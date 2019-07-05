Omega Flex Is A Great Business In A Stable Market

Having grown earnings at a compounded rate of 18.62% over the past decade sets the stage for another decade of great results, but I am not buying at these prices.

I have had my eye on Omega Flex (OFLX) for a few months now. They engineer, manufacture, and sell flexible metal tubing for the transportation of various gases (mostly natural gas) and liquids, primarily in the residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. Due to the recent drop in share price, the stock is getting closer to my buy price of $53 that will generate 12-15% annually, the target rate of return for my portfolio. This article is intended to explain my investment thesis, along with a valuation analysis that resulted in the buy price mentioned above.

Business And Product Line

Natural gas has been used in homes and businesses for decades to space heat and otherwise run appliances. Until the 1980s, rigid black iron pipe was used to transport the gas within the walls of the home. The use of rigid iron pipe presented a variety of cost, efficiency, and safety problems. According to csstfacts.org, those problems include:

"Rigid pipe breaks in earthquakes and other natural disasters."

"Multiple joints frequently leak from building movement caused by settling, shifting soil, accidents, or simply deterioration of pipe sealant over time."

"Black iron pipe can corrode and leak from thinning sidewalls."

"Black iron pipe is not listed to any national standards for gas piping. CSST piping can withstand the same forces of nature—earthquakes, lightning, tornados—that make black iron pipe crack."

"Most rigid steel pipe is made in Asia—with no quality control."

" The rigid pipe joints are a well recognized cause of gas leaks and fires. "

The same source claims that 24 deaths happen every year due to fires ignited from pipe leakage. There are 286 incidents every year that cost more than $50,000.

To address these issues, in 1989, innovators introduced flexible metal tubing to transport natural gas. Omega Flex launched their version of the product, called TracPipe, in 1997.

The Omega Flex 2018 10K discusses the various advantages that flexible metal tubing, formally known as corrugated stainless steel tubing (CSST), has over the rigid pipe tradition:

...the advantages of CSST in areas subject to high incidence and likelihood of seismic events had been first demonstrated in Japan. In seismic testing, the CSST was shown to withstand the stresses on a piping system created by the shifting and movement of an earthquake better than rigid pipe. The advantages of CSST over the traditional black iron pipe also include lower overall installation costs because it can be installed in long uninterrupted lines within the building. The flexibility of the tube allows it to be bent by hand without any tools when a change in direction in the line is required. In contrast, black iron pipe requires that each bend in the pipe have a separate fitting attached. This requires the installer to thread the ends of the black iron pipe, apply an adhesive to the threads, and then screw on the fitting, all of which is labor intensive and costly, including testing and rework if the work is not done properly. As a result of these advantages, the Company estimates that CSST now commands slightly over one-half of the market for fuel gas piping in new and remodeled residential construction in the United States, and the use of rigid iron pipe, and to a lesser degree copper tubing, accounts for the remainder of the market. The Company plans to continue its growth trend by demonstrating its advantages against other technologies, in both the residential and commercial markets, in both the United States and overseas in geographic areas that have access to natural gas distribution systems.

On the back of the obvious superiority of CSST, OFLX has had decades worth of strong execution and growth, even while competing against larger companies. Their continual focus on innovation sets them apart as a leader. The key ratios tab from Morningstar makes it clear:

*Image from Morningstar

10.5% annual revenue growth, strengthening margins, the recent initiation of a quarterly dividend, robust free cash flow generation, zero debt, and no shareholder dilution make this company a standout.

Beyond what the above table shows, I also read every 10-K from the last five years and plugged relevant data into a spreadsheet so that I could run my own metrics. Some noteworthy items:

- In spite of having more employees than ever before in 2018, they booked more revenue per employee than ever before. This dovetails with an SG&A expense that has stayed relatively level.

- OFLX has grown their customer base by 7.5% annually over the past 5 years.

- Both their accounts receivable and inventory as a percent of revenue have come down in the past half decade, hastening the cash conversion cycle.

