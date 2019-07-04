Crash Protection For Realty Income

I close with notes about the trade-off required for higher upside and why I have given Realty Income a neutral rating now.

For Realty Income longs who remain bullish and want to stay long but limit their risk in light of this warning, I present four ways you can do so.

Realty Income shares have returned more than 56% since their low of February 2018, but a Seeking Alpha contributor warned recently that they are "grossly overvalued".

A Walgreens in a Realty Income-owned location (image via Kiplinger's). Walgreens is Realty Income's largest tenant by percent of revenue.

Realty Income On A Roll

Since its February 2018 low, Realty Income (O) investors have enjoyed returns of more than 56%.

Data by YCharts

Now, though, Seeking Alpha contributor Nicholas Ward, operator of the Dividend Growth Club Marketplace service, warns that Realty Income shares are "grossly overvalued". He notes that when Realty Income shares hit this level of valuation previously, they suffered declines of more than 27%.

If you own Realty Income and are bullish on it and want to stay long but limit your risk in the event Nicholas Ward's warning proves prescient, below are four ways of doing so.

Different Types Of Downside Protection For O

Up until recently when I've posted hedges for securities, I've used expiration dates approximately six months out. That's been Portfolio Armor's default for years, partly out of convenience for investors and partly for the reason Riskalyze CEO Aaron Klein explained here: Investors seem to be better able to conceptualize risk over six-month periods than longer ones. That's still Portfolio Armor's default, but we've just added a new feature that lets users select their own expiration dates.

This raises an interesting question: What's the cheaper way to hedge if you adjust for the different times to expiration? To enable an apples to apples comparison, I've highlighted the annualized cost of each O hedge below, two of which expire in September and two of which expire in January. Each of these hedges is designed for an investor unwilling to risk a decline of more than 14% in his O shares.

Uncapped Upside, Expiring In September

These were the optimal, or least expensive, puts, as of Wednesday's close, to hedge 1,000 shares of O against a >14% decline by late September of this year.

The annualized cost was quite high: 2.98% of position value (the cost of the puts in all of these examples was calculated conservatively, using the ask price - in practice, you can often buy puts at some price between the bid and ask).

Uncapped Upside, Expiring In January

This hedge uses the same parameters except it expires next January.

The annualized cost here was a bit higher, 3.8% of position value.

Capped Upside, Expiring In September

This was the optimal, or least expensive, collar, as of Wednesday's close, to hedge against a >14% decline by late September if you were willing to cap your possible upside at 6% by then. The income generated from the short calls for this collar and the next one was calculated conservatively, assuming you sold them at the bid.

As you can see here, you would have had a net credit of $100 when opening this hedge, assuming you placed both trades (buying the puts and selling the calls) at the worst ends of their respective spreads. That works out to an annualized cost of -0.14% of position value, of -0.66% of position value annualized.

Capped Upside, Expiring In January

This optimal collar uses the same parameters as the one above, except it expires in mid-January of 2020.

Here, you would have collected a net credit of $50 when opening the hedge, which worked out to a cost of -0.07% of position value or -0.13% of position value annualized.

Wrapping Up

For readers wondering why I used an upside cap of 6% in the collars above, the answer is that was the highest cap at which the cost was negative when hedging against a >14% decline. If you are willing to risk a larger decline, you may be able to find a collar with a negative cost with a higher cap.

Also, for readers wondering why I have given Realty Income a neutral rating here: I have done so because, although Portfolio Armor estimates a positive potential return for the REIT over the next six months, its potential return estimate for it is lower than its potential return estimate for the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY).

Combining Optimal Hedging With Security Selection This article focused on optimally hedging Realty Income, but in my Marketplace service, Bulletproof Investing, I combine optimal hedging with a security selection method that has outperformed SPY by 3.72% annualized so far, as you can see in the last table here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.