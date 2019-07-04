Scynexis: Updates To Thesis, Expecting Rebound In The Near Term

Shares of SCYNEXIS (SCYX) have risen by 25% since my January update piece highlighted encouraging data from the FURI study and reiterated my expectations of near-term upside. The stock offered a nice run-up opportunity, with shares rising as high as 75% before pulling back over the past few months.

The company originally caught my attention due to the fact that its lead candidate is targeting a combined $1 billion opportunity in the United States alone, contrasting very favorably to the current valuation. With shares basing above the $1.20 level, it appears that a near-term breakout could be in the cards, and I wished to revisit this one to determine how our thesis has progressed.

Chart

Figure 1: SCYX daily advanced chart (Source: Finviz)

When looking at charts, clarity often comes from taking a look at distinct time frames in order to determine important technical levels to get a feel for what's going on. In the above chart (daily advanced), we can observe the sickening downtrend into the end of 2018. However, the stock quickly rebounded after encouraging preliminary data from the open-label FURI trial was reported (promising clinical benefit in patients with fungal infections who failed other therapies). In June, the stock established new support above the $1 level and since has rebounded slightly. With shares basing above the $1.20 level (above 20-day moving average), it appears to me that another breakout is in the cards.

Overview

In my prior update, I touched on the following keys to the bullish thesis:

The company was focused on addressing unmet needs in the antifungal space by ushering forward a new class of treatments, with lead candidate SCY-078 targeting a combined $1 billion opportunity in the US alone (I cut that estimate in half for the sake of being conservative). I noted that key differentiators versus standard of care included broad spectrum activity, high tissue penetration and low risk of drug interactions. If all went well, it was noted that an NDA (New Drug Application) could be filed in 2020. IP protection to 2035 was also an important aspect of the story.

While a clinical hold on IV had certainly impacted the thesis, management accelerated oral development in several clinical trials. Of particular interest were the FURI and CARES studies as they have potential for early approval via LPAD or Limited-Population Antibacterial Drug Pathway, which came as a result of growing antibiotic resistance and takes into account that it is quite difficult to recruit (and treat) these refractory or emergency patients in sufficient quantities for a traditional larger trial. For invasive candidiasis, drug appears well-suited with significant advantages (especially versus oral fluconazole). For invasive aspergillosis, in vivo data showed 078 in combination with standard of care yielded significant benefit including improved survival. For addressing candida auris infection, Chief Medical Officer David Angulo, M.D. noted that mortality rate is up to 60% for those infected and that many strains are resistant to drugs from all commercially available antifungal classes (highlighting the unmet need here). I also noted that preclinical data was encouraging with ibrexafungerp showing in vitro activity against a collection of 100 C. auris isolates, retaining similar activity against susceptible and multi-drug-resistant strains and reducing biofilms.

As for the opportunity in VVC (vulvovaginal candidiasis), the company was targeting recurrent patients (3 or more episodes of acute VVC in a year). There was nothing approved here and SCY-078 would represent a big improvement over off-label fluconazole. Management had previously stated that with only one treatment currently available for women with VVC, peak sales of $400 million to $600 million appeared achievable. Pivotal program consisted of two phase 3 studies (n=350 per trial) for the treatment of VVC (evaluating two doses of 300 mg ibrexafungerp 12 hours apart compared to placebo) with primary endpoint being clinical cure rate (same as phase 2 DOVE trial) - it also included a single phase 3 study in the recurrent setting (n=350) utilizing the same 600mg dose but once a month for six months as compared to placebo with primary endpoint being % of patients without recurrence of VVC through Week 24 (Test-of-Cure visit). I stated that if all goes well, NDA for the first indication could be filed in 2020 and sNDA for the second in 2021 (per management's guidance).