- Inventory reserves as a percent of inventory have also trimmed, showing better management of sitting product.

Suffice it to say, the fundamentals are all there. But that doesn't complete the picture. I also need to know what the future demand will look like for their products.

The Future Of Natural Gas

According to the 2018 10-K, the majority of OFLX sales come from their products that transport natural gas in residential applications:

Most of the Company’s sales are derived from the sale of TracPipe® and CounterStrike® flexible gas piping systems, including Autoflare® and AutoSnap® fittings and a variety of accessories. Sales of our flexible metal hose for other applications represent a small portion of our overall sales and income.

This being the case, a thorough study of the residential natural gas market is appropriate to estimate future demand and opportunities. The basis of my data is drawn from the Residential Energy Consumption Survey (RECS), put on by the U.S. Energy Information Administration ("EIA"). This survey, last conducted in 2015, collected data from 5,600 U.S. households that were statistically selected to be representative of the nation generally.

55% of the energy in the U.S. is used by households. That energy is drawn from several sources and has several end uses. Electrical energy and natural gas energy are the primary sources of power that run various household appliances.

For a long time and certainly right now, as the U.S. continues to produce more than we need, natural gas is a cheap source of fuel. In most instances, natural gas will be cheaper than electricity. So while OFLX has the edge in terms of affordability, availability is an entirely different matter. Not all places have natural gas access, so an immediate impediment exists.

The 2015 RECS asked respondents about the availability of natural gas in their neighborhoods. Natural gas was accessible to 82 million homes. Of those who had access to it, 84% of households actually used natural gas.

Given that there were about 124,590,000 households in the U.S. in 2015 (according to statista), almost 66% had access to natural gas. 68,880,000 actually used natural gas, or 55%. But all of those also used electricity at least in part, since things like natural gas-powered refrigerators and laundry machines are relatively rare: "electricity is the dominant fuel for most of the remaining end uses such as air conditioning, refrigerators, and lighting. "

And it isn't cheap to install the infrastructure that will allow for gas hookups. This being the case, nearly 25% of residences in 2015 were powered exclusively by electricity. So that wipes out a quarter of the market.

That being said, the vast majority of energy usage in the home is taken up by water heaters and space heaters. "Space heating and water heating collectively accounted for 62% of household energy consumption in 2015..." Natural gas dominates the market in terms of these two items:

*Image from eia website

It makes sense that if you need something heated up, you use fire. However, electricity is catching up:

Trends in space heating are partly responsible for the increase in all-electric homes in the United States. In 2015, electricity was used as the main source of energy for space heating in 36% of homes that were heated, an increase from 2009 that continues a long-term trend. Natural gas continued to be the most common energy source for main space heating at 51% of heated homes in 2015.

This is further tempered by the fact that people are moving to warmer climates, reducing the need for lots of hot water or heaters.

The Hot-Humid climate zone, which stretches from Florida to southeastern Texas, has seen a surge in new home construction over the past few decades, particularly compared to the rate of construction in colder areas. While all homes in the Hot-Humid zone make up 19% of all U.S. households, nearly 28% of homes built since 2000 are in that area. Given the warmer weather and predominance of the use of electricity in home cooling, average household electricity consumption is higher in that climate zone than in other areas of the country. In the South Census region, where winters tend to be milder and homes do not require as much heat to reach a comfortable temperature, electricity was the most commonly used main space heating source. Population movement to warmer climates has also increased household use of air conditioning.

This growth notwithstanding, natural gas still has the market cornered in all regions but the south:

* Image from eia website

"Overall, 47% of households rely on natural gas as their main heating fuel, compared with 36% who rely on electricity. Natural gas furnaces are the most common main space heating equipment used in every climate region except the hot-humid region of the Southeast, where heating needs are lower and electric furnaces are more prevalent. "

As it relates to water heating, the main advantage of natural gas heaters is that natural gas is cheaper. Constellation, an energy provider owned by Exelon, says on their blog that "gas water heaters typically cost about $30 a month to run, while electric water heaters run closer to $42 a month, depending on utility rates." While that is expected to be true looking forward, no one can predict with certainty how natural gas prices might swing. So that advantage may evaporate. Electric water heaters have many advantages over natural gas. Also according to the Constellation blog:

Electric heaters are less expensive to purchase. Electric heaters are easier to install. Electric heaters are generally safer since they don’t have any fuel that could leak or explode and have no combustible byproducts. Electric tank heaters operate more efficiently than gas heaters because gas heaters lose heat through venting.

