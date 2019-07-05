Reata: Blooming With Orphans

The single biggest advantage a value investor has is not IQ. It's patience and waiting. Waiting for the right pitch, and waiting for many years for the right pitch. - Mohnish Pabrai

Investment research can be boring for some sectors, yet in the bioscience space, the pace of change is astronomical. There are always dynamic fundamental and industry shifts to keep your mind afloat. As such, a failed investment niche of yesterday can bloom into glorious success tomorrow. That being said, orphan disease investment epitomizes the aforesaid phenomenon. Before the bioscience giant Henri Termeer roamed this earth, most pharmaceutical companies would not touch orphan drugs with a 10-foot pole. The combination of low disease prevalence and subpar reimbursement is like the one-two knock out combo that decimates any economic viability in orphan drug development. As a ramification, patients are denied of lifesaving therapies while investors are left holding bags. Since the biotech industry icon Termeer changed the innovation landscape, orphan diseases have attracted countless innovators like Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY), Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD), Protalix BioTherapeutics (PLX), etc.

Figure 1: Reata stock chart (Source: StockCharts)

Riding this wave of fortune for a noble cause, Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA) is making its debut in financial circles. With two highly promising medicines for various orphan conditions related to the kidneys, the market is optimistic about Reata's prospects. As such, the stock has appreciated four folds for shareholders in the past few years. Nonetheless, the best is yet to come. In this research, I'll present a fundamental analysis of Reata and provide my expectation on this intriguing disease innovator.

About The Company

As usual, I'll deliver a brief corporate overview for new investors. If you are familiar with the firm, I suggest that you skip to the subsequent section. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Reata is a clinical-stage bioscience operator that is focused on the innovation and commercialization of medicines to serve the unmet needs for life-threatening orphan diseases. Since most manifestations of orphan diseases relate to metabolic abnormality, Reata employs the simple yet elegant strategy of targeting molecular pathways involving cellular metabolism and inflammation.

As depicted below, Reata’s pipeline is stacked with two advanced medicines - bardoxolone (Bardo) and omaveloxolone (Oma). By activating the crux transcription factor dubbed Nrf2, Bardo and Oma aroused a cascade of physiologic normality. This includes inflammatory and oxidative stress reduction as well as mitochondrial functional enhancement.

Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline (Source: Reata)

Specializing In Orphan Disease

In my view, it's highly strategic and profitable to zone in on lucrative investment niche rather shotgunning across various sectors for hopeful prospects. In my daily scouring of the bioscience investment landscape, the recurring theme of orphan disease emerged into view with great clarity. Based on my observation, orphan disease exemplifies a highly profitable shift in biopharmaceuticals investment. Defined as a condition affecting fewer than 200K patients nationwide, orphan disease encompasses the familiar cystic fibrosis as well as other less known conditions like Friedreich's ataxia. Altogether, orphan conditions afflict 25M of 327.2M Americans.

Though a particular orphan disease only affects less than 200K people, there are ironically many orphan conditions that they ravage as much as 7.6% of the total U.S. population. That represents a mega market. And historically, treatment options are limited due to the slow innovation pace. The meager number of patients (i.e., prevalence) for a particular orphan condition and low reimbursement render innovation unrewarding. After all, it takes approximately $1B to bring a molecule from bench research to commercialization. In other words, it's not economically viable to develop orphan molecules under the former structure. Consequently, countless patients suffer in vain and die in silence.

As alluded, the industry witnessed a drastic shift as the titan Termeer launched activism against Congress. As tenacity and ingenuity fit Termeer like a pair of gloves, he knocked out any hindrance and thereby pushed for laws in favor of orphan disease innovation. With the spectacle of Termeer looming large over the orphan disease sector, innovators nowadays enjoy a premium reimbursement for orphan drugs. On average, an orphan drug can get reimbursed with $140K annually. Aside from being viewed favorably by regulatory authorities, the approach ensures profitability for the company and the availability of lifesaving medicine for patients. In remembrance of the titan, John Maraganore wrote,

Retiring from Genzyme in 2011, after his 28-year tenure, Henri led the company’s growth from a small start-up of 20 to 12K employees globally serving patients in more than 90 countries all while establishing Massachusetts as the mecca of biotech. He was known for his service to the rare disease community and his unsurpassed entrepreneurial leadership that spurred the rise of an industry dedicated to innovative treatments for orphan diseases. Henri set a standard, always putting patients first, and he forged the path for building a sustainable rare disease business, with many – including Alnylam – following his footsteps.

