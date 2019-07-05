BioLife's Huge Valuation Gap With CryoPort Is Difficult To Explain

CryoPort has a more established distribution business but don't count the distribution business of BioLive out just yet, as they had a notable customer win recently.

Operationally BioLife is much superior in terms of profits, cash flow, margins compared with CryoPort's history of losses, cash burn, lower margins, debt and dilution.

Both companies operate in the same market and are of similar size and produce comparable growth rates, yet CryoPort sells at 2.5x the valuation of BioLife.

Here are two companies, BioLife Solutions (BLFS) and Cryoport (CYRX) which are both benefiting from the considerable tailwinds that come from the explosion in CAR-T and cell-based therapies that require preservation and transport of highly vulnerable tissues.

The companies are basically direct competitors in this space, both have patented preservation media and logistics business. We have no way to distinguish the respective quality of their media, but given both company's growth rates and premier clients, we don't think there is much to separate them with respect to this.

What we're interested here is which investment is actually more promising for investors? Let's look at how the stock price of both have fared:

Here is a longer-term perspective on the share price and market capitalization:

It's notable that Cryoport has done much better this year compared to BioLife, but is this difference actually warranted? We don't think so. Cryoport used to grow faster, but that has actually narrowed in recent times, curiously enough this happened in the same time frame as the Cryoport stock really started to outperform that of BioLife.

The difference in operational metrics is actually significantly in favor of BioLife, which unlike CryoPort is actually profitable while CryoPort still produces significant losses which aren't expected to disappear anytime soon:

It's not surprising therefore that BioLife generates superior operating margins but keep in mind they also generate much higher gross margins:

And in terms of cash generation there is also a big, albeit again unsurprising difference in favor of BioLife, and that difference is actually widening:

And the difference in cash flows is compounded by the more heavy use of stock-based compensation at CryoPort:

Given the differences in cash flows and stock-based compensation, it's not surprising then that dilution of CryoPort shares runs at a multiple of that of BioLife, where dilution has actually been modest:

The number of outstanding shares of CryoPort have multiplied several times over, while the BioLife dilution has been really moderate, well below 50% dilution in 5 years.

What's more, BioLife is debt-free while CryoPort has $14.7M in debt.

Given the comparable revenue growth rates and outperformance on any operational front of CryoPort by BioLife, one would expect the latter to command a premium valuation. However:

For some reasons, CryoPort has been valued higher for most of the past five years but the gap has grown especially wide this year. Is there a reason for that?

Distribution

The only reason we can think of that might favor CryoPort is that they are more established as a distribution company. Distribution at BioLife is actually taken care of by partially owned daughter SAVSU and perhaps investors assume this business will not really take off.

After having taken another 13% ($5M) stake in SAVSU last year BioLife has the option of buying the rest (56%) of SAVSU for $23M or 1M of its shares, whatever is more.

SAVSU is at a much earlier stage in the distribution business compared to CryoPort and it operates on a less capital intensive business model. Company PR:

SAVSU shippers and our evo cloud-based information system are currently being used by or in final evaluation with over 30 leading cell therapy companies. Along with these direct customers we are working closely with the world's leading specialty logistics companies to provide seamless global distribution of the SAVSU shippers with real time information systems. SAVSU shippers can be used for both apheresis collections and manufactured cell therapies. Providing both inbound and outbound shipments on a single information platform, integrated with logistics partners and manufacturing sites, is our unique added value in the currently fragmented cold chain logistics paradigm

That is, they don't actually generate much business yet, but BioLife management believes it's at an inflection point and they could very well have a point as at the end of May this year (company PR):

SAVSU Technologies, Inc. ("SAVSU") has been selected by Novartis to supply advanced cold chain management technologies for ZOLGENSMA®(onasemnogene abeparvovec-xioi), a one-time-only gene therapy for the treatment of children less than two years old with spinal muscular atrophy ("SMA"). ZOLGENSMA was approved by the FDA on May 24, 2019.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) is actually a CryoPort customer. While perhaps not too much should be read into single cases, it's a noteworthy development nevertheless. SA contributor set out the features of SAVSU:

live cell visibility platform allowing for visibility of live cells between patient and manufacturing facility designed to protect and maintain highly engineered live cell treatments in the highest quality condition

capture of critical internal and external temperature data, humidity, shock, vibration, light, location, and geo fencing

real-time monitoring/recording of actual payload environmental conditions that cells are experiencing and dynamic messaging built-in should a user-defined and programmable event notification or alarm trigger an event

patented Countdown Stability Timer

system covers all temperature ranges from CRT (pcm, custom temp. ranges) to 2-8˚C (wet ice/pcm) to -80˚C (dry ice) to -196˚C dry vapor shipper (LN2 charged)

And while CryoPort is building out its own infrastructure with several large distribution centers (company PR):

To meet current and future global demand from our Biopharma clients both in clinical and commercial stages, we are building a Global Logistics Network. Today we have four Global Logistics Centers and one Embedded Logistics Center. Our new Global Logistics Centers in New Jersey and The Netherlands are ramping revenue significantly, which we expect to continue throughout 2019. By focusing on establishing a networked presence in leading life sciences hubs around the world, driven by client activity, we believe we are strategically positioning the Company at the core of the growth which will take place in the global cellular therapy market and which will drive significant revenue growth for Cryoport.

SAVSU has offices (it just opened one in Switzerland).

SAVSU has partnered with World Courier, a division of AmerisourceBergen (ABC) which operates more distribution centers (from SAVSU website):

The funny thing is, CryoPort also partnered with World Courier, so this doesn't seem to be a competitive differentiator.

We're pretty sure SAVSU's SaaS platform is top notch; one can follow shipments in real-time and following a number of critical metrics (company website):

The evo Cold Chain 2.0 system allows visibility of your live cells between patient and manufacturing facility. Exact environmental conditions within the payload carrier are available for viewing by user-defined stakeholders at any time during a shipment through our proprietary cloud-based visibility platform, allowing for complete visibility of your live cells enroute from patient to cell manufacturing facility. Capturing critical internal and external temperature data, humidity, shock, vibration, light, location, and geo fencing are among evo® Cold Chain 2.0™ system capabilities. Dynamic messaging is built-in should a user-defined and programmable event notification or alarm trigger an event, or if the patented Countdown Stability Timer is about to expire. evo® keeps monitoring conditions from the time the cells are packed for transport until the package is opened by the recipient, thereby improving chain of custody recording.

Conclusion

The valuation of BioLife and CryoPort has diverged significantly which we struggle to explain given similar revenue and revenue growth and far superior operational metrics for BioLife with the dilution of CryoPort should especially worry shareholders.

Both companies seem to have preservation media that are widely accepted by big customers; we struggle to see much differentiation here. What looks likely is that investors assume that CryoPort's distribution is more established and is cementing itself by building big distribution centers.

SAVSU, which is BioLife's partially owned distribution solution is indeed at an earlier stage of development, and it operates on a less capital intensive model.

However, given the sophistication of its storage boxes and its SaaS platform, we think it's way too soon to count them out and the recent win of Novartis business, which is actually a CryoPort customer, seems to underline the opportunities.

We think there is considerable reason to assume that BioLife will close much of the valuation gap, which given its far superior operational metrics, we struggle to explain.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BLFS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.