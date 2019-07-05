In Fight To Survive Mode, Kodak Is A Zombie Stock

I cannot think of a plausible scenario in which common shareholders would walk away with anything, should Kodak go under once again.

Large debt obligations will come due in 2021, but Kodak is likely to face liquidity problems even before then.

Kodak (KODK) is a well-known story of failure to adapt to changes. The once-dominant photography company has gone through a restructuring process, following its 2012 bankruptcy proceedings. But after trying to find a path forward in the printing business and following hail-Mary attempts in cryptocurrency- and blockchain-related ventures, Kodak's seven-year long transformation efforts failed to yield anything close to satisfactory results.

Now, Kodak, whose equity is valued at a meager $105 million, is in fight-to-survive mode. With the company failing to produce any sustainable revenue growth, keep margins afloat or generate positive cash flow, protecting liquidity is just about as much as the Rochester, NY-based company can busy itself with nowadays.

Credit: filmsnotdead.com

To that effect, Kodak has managed to stay afloat by disposing of its Flexographic Packaging business in April of this year for a net $312 million in cash - substantially less than credit rating Moody's had expected the company would be able to fetch and apply towards its $395 million first lien debt outstanding. The remainder of the debt originally set to expire in September of this year was eventually covered by the May issuance of $100 million worth of convertible bonds with a maturity date of 2021. For the moment, Kodak was able to survive.

But the company is far from being in a comfortable financial position. In addition to having to pay back the $100 million mentioned above within two years, Kodak will also owe its preferred shareholders $200 million back by the same time. And, with interest payments, lease and purchase obligations, and preferred dividends coming due between now and then, it is likely that Kodak will face liquidity issues even before 2021.

To make matters worse, Kodak's gross cash position (still looking sizable at first glance, at $240 million as of 1Q19) is mostly held in foreign accounts. According to the company, $146 million of the total cash pile "may have high tax costs or other limitations that delay the ability to repatriate, and therefore may not be readily available for transfer to other jurisdictions".

To summarize Kodak's current situation in the company's own words, as reported in the most recent 10-Q (which in turn was filed prior to the issuance of the convertible bonds, to be fair):

As of the date of issuance of these financial statements, Kodak has debt coming due within twelve months and does not have committed financing or available liquidity to meet such debt obligations if they were to become due in accordance with their current terms. [...] Additionally, Kodak is facing liquidity challenges due to operating losses and negative cash flow. Based on forecasted cash flows, there are uncertainties regarding Kodak’s ability to meet commitments in the U.S. as they come due.

Final considerations

Absent a left-field development that enables Kodak to operate a profitable, cash flow producing business within the next 12-18 months, it is hard to imagine the company being able to remain solvent for much longer than one or two years. Its cash balance, most of which restricted by pension commitments or stuck overseas, continues to be eaten away by operating losses, interest payments and other financial obligations.

Today, KODK is still valued at $2.42/share. But with book value of equity below zero and total liabilities (including preferred stock) exceeding $1.5 billion, I cannot think of a plausible scenario in which common shareholders would be able to walk away with anything, should Kodak go under once again.

I believe I can create superior risk-adjusted returns in the long run using a different strategy. To dig deeper into how I have built a risk-diversified portfolio designed and back-tested to generate market-like returns with lower risk, join my Storm-Resistant Growth group. Take advantage of the 14-day free trial, read all the content written to date and get immediate access to the community.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.