF. In this sense, RVT benefits from the fact that small caps tend to outperform large caps. This is the so-called "smaller company effect." Small caps have also benefited more from the recent tax reform and are less sensitive to a strong USD. If the Federal Reserve starts another easing cycle this July, then it'll likely have a weakening effect on the USD. This should benefit RVT's holdings because almost 70% of its holdings depend on foreign currencies.

Source: RVT's 2018 annual report.

On the other hand, the current trade dispute between the US and China could be a potential factor in play as well. After all, if the trade dispute starts affecting companies, then that will likely cause slower growth for small caps. After all, smaller companies tend to have a smaller cash cushion to withstand these types of shocks. Furthermore, tariff hikes can make imported goods pricey, which can have a significantly disruptive effect on smaller companies. Nevertheless, since RVT has only 30% of its holdings in US companies, then we can assume that it's somewhat insulated from the Trade War.

Overall, it's challenging to forecast the growth for small caps themselves. After all, they will ultimately depend on macroeconomic factors, which I don't think anyone can predict with accuracy. However, I believe that the long-term CAGR of roughly 7% for equities is a reasonable approximation for this. Since small caps tend to beat regular stocks by 2.3%, then a reasonable CAGR estimate would be 9.3% (7% plus 2.3%). Please, note that these are inflation-adjusted figures.

Therefore, I think that RVT's long-term returns of approximately 10.3% look relatively reasonable on the surface. However, keep in mind that RVT's 10.3% figure assumes that 1) all dividends are reinvested and 2) isn't inflation-adjusted.

Fees and performance

RVT has management fees and other expenses. In total, RVT charges 0.63% per year in total fees. This looks reasonable when you analyze the company in terms of net returns. After all, its performance has tracked the Russel 2000 very well. However, the reality is that you could probably do just as well (and pay fewer fees) by merely owning an ETF. For example, the Vanguard Russel 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) has a 0.20% expense ratio. This ETF will give you a similar performance over the long term, but with better risk metrics than RVT.

In all fairness, it's worth noting that RVT has a relatively fair fee structure due to waiver provisions. For example, management will charge fewer fees during challenging market conditions, and conversely, it will raise its fees when the market booms. Nevertheless, on average, RVT charges about 0.63% in fees.

Source: Portfolio visualizer. Portfolio 1 = RVT, Portfolio 2 = VTWV. Notice that VTWV has slightly higher Sharpe and Sortino ratios, which indicates better risk-adjusted returns.

Still, as you can see, RVT's performance is almost indistinguishable from VTWV. I do think that RVT differentiates itself from an ETF due to its dividends (keep in mind that RVT's dividends are volatile). After all, most comparable ETFs don't focus on dividends. However, they do benefit from stock appreciation. Nevertheless, as a whole, RVT and VWTV performances are almost indistinguishable. Thus, I think that RVT can make sense for investors who are looking for dividends over stock appreciation. Otherwise, I believe that owning the Vanguard ETF is probably preferable due to the better risk-adjusted returns and lower fees.

Valuation

First of all, as far as sentiment goes, it looks like the market is somewhat pessimistic on RVT. This is why RVT has consistently traded at approximately an 11% discount to its NAV. Naturally, this discount could potentially signify that there's an opportunity here. However, from my research, it looks like this discount has remained stable for an extended period. Hence, I think that the dividend yield is a better indicator of value. This last metric suggests that RVT is trading at a historically above-average valuation.

Source: Seeking Alpha.

In my view, the best way to assess whether or not RVT is a buy is through its dividend yield. Historically speaking, RVT's four-year average dividend yield is roughly 10.82%. However, RVT's current dividend yield is 8.91%. Thus, I think that it's reasonable to conclude that RVT is trading at an above-average valuation. Therefore, it's probably best to wait until it dips (and its dividend yield rises) before starting a position. Otherwise, you're essentially exposing yourself to the above-average potential downside in RVT.

Key takeaways

RVT essentially tracks the Russel 2000. However, ETFs can probably do this better than RVT.

RVT's main selling points are its trustworthy management and its dividends.

RVT has virtually no leverage.

Distributions (dividends) can be volatile, which might make it unattractive for certain types of investors.

RVT is a very tax-efficient investment vehicle.

Some investors will find RVT's active management compelling. This can be a crucial differentiator from an ETF.

In my view, RVT's biggest plus is Chuck Royce himself. His long track record of prudent stewardship will help some investors sleep well at night.

RVT is diversified across several countries. It has exposure to the US, Europe, UK, Canada, and Switzerland, to name a few.

In my opinion, the VTWV ETF is a better alternative than RVT due to its better risk-adjusted returns and lower fees.

Conclusion

As an investor, RVT is not for me. This is because I think I can manage my money better by myself. Furthermore, investors looking for exposure to small caps can do better by merely owning the Vanguard ETF. In my view, RVT only makes sense for investors looking for dividend income (and don't mind the distribution volatility), plus exposure to small caps. Otherwise, I would pass up on RVT because overall, I think there are better alternatives.

