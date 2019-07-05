StyleBox Update: Still All About Large-Cap And Growth

It's still a large-cap growth market but hopefully, this update will keep you informed of when that changes.

"Growth" is still outperforming "value" across all the market-cap segments although small-cap value is also narrowing the performance gap.

Originally published July 4, 2019

Because of the cacophony of "overvaluation" cries, it always pays to watch where the momentum is in the equity markets versus what is lagging.

This style-box analysis and rotation is another way to manage market risk.

Large-cap growth is still outperforming large-cap value and has been for a while, while mid-cap is closing the performance gap with large caps, but small-caps still lag.

Throwing this spreadsheet up every 6 weeks forces me to keep an eye on these asset classes that are outperforming and underperforming. There is a "reversion to the mean" aspect to this analysis.

Summary/Conclusion: I'll never forget the late 1990s and the "one-way" direction of large-cap growth and Tech which left everything behind after the Long-Term Capital Management Crisis in the fall of 1998. Smallcaps starting to underperform dramatically in 1997. Large-cap Growth and Tech became like a vortex that swept everything up in its path as "value" and everything besides the top 10% of the S&P 500 by market cap lagged badly.

Gary Morrow, one of my favorite technicians, who posts his work on Twitter (@garysmorrow), LinkedIn and This Week on Wall Street, noted recently how the IJS (small-cap value ETF) keeps getting rejected at resistance.

Wait for the breakout for IJS, and then it might be time to own the IJS relative to the large-cap universe.

It's interesting that as the S&P 500 has made a series of new all-time highs the last weeks, FAANG (Facebook, (NASDAQ:FB), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Alphabet (GOOG/GOOGL) have not yet made all-time-highs, so we are starting to see the first part of underperformance of large-cap growth? Let's see what Q2 '19 earnings look like for the subset.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) - not part of FAANG - and client's largest holding - has been keeping up with the all-time-highs in the S&P 500.

It's still a large-cap growth market but hopefully, this update will keep you informed of when that changes.

Thanks for reading. Have a wonderful 4th of July.

