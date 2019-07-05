Rob Kirby On Gold, Bonds, China, Russia, Cryptocurrencies, And More

We also discuss the bond markets, currency markets, gold and silver, government laws around their financial reporting, and how Asia is turning Europe east away from the US in trade.

We discuss the history of the last financial crisis, including some of the players that are not well known or discussed in most financial media.

Rob Kirby stops by the channel to discuss a lot of financial and economic topics relevant to investors today.

I interview Rob Kirby on a variety of subjects including:

The real reasons for the 2008-9 financial crisis, including history on why JP Morgan was rewarded with a lot of cash.

What the IMF plans are for negative interest rates, and implementing that policy through issuance of cryptocurrencies.

Some of the history regarding the short positions on the silver market, and who held them.

Discuss the $13 trillion of bonds worldwide that have negative interest rates, and what that says about the currency markets.

Discuss the IMF published template for instituting negative interest rates using digital money in the banking system.

The state of unlawful trading on the commodity markets, per established exchange rules and laws.

How China and Russia are treating gold with respect to supporting their currencies and having real value underlying them.

The $21 million in undocumentable adjustments reported by the DOD and HUD on their balance sheets, and what that money could be used for.

Europe’s new trade deals with the East and how that isolates the dollar and US trade moving forward.

About Rob Kirby

He earned a degree in economics from York University in Toronto, and began his career working for an institutional trade desk and then for an international inter-dealer broker of foreign exchange and interest rate products. He most recently worked for Investors’ Group, the largest mutual fund in Canada, before leaving to found his current business, Kirby Analytics. He has also written a book entitled “The Gold Suppression Movement”.

Additional Reading on Subjects Discussed

Some documents that support our conversations can be found at the following links.

Dr. Mark Skidmore, Morris Chair at Michigan State University, and his PhD students find $21 trillion in missing funds from two branches of the US government.

Links to the government publications on the budget data posted by Catherine Austin Fitts, former assistant Director of HUD

Legal series on constitutional and statutory law regarding government accounting for background and reference.

Statement of Federal Financial Accounting Standards 56 that allows the US government to lie on financial reports for reasons of national security.

Article from Rolling Stone on whether the US government has legalized secret defense spending.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.