Regarding initial data for the FURI study, ibrexafungerp is being evaluated as a salvage treatment in patients with difficult-to-treat mucocutaneous and invasive fungal infections that are refractory to or intolerant of currently available standards of care. The independent expert panel assessed efficacy for the first 20 patients treated, noting that clinical benefit was shown in 17 with 11 achieving complete or partial response and 6 with stable disease response. 2 patients failed to respond and for one the outcome was considered indeterminate. Again, keep in mind that data could eventually support New Drug Application via LPAD pathway (as discussed above). Most common treatment-related adverse events were GI related with no safety signals. Case studies presented were compelling as well (including 71-year old male with a perforated duodenal ulcer and a retroperitoneal abscess showing positive culture for C. krusei whose infection was resolved after 17 days on treatment). The latter stuck out to me as far as highlighting the impact this drug could eventually have (patient had 10-year history of esophageal candidiasis requiring feeding tube as he couldn't swallow or eat, but after 54 days treated with study drug infection was fully resolved, patient was asymptomatic and feeding tube as able to be removed).

Figure 2: Pipeline (Source: corporate presentation)

Select Recent Developments and Other Information

Management continues to execute as they prepare the way forward for eventual commercialization. This includes the completion in late May of nonclinical toxicology evaluations required by regulatory authorities to support long-term administration in human clinical trials. The company also reiterated that they are on track to submit the first New Drug Application to the FDA in 2020.

A key hire was announced in June, with Nkechi Azie, MD, MBA, FIDSA, joining as Vice President of Clinical Development. Her experience is very relevant, as she served prior as Senior Vice President of Medical Affairs at The Medicines Company, where she managed the infectious disease franchise. Prior, she also served as Senior Director of Medical Affairs at Astellas Pharma (was responsible for the antifungal franchise including micafungin and isavuconazole). Thus, I consider this appointment to be a green flag.

Nine presentations at the American Society for Microbiology (ASM) Microbe meeting (2 oral, 7 poster) helped underscore the unique attributes of oral ibrexafungerp and areas of high unmet need it could address. The presentation showcasing the drug candidate's ability to kill C.auris from the skin was particularly interesting, considering results from a CDC-led study showing the vital role that skin shedding may plan in transmission from patient to environment and, consequently, to other residents in a healthcare facility.

For the first quarter of 2019, the company reported cash and equivalents of $39.1 million as compared to net loss of $22.9 million (keep in mind $11 million of "total other expense" was recorded due to non-cash losses associated with fair value adjustments for warrant liabilities). Research and development expenses rose to $9.7 million, while SG&A totaled $2.2 million.

There has been a history of mild insider buying in the past by several officers of the company.

As for future catalysts of note, with NDA coming in 2020 and additional data sets due within the next 6 to 12 months, it's likely we see significant upside in the medium term. SCYNEXIS also has the makings of what I like to call a "news runner", as headlines of deadly fungal outbreaks including C. auris could draw a lot of eyeballs to the stock including momentum traders.

Figure 3: Clinical C. auris cases by state (Source: Dough twitter feed, a great follow)

Recently, the first case of Candida auris was reported in Hong Kong and an outbreak in New York has highlighted the need for novel tactics for prevention.

Final Thoughts

Unfortunately, this one falls below the $100 million market capitalization barrier we use for selection in ROTY. However, my conclusion is that shares could be in for substantial appreciation in the medium term as key studies progress and more data comes to light. Keep in mind that the last secondary offering came with two series of warrants to purchase over 21 million shares of stock (Series 1 to purchase around 13.3 million shares at $1.85 per share and Series 2 to purchase up to 7.988 million shares at $2 exercise price, Series 1 with 1-year term and Series 2 with 5-year term). The first series of warrants have since expired, but that overhang at the $2 level still exists.

Figure 4: Shares reserved for future issuance (Source: 10-Q)

For readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence, I suggest initiating a pilot purchase and patiently accumulating a position over the next quarter or so.

Risks include dilution (from current warrants as well as potential financings in the medium term), disappointing data for lead studies, setbacks in the clinic, and competition in certain indications.

As for elements of derisking, cash position of around $39 million plus promising data sets (and case studies) generated to date do provide us some decent downside cushion.

For our purposes in ROTY, the current market capitalization is below the limit of entry criteria for our model account. I'm also not a fan of the warrant overhang, as I prefer simple share structures with lower float where possible.

