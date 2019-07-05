Libra Moves Fast And Breaks Too Many Things

But there is more subtle evidence that in other countries with ambitions to be more important financial centers, Libra is getting support.

Libra's introduction was a short run win for Facebook (FB). But as time goes on, Facebook will face much sterner tests to its currency. Libra is never going to be just another payments alternative. It has the potential to replace the Dollar as the globe's standard of value. This is both an opportunity and a threat to Facebook in the longer run.

Here is another in a probably infinite series of articles explaining what’s wrong with Libra, Facebook's proposed currency. Libra’s plans are outlined here. The core thing that’s wrong with Libra – it promises the moon then leaves all its problems for the rest of the world to solve. This is Facebook's way of getting the rest of us to do its technical development work for it. To date, Facebook has been a poor steward of its new opportunity.

A recent article describing a June 27th Libra presentation to Congressional staffers makes it clear that Libra employees themselves know they are clueless (or want Congressional staffers to think they are clueless) inviting the staffers present “to suspend disbelief.”

The staff briefing was rapidly followed by a salvo from members of Congress, demanding that Facebook bring Libra to a halt. Several Democratic Congress members fired off a letter to Facebook, saying in part:

“It appears that these products may lend themselves to an entirely new global financial system that is based out of Switzerland and intended to rival U.S. monetary policy and the dollar. This raises serious privacy, trading, national security, and monetary policy concerns for not only Facebook’s over 2 billion users, but also for investors, consumers, and the broader global economy.”

No panic there.

This Facebook Libra initiative is irresponsibly lacking in substantive development work. This is either poor planning or diabolically clever. I think it’s both. The whitepaper is innocent of financial knowledge. Libra is intentionally releasing a half-baked non-description, planning to let the financial world comment on all that is wrong or missing and debate the alternative solutions. This strategy leaves Libra to choose the best among the suggested alternatives.

This next several weeks of governmental apparent resistance to Libra will be negative for the value of Facebook stock until Libra responds with a plan that addresses US governmental concerns, but without caving in by calling a halt to development.

This article considers a few of the many issues raised by Libra’s two substantive decisions, to use a basket of “stable” currencies, rather than a single currency such as the Swiss Franc or the Dollar, and to retain the interest income from customer investments. For Libra to succeed it must explain its plans for governance and funds management as would an investment company. Otherwise, it will never get past the regulatory barriers to be erected in its path.

Governance of Libra

The firm “The Libra Association,” that was stood up by Facebook to run Libra, is owned by several other firms – eventually more than 100, says Libra – each with an equal say in decisions. It is notable that the other members of this Association, currently 27, have not yet paid their committed $10 million membership dues. They might yet back out, which would be disastrous for Libra.

Thus, to date, Facebook is in the driver’s seat. The two crucial decisions, for Libra to be a basket of currencies and to retain the interest income from the fund, set Libra’s tone from the outset. I think the nonprofit status of The Libra Association is temporary.

A list of customer-unfriendly properties known and unknown

The Libra Association plans to invest in interest-bearing instruments but keeps the interest earned by the instruments. Every regulated investment fund passes interest through to investors. An interesting exception to this rule is the customer assets held by PayPal (PYPL). Indeed, PayPal may be the model for Libra's customer funds management plan.

If Libra becomes an investment company, it will disclose its interest income and expenses to users, something Facebook doesn’t yet plan to do.

Libra will be backed by a basket of currencies, not the Dollar. This will complicate the use of Libra for payments, in every country with a viable currency. This and the location of the Libra Association in Switzerland is the basis for the belief that Libra is part of an assault on the Dollar's primacy in international payments.

Libra may pass its transactions costs through to customers by charging fees. To prevent these fees from exceeding those of Libra Association members Visa, Mastercard, and PayPal, Libra will need to be registered as a financial institution with the central banks of the countries with currencies backing Libra, or seek a regulatory status akin to that of PayPal. However, BOE has already signaled its willingness to have an open mind about Libra as legal tender in the UK.

