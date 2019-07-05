Asset Class Outlook: Beneath The Surface

Headline economic data and index performance conceal more interesting stories of complexity and opportunity.

This quarter's outlook is all about how surfaces can hide what really lies beneath. Beneath the persistent sluggishness in headline data, we see leading indicators of growth and inflation. We see high-beta, pro-cyclical and other value opportunities beneath the near-record highs and lows being set in equity indices and bond yields. As such, even as we move towards more neutral asset-class views, we pursue stronger ideas for sub-asset class positioning, just beneath the surface.

High Index Levels Mask Significant Underlying Performance Divergences

Low-beta stocks have built up a big lead over high-beta stocks over the last five years

Source: S&P Dow Jones Indices. Data as at June 25, 2019. The Dow Jones U.S. High Beta Index and Dow Jones U.S. Low Beta Index are designed to measure the performance of 200 U.S. companies ranked as having the highest and lowest beta, respectively. Beta is calculated using weekly returns for the previous 52 weeks and the indices are equal-weighted and rebalanced quarterly. Total returns are shown in USD.

Fixed Income

The AAC maintained its underweight view on investment grade markets, but still sees opportunity in emerging markets debt, peripheral eurozone bonds and inflation-protected securities.

The AAC moved from neutral to overweight in high yield, with an emphasis on value in high-quality BB-rated bonds, bank loans, CLOs and European credit.

Equity

The AAC adopted a cautiously neutral view on both U.S. and non-U.S. developed market equities, with an underweight view on large-caps, but sees potential value in high-beta, pro-cyclical and small-cap stocks, especially if Federal Reserve easing meets improving economic data later in the year.

The AAC maintained its overweight in emerging market equities, which, like other pro-cyclical market segments, have lagged recently but stand to benefit from improving growth and a weaker U.S. dollar.

Real and Alternative Assets

The AAC maintained a neutral view on commodities: the dynamics around oil are finely balanced, but a weaker U.S. dollar could provide a tailwind for the asset class in general.

The AAC moved to neutral on low-volatility hedge funds but maintained its overweight view on directional hedge funds, preferring to take hedged beta exposure as volatility persists and correlations rise.

Market Views: Based On 12-Month Outlook For Each Asset Class