Consumers have to weigh the advantage in cost over the disadvantages elsewhere.

Looking Forward

While all this data from RECS is relevant and useful, it is four years old. Another RECS is slated for 2020, and the results of the survey will reveal details about how things have trended. While I eagerly await those results, that will reveal only a snapshot in time. Another resource that seeks to project natural gas needs well into the future is the "Annual Energy Outlook" publication that eia put out this year and projects trends out through 2050.

According to that report, it is anticipated that "Natural gas prices (will) remain comparatively low during the projection period compared with historical prices, leading to increased use of this fuel across end-use sectors..." So the affordability will remain intact. The report also breaks down how natural gas has been used by sector since 2000 and how each sector will trend through the target year 2050:

*Image from "Annual Energy Outlook 2019"

"Natural gas consumption in the residential and commercial sectors remains largely flat because of efficiency gains and population shifts that counterbalance demand growth. Although natural gas use rises in the transportation sector, particularly for freight trucks and rail and marine shipping, it remains a small share of both transportation fuel demand and total natural gas consumption."

The last point on transportation deserves some attention. OFLX has a unique product called DEF-Trac that is used to convey diesel emissions fluid ("DEF") used in the road freight sector:

Recent federal regulations require all diesel engines to use DEF to reduce the particulate contaminants from the diesel combustion process. However, DEF is highly corrosive and cannot be pre-mixed with the diesel fuel. This requires that new diesel trucks and automobiles must have separate tanks built into the vehicle so that the diesel emissions fluid can be injected into the catalytic converter after the point of combustion. Similarly, a large portion of fueling stations carrying diesel fuel are now also selling DEF through a separate dispenser. In addition to being highly corrosive, DEF also has a high freezing temperature, requiring a heat trace in the piping in applications in northern areas of the United States. DEF-Trac® flexible piping is uniquely suited to handle all of these challenges, as the stainless steel inner core is corrosion resistant, and DEF-Trac® also comes with options for heat trace that is extruded directly into the wall of the product. In summary, DEF-Trac® provides a complete solution to the demanding requirements of this unique application, as such, DEF-Trac® has been met with enormous acceptance from the industry that was searching for a solution to the new environmental requirement. The advantageous market position of DEF-Trac® has leveraged the penetration of DoubleTrac® into the broader market for automotive fueling applications.

While the gains in the transportation space for natural gas are limited according to OFLX's current product offerings, this tubing that transports DEF is finding wide adoption for the trucking industry, which industry has a long, strong future. E-commerce trends will be a tailwind for freight.

Tremendous growth is expected in industrial applications, and while OFLX has a presence there they would do well to seek further penetration. Their 10K from the most recent year has quite a lot of information about their role in industrials:

The general industrial market includes all of the processing industries, the most important of which include primary steel, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, and specialty applications for the transfer of fluids at both extremely low and high temperatures, (such as the conveying of cryogenic liquids) and a highly fragmented Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) market, as well as the maintenance and repair market. The Company’s flexible metal piping is also used to carry other types of gases and fluids in a number of industrial applications where the customer requires the piping to have both a degree of flexibility and/or an ability to carry corrosive compounds or mixtures, or to carry at both very high and very low (cryogenic) temperatures. Flexible metal hose is used in a wide variety of industrial and processing applications where the characteristics of the flexible hose in terms of its flexibility, and its ability to absorb vibration and thermal expansion and contraction, have substantial benefits over rigid piping. Alternatively, within certain industrial or commercial applications using steam, either