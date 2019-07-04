Seattle Genetics: Commercial Portfolio Expanding, Tucatinib Data In Sight

The stock is a Buy. Gradual appreciation is expected over a multi-year time frame and certain risk factors should not be overlooked.

Enfortumab vedotin is set to become their next commercialized drug, with highly promising data disclosed in patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer.

Shares of Seattle Genetics (SGEN) have risen by 25% since my February 2018 article stated the stock was a Buy after what I deemed to be a brilliant acquisition. In the past five months or so, the stock has been in consolidation mode as concerns around growth of flagship drug Adcetris have kept a lid on any further upside movement.

With key regulatory and clinical catalysts coming up, a reader request for an update reminded me it was time to check in on this one to determine if there's a near-term opportunity for investors to take advantage of.

When looking at charts, clarity often comes from taking a look at distinct time frames in order to determine important technical levels to get a feel for what's going on. In the above chart (daily advanced), we can observe the double bottom established above the $50 level in Q4 2018. This was followed by a swift rebound in January - from there, shares have continued to bounce around in the $65 to $75 range. To my eyes, current consolidation appears to indicate a near-term breakout opportunity is possible.

Overview

In my original article, I touched on the following keys to the bullish thesis:

2018 had started off in a masterful way, with FDA acceptance of supplemental BLA for ADCETRIS in combination with chemotherapy for frontline treatment of patients with advanced classical Hodgkin lymphoma. With PDUFA date of May 1, I noted that probability of approval was high here given positive data from phase 3 ECHELON-1 trial for which the coveted Breakthrough Therapy Designation was awarded. Partner Takeda also announced in January that the European Commission extended existing conditional marketing authorization for ADCETRIS to include treating CD30-positive cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (after at least one prior systemic therapy).

Seattle Genetics also popped up on my radar at the time due to swallowing up a favorite ROTY play of mine, Cascadian Therapeutics. In my prior write-up, I'd noted that new management for the smaller firm was turning the ship around, arguing that it was heavily undervalued and that HER-2 targeted drug candidate tucatinib was significantly differentiated from the competition. The company's current HER2 CLIMB study could prove pivotal (allowing for approval by both the FDA and EMA) if data is encouraging. I also noted that catalysts existed in the form of maturing data from early-stage studies including early interim results from the investigator-initiated study (MOUNTAINEER) of tucatinib in HER2+ amplified, metastatic colorectal cancer. These catalysts for Cascadian are now significant catalysts for Seattle Genetics, although the company's large market capitalization will make resulting appreciation more muted. Seattle Genetics' management deserved kudos for pulling off the $614 million price tag, which was likely around half what the company was truly worth at that stage.

As for financial health at the time, cash position was solid and ADCETRIS sales continued to rise (peak sales potential of $1 billion or so seemed possible, not to mention royalties and milestones from various programs partnered with the likes of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), Astellas (OTCPK:ALPMF), Genmab (OTCPK:GNMSF), Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF), Genentech, and others). I also highlighted the fact that Baker Brothers owned over 45 million shares, showing continued conviction with this name (Baker known for their long-term focus).

Figure 2: Key 2019 milestones for pipeline (Source: Q1 slides)

Figure 3: ADC collaborators in late-stage development (Source: Q1 slides)

Moving on, let's see how the thesis has progressed and where we go from here.

Select Recent Developments

In late March, Seattle Genetics and collaborator Astellas Pharma announced positive top-line results from the first cohort of patients in a pivotal phase 2 single-arm clinical trial known as EV-201. The cohort is evaluating enfortumab vedotin for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer who have received previous treatment with both platinum-containing chemotherapy and a PD-1 or PD-L1 inhibitor. Results showed a 44 percent objective response rate per blinded independent central review. Duration of response was consistent with previous phase 1 study (7.6 months) and most common treatment-related adverse events included fatigue, alopecia, decreased appetite, rash, and peripheral neuropathy. Keep in mind that based on phase 1 data, enfortumab vedotin had been granted Breakthrough Therapy designation by the FDA - plans are in the works for BLA application to the FDA later this year while global phase 3 trial is ongoing (serves as confirmatory study).

May was a busy month as well. Seattle Genetics announced that Health Canada approved its supplemental New Drug Submission to expand the use of ADCETRIS in combination with AVD chemotherapy in patients with previously untreated Stage IV Hodgkin lymphoma. The approval was based on positive results of the phase 3 ECHELON-1 clinical trial that compared ADCETRIS plus AVD to ABVD. In addition, a supplemental New Drug Submission was also submitted to Health Canada for ADCETRIS in combination with CHP in patients with previously untreated CD30-expressing peripheral T-cell lymphoma based on the positive phase 3 ECHELON-2 clinical trial results.

Partnered efforts continued to yield fruit as well, with June news that Genentech's CD79b targeting Polivy was approved (utilizes Seattle Genetic's ADC technology) for use in combination with bendamustine plus Rituxan for the treatment of adults with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, who have received at least two prior therapies.

Other Information

For the first quarter of 2019, the company reported cash and equivalents of 418.3 million (plus Immunomedics common stock valued at $151.9 million). Revenues rose to $195.2 million (due in part to ADCETRIS sales in US and Canada rising 42 percent over first quarter 2018). Research and development expense stayed about even at $158.3 million, while SG&A rose to $80.3 million. Net loss was just $13.3 million. Management's 2019 full-year guidance remained unchanged with sales to come in at $610 million to $640 million, collaboration and license revenue to total $95 million to $110 million, and royalty revenue to come in the range of $85 to $90 million).

On the conference call, we were reminded that for enfortumab vedotin, enrollment continues for the second cohort of the EV-201 trial of metastatic urothelial cancer patients who'd received a PD-1 or PD-L1 treatment but are platinum naive and ineligible to platinum. Also, the EV-103 trial should prove of interest as it combines the drug candidate with pembrolizumab and/or platinum chemotherapy in the first line metastatic setting. Other opportunities are also being considered for future studies.

In regards to tucatinib, an under the radar catalyst is highlighted in that later this year we should receive data from the investigator-initiated trial in colorectal cancer. PFS data from the HER2CLIMB trial reminds of primary importance, of course. As I pointed out previously, phase 1b data in combination with capecitabine and trastuzumab in a very difficult setting (patients having already received an average of three HER-2 targeted agents) was very intriguing, with median progression free survival coming in at 7.8 months and median duration of response at 10 months. Updated results had San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium had previously shown 22% of patients with HER2+ metastatic breast cancer with or without brain metastases achieved extended progression-free survival (twice what is normally observed in these studies).

Keep in mind the next earnings update is expected on July 16th.

As for institutional investors of note, Baker Brothers owns over 51 million shares.

Final Thoughts

To conclude, while this is not one of the usual small-cap names I research where high upside is expected, with coming clinical and regulatory catalysts, I expect to see decent appreciation here over the next year. Current revenue base and data generated to date for wholly owned and partnered products provide significant downside cushion, while certain assets such as tucatinib remain under Wall Street's radar. Enfortumab vedotin has a decent sales opportunity ahead as it likely becomes the company's second commercialized product, with opportunities to expand into additional indications.

For readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence, I suggest establishing a pilot position and patiently accumulating dips (multi-year time frame is suggested). Again, this idea should only yield gradual appreciation as opposed to more lucrative small-cap ideas I typically highlight.

Risks include disappointing data readouts, competition in certain indications, negative regulatory feedback, and slowing sales growth for ADCETRIS.

For our purposes in ROTY, I prefer to focus on names that are more heavily undervalued, with more factors in our favor and, importantly, greater upside potential.