Figure 3: Henri Termeer (Source: Henri A. Termeer Tribute)

Bardo For Rare Kidney Diseases

Poised to capture its share in this niche, Reata refined its skills in the innovation of stellar medicines for chronic kidney disease (CKD) relating to orphan diseases. The conditions of its interests include Friedreich's ataxia, Alport syndrome, autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD), IgA nephropathy, Type 1 diabetes, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS). As innovation and science need to be validated through clinical investigations, I'll analyze the latest clinical developments.

That being said, Reata reported the robust data for all four cohorts of the Phase 2 PHOENIX trial in Q1. As an open-label, multi-center study of efficacy and safety for Bardo, PHOENIX assessed 103 patients suffering from CKD due to the aforesaid rare diseases. After 12 weeks of treatment, patients exhibited statistically significant increases in the mean estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR). Since eGFR measures the kidneys' function and viability, the results serve as proof in the pudding that Bardo is a silver bullet.

Specifically, the mean eGFR change from baseline across all four cohorts was 7.8 mL/min/1.73 m2. With the excellent p-value of <0.00001, the results are real rather than a random occurrence. If you recall from my prior research, a p-value of less than 0.05 indicates statistical significance on a 95% confidence interval. That aside, most patients (i.e. 88%) enjoyed an overall eGFR increase. Better yet, the mean systolic and diastolic blood pressure were reduced by 3.8 mmHg (n=103; p=0.002) and 2.8 mmHg (n=103; p=0.0009), respectively. Of note, a kidney that is functionally intact does not spill protein into the urine. And, Bardo certainly works because there was very low urine protein (i.e. albumin) spilling. Though the p-value for this variable was not significant, it's likely due to the low number of enrolled subjects and the brief treatment period. That aside, the drug was well tolerated.

As PHOENIX data caused Reata to rise from the ashes of clinical uncertainty, the firm went ahead and initiated the Phase 3 FALCON trial for the ongoing saga of ADPKD. FALCON will investigate 300 patients in an international setting, multi-center, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled trial. With enrollment commenced in May 2019, Reata will assess the primary outcome of retained eGFR benefits after 48 weeks of treatment and a 4-week withdrawal period. I strongly believe that the 52-week composite will be strongly positive.

And, it'll position Reata to file for accelerated approval. After Week-52, Reata planned to continue the study for two more years. The second-year eGFR benefits will be assessed at Week-104 and after a month of drug withdrawal. I believe that the composite data should be excellent to warrant full approval. As the most common single-gene disorder of the kidneys, ADPKD is diagnosed in approximately 140K patients. Given that tolvaptan is the only treatment, there is a dire demand for new drugs.

Financial Assessment

Just as you would get an annual physical for your well-being, it's important to check up on the financial health of your stock. For instance, your health is affected by "blood flow" as your stock's viability is dependent on the "cash flow." With that in mind, I'll analyze the 1Q2019 earnings report for the period that concluded on March 31. As follow, Reata procured $7.7M in revenue compared to $32.2M for the same period a year prior. Since Reata is a young bioscience company without a commercialized asset, licensing and royalty payments accounted for the revenue. The lower revenue this year is due to the fact that Reata received $30M in milestone payment from KHK in Q1 last year. Therefore, let's analyze other more meaningful metrics.

Accordingly, the research and development (R&D) spend for the respective periods registered at $26.1 and $21.4M. I view the 21.9% year-over-year (YOY) increase in R&D positively because the money invested today can turn into blockbuster profits tomorrow. You have to plant a tree today in order to enjoy its fruits. That aside, there was $29.2M ($0.98 per share) net loss versus the $4.1M ($0.16 per share) decline for the previous year. I'm not surprised by the bottom line depreciation because of the higher R&D and other expenses that Reata incurred as it further advanced the broad pipeline.

Figure 4: Key financial metrics (Source: Reata)

Regarding the balance sheet, there were $313.1M in cash and equivalents. Based on the $36.2M quarterly operating expense (OpEx) rate. I believe that there should be adequate capital to fund operations for two consecutive years prior to the need for an additional offering. Of note, investors usually shy away from a public offering. Contrarily, I prefer a young bioscience company to raise capital this way rather than incurring substantial bank debts. Short-term bank debts can be recalled anytime that can prompt a company to file a Chapter 11.

Though I do not mind a public offering, it's important for you to determine if you are holding a "serial diluter." A firm that employs dilution as a "cash cow" will render your investment essentially worthless. As the shares outstanding increased from 26.6M to 29.8M for Reata, my rough arithmetics yield a 12.0% dilution. At this rate, Reata easily cleared my 30% dilution cutoff for a profitable investment. Hence, this company is most definitely not a serial diluter.

Potential Risks

Since investment research is an imperfect science, there are always risks associated with a thesis regardless of its fundamental strengths. More importantly, the risks are growth-cycle dependent. At this stage in its cycle, the main concern for Reata is whether Bardo and Oma can generate positive clinical outcomes for various trials. You should monitor the most advanced investigations (i.e., various pivotal Phase 3 studies for Friedreich's ataxia, Alport syndrome, ADPKD, and CT-PAH). As I believe FALCON will deliver strong results, I ascribed a 35% chance of clinical failure. In case of a negative clinical binary, the stock is most likely to tumble by 50% and vice versa. Furthermore, Reata might overextend itself amid a flurry of developments that it'd run into a potential cash-flow constraint. Notwithstanding, the most recent OpEx indicates that this is a minor risk.

Conclusion

In all, I recommend Reata Pharmaceuticals a buy with four out of five stars rating. Reata is harnessing the power of simplicity and ingenuity to deliver Bardo and Oma to the market. By specializing in orphan diseases (a path that is carved out by Henri Termeer), Reata is poised to capture sizable profits in this sector while delivering hopes to patients. At this point in the stock's life cycle, profit margin does not mean anything. As Reata enjoys drug approvals, the high profit margin for its orphan franchises will come into play. Ultimately, you'll be rewarded for your patience and due diligence. If you choose to invest in Reata, it's best to do so with a small percentage of your portfolio. After all, Reata recently enjoyed a gargantuan appreciation from $20 to $85. Hence, the market bulls will likely rest a while prior to embarking on another rally.

Last but not least, I'd like to send my gratitude to Henri Termeer. Without Termeer, there is no orphan disease innovation for me to investigate. More importantly, patients would be denied lifesaving treatment. May you rest in peace, Henri.

Thanks for reading! Please hit the orange "Follow" button on top for updates. Dr. Tran's analyses are the best in the biotech sphere, well worth the price of subscription. Very professional, extremely knowledgeable, and very honest… I would highly recommend this service and his stock picks have been very profitable. Simply put, this is worth every penny. Just earlier today, one of the companies recommended by Dr. Tran got acquired for a nice 50% premium. As I reserve higher market intelligence and exclusive features for IBI members, I invite you to take my temporary offer of 2 weeks FREE TRIAL.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: As a medical doctor/market expert, Dr. Tran is not a registered investment advisor. Despite that we strive to provide the most accurate information, we neither guarantee the accuracy nor timeliness. Past performance does NOT guarantee future results. We reserve the right to make any investment decision for ourselves and our affiliates pertaining to any security without notification except where it is required by law. We are also NOT responsible for the action of our affiliates. The thesis that we presented may change anytime due to the changing nature of information itself. Investment in stocks and options can result in a loss of capital. The information presented should NOT be construed as recommendations to buy or sell any form of security. Our articles are best utilized as educational and informational materials to assist investors in your own due diligence process. That said, you are expected to perform your own due diligence and take responsibility for your action. You should also consult with your own financial advisor for specific guidance, as financial circumstances are individualized.