Libra Association may enhance member income through rehypothecation of Libra’s assets, creating systemic risk.

All of these issues must be addressed, and soon.

Libra accounts earn no interest and are taxable

These decisions show that Facebook is counting on the naivety of Libra’s users (who will doubtless be told that Libra transactions are free), and upon governments to look away, while The Libra Association rakes in the loot. If Libra is adopted by 100 million customers (a modest assumption, given 2 billion+ Facebook users), and if each user keeps an average balance of $100 in their Libra account, and if the interest income on assets held by The Libra Association is 2% of the principal amount, each of the 100 Libra Association members earns $2 Million/year, a 20% annual return. (Of course, the return could easily be 1,000 times larger.) Not bad for a nonprofit that pays no taxes!

A Libra spokesperson acknowledges the customer tax issue, saying:

“People will be responsible for filing their taxes in accordance with local laws in the jurisdictions in which they operate. We expect that many wallets and financial services built on the Libra Blockchain will provide people with tools to help manage this.”

In short, reporting and paying the tax obligation is the customer’s problem. Another strike against Libra's future.

The early front-runners in the derby to regulate (?) Libra are FINMA and BOE

The long-run success of Libra critically depends on finding a nation with financial gravitas willing to provide Libra-friendly rules.

The Swiss regulator, FINMA, and the UK regulator, BOE, lead the regulator’s competition to allow Libra to bypass the banking system. Both regulators are known for negotiations between the sheets, so we have no certainty about what the two have proposed to attract the Libra franchise, beyond public vague remarks by Mark Carney, Governor of the BOE. Carney’s most telling remark to date was the decision, reported by the Financial Times, to allow financial technology companies to deposit funds at BOE overnight. This is a green light for Libra to bypass the banks, at least for its British pound-denominated payments. Libra would do this if it were interested in reducing transactions fees or improving on commercial banks’ clearing services. Likely, this BOE decision will be matched in Switzerland and Tokyo.

But in the United States, the chance that non-banks like Libra will find a home on the Fed's balance sheet, backed by Fed excess reserves is zero. To permit this would be a reversal of the Fed’s earlier decision to deny TNB Bank a banking franchise based on its business plan to hold only Fed excess reserves as assets and market its wholesale liabilities as less risky, higher return, alternatives to Money Market Fund Accounts. TNB bank is a far smaller threat to the American economy and financial stability than Libra.

On the other hand, should the Fed cave in, the current yield on excess reserves at the Fed (2.35% at this writing) is attractive. Libra would cut deeply into the commercial banks’ consumer deposit base if the Fed were to open its vault to Libra.

Is Libra a threat to monetary policy?

Inevitably for a proposal to create a private currency of size potentially larger than that of most nations, the question of the impact on national and international economic real growth and inflation has been raised. Kaushik Basu, a professor of economics at Cornell University, raised it here. So long as Libra holds a constant weighted amount of stable currency-based assets for every Libra, I believe this is not an issue. But I doubt that government policymakers will be willing to take Libra’s word, making it a requirement for all non-bank, non-investment fund, money managers.

What are the next few months for Libra?

The intriguing question is whether the somewhat overwrought letter from members of Congress will bring Libra to a full halt. That would be a major blink by Libra and not consistent with a Facebook prepared to handle the sterner trials before it. It would prove Facebook has not understood Libra's significance.

Moreover, Facebook's decision to delay a Congressional staff briefing until after the release of Facebook’s plan betrayed a major misconception by the firm. The issues Libra raises from an American politician’s point of view are monumental.

Facebook is a major Silicon Valley firm, with major Silicon Valley partners, that does not understand when society will tolerate a firm to “move fast and break things” and when it won’t.

Slow down, Facebook. You might have something important and useful with Libra if you don't drop the ball, but you should consider changing your modus operandi.

Facebook's near-term stock valuation will receive no boost from Libra. We won't see a beneficial outcome for Facebook for another five years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.