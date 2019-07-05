Realogy Holdings Is Cheap, But It Has To Prove It Can Deal With The Headwinds

This could be a nice turnaround play as the shares are cheap but a recession would put further pressure on the stock.

But if volumes are coming back in the housing market in H2 as expected, the shares should at least recover some ground.

It's a little early to be able to tell how these initiatives are going.

The company is responding with a $70M cost-cutting program and a series of initiatives to bolster its position.

Lower volumes and some structural headwinds have got the better of the shares, which have sort of collapsed.

The housing market isn't expanding much and that has had a serious effect on the shares of Realogy Holdings (RLGY), a large real estate broker with a 16% market share.

That's a serious crash in the shares and has us wondering whether the recent sharp decline in mortgage rates might bring some needed support. First, here is a longer-term perspective:

Data by YCharts

Things have gone pretty badly indeed, with income running at a quarter of last year and revenue growth turning into declines.

Headwinds

The company blames:

Stagnation in the housing market

Increased competition, especially in four cities.

There is a good analysis of the housing market by fellow SA contributor Arturo Neto and that mostly boils down to stagnant incomes versus rising prices. The young are buying less houses and are doing so later. This chimes with other observers. From Forbes:

“For the first time in a long time, we’re starting to see prices correct,” said Skylar Olsen, Director of Economic Research at Zillow. “And the big thrust that's changing that narrative is the affordability challenge.” She explains that when home values outpace incomes so aggressively, the two “have to snap back together eventually,” which is in effect what’s happened. In April, the S&P Case-Shiller Home Price Index dropped for the 13th month in a row. To be clear, home values are still going up nationally; they’re just rising at a more moderate rate. Annual gains for April clocked in at 3.5%, down from 3.7% in March.

Newer generations buying less and later seems to be a structural change that is unlikely to reverse anytime soon, but there are other factors that have a more immediate impact. The main one is the mortgage rate, which has been dropping significantly since last December:

Well that too isn't necessarily enough (Forbes):

However, low interest rates aren’t like an immediate caffeine jolt for the housing market. “It doesn't impact the down payment,” said Olsen. “And that's the real struggle, right? Just because mortgage rates dropped doesn't mean I can suddenly reenter the housing market.” Demand is also tied to homebuyer sentiment, which isn't necessarily strong right now. In June, consumer confidence dropped 9.8 points to the lowest level since September 2017 as a result of tensions surrounding the trade wars, according to the Conference Board.

Other evidence comes from the company itself, identifying key drivers of its business units. From the earnings deck:

With house prices stagnant but sales volumes down roughly 10% and broker commissions also down slightly. It's noteworthy that their volumes are down considerably more than the market, which management blamed on:

Geographical mix. California weighs heavily in NRT (and to a lesser extent in RFG) down significantly more and this is persisting in Q2.

Increased competition, especially in four markets (Chicago, San Francisco, San Diego and L.A.).

One way the increased competition is feeding through to the bottom line is simply volume, but another is the split in commissions with agents to favor the latter at the detriment of the company.

Commissions were a bit lower in Q1 but more importantly (Q1CC):

Q1 2019 agent commission splits were up 45 basis points year-over-year. On a like-for-like basis, splits were up 80 basis points, which is 31 basis points lower than the increase we saw in Q4 2018 due predominantly to geographic mix and improvement in our new development business.

There is some compensation from the new incentive plan for new agents as this is not only designed to help the recruitment process, but also in order to generate additional fees and these managed to reduce the split by 35bp. Management argued that this will continue, but to a lesser extent in the high volume quarters.

A (small) possible bright spot might be a resurgence in refinancing for their TRG unit as a result of the recent sharp fall in mortgage rates. But don't count on it. Here is CNBC:

With the average rate on the 30-year fixed mortgage hitting a three-year low of 3.73% last week, according to Freddie Mac, 8.2 million borrowers could refinance and lower their interest rates by at least 75 basis points, according to Black Knight.

The average borrower could save about $266 per month, bringing the total amount of potential savings to about $2.2 trillion.

The potential is there, but this is not the main business for Realogy anyway so even if the refinancing market revives, it's not going to turn the company's fortunes.

Then there are observers who think the broker model is slowly giving way to agents, which could be a structural headwind (SA):

“We believe that Redfin and Zillow (Z -0.8%) stand out as the clear longs from the standpoint of real consumer-driven change,” he wrote.

Partly because of Zillow's ability to add on services that anyone in the home real estate market needs, "we believe that the pendulum has clearly swung towards agents and away from brokerages," Campbell wrote.

Reviving the business

The state of the housing market is beyond management's control, but apart from that they're doing quite a lot to revive their business with the following initiatives:

A $70M+ cost-cutting program that is on track. Management even thinks more might be possible.

New commission plan to help recruiting (but not necessarily existing agents, for whom it is voluntary).

Listing Concierge, which has now expanded to about half the country is helping agents with listings and earn higher rates, so it also helps in recruiting new agents.

Social Ad Engine, the company's partnership with Facebook and Instagram lets agents do automated marketing campaigns there, with some 7,000 agents already connected to the program.

iBuying product cataLIST, partnering with Home Partners of America buying houses to rent or lease is live only in 3 cities so it's more of a learning experience at the moment. But it will expand and helps the company differentiate from the competition (which doesn't have this service) as it improves the agent value proposition and helping them win more listings.

FastTrack. The FastTrack initiative potentially is significant (Q1CC):

FastTrack will leverage our industry-leading agent scale, national title business, mortgage expertise and our partner Home Partners of America’s homebuying capabilities to see if we can shorten the transaction process from months to something like a week... if we can make FastTrack work it would be really impactful for consumers, for agents and for us. It would create a much better customer experience.

This has the potential to be a key differentiator not only for customers, but for agents as well and so helps them in the recruiting process. But it's early days yet.

Q1 Results

From the earnings deck:

They have a useful slide splitting their business units:

These results aren't pretty although Q1 is seasonally weak, but a little weaker this year:

Data by YCharts

Guidance

The company did not produce a whole lot of guidance but management argued that they expect volumes to still be down in Q2, but less so than in Q1 and expect a recovery to volume growth in H2. April seems to have shown an improvement from Q1 already and the mood seems to be improving (Q1CC):

Mortgage rates are down a bit. Inventory is up in some of the most constrained markets and both GDP and low unemployment bode well for the health of the economy. Anecdotally, we’re hearing more positive feedback from our agents and franchisees than we have heard in a while.

Mortgage rates are down quite a bit more by now.

Cash

Given the high leverage on the company's balance sheet, cash flows are of paramount importance:

Data by YCharts

This suggests that while things are down considerably, under normal circumstances, the company is able to produce a significant amount of cash flow.

Not in Q1 though, the company actually produced a cash outflow in Q1 of a not unsubstantial $172M. The company blamed this on seasonality (Q1CC):

As you know, Q1 is always our smallest quarter with negative free cash flow. The second to fourth quarters are expected to generate positive free cash flow. Our balance sheet continues to provide us with financial flexibility and we will prioritize investing in the business and reducing leverage until we achieve leverage below 4x.

The balance sheet contains considerable leverage. From the earnings deck:

As you can see this includes the latest financing after the quarter closed (Q1CC):

we raised $550 million of 9.375% senior notes with an 8-year term. For the year, with the new senior notes, we expect cash interest expense to be approximately $200 million. Our leverage increased to 5.2 times in Q1 2019 from 4.6 times at year-end 2018.

Quite frankly, we're a little puzzled why they need to raise another half a billion dollars (especially at 9%+), given that their business model produces significant cash flows both in good and bad housing markets.

They also argued on the CC that (bar a special opportunity) they're no longer interested in M&A (for which they previously raised capital).

Well, share buybacks is one destination for cash, and it has managed to really substantially reduce the number of outstanding shares:

Data by YCharts

Valuation

Data by YCharts

The collapse in valuation metrics isn't surprising but it shows the potential should the company recover. Analysts expect EPS to come in at $1.03 this year, rising to $1.19 next year, which makes the shares amazingly cheap if these figures pan out.

Conclusion

There is a lot of negativity baked into the share price at the moment and the collapse in earnings and the volume contraction in the housing market justifies most of this.

However, volumes can go up as well as down. We're unsure how much of the expected recovery is baked into the share price. On the one hand, there seems to be fear that the US economy might materially slow down and there are some structural headwinds in the housing market with more of the younger generations being priced out of housing compared to previous times.

On the other hand, mortgage rates have decreased significantly and this could bolster the market and deliver the expected volume growth in H2.

Initiatives, especially the cost-cutting and FastTrack are likely to shore up the company's finances and improve its market position and mitigate some of the headwinds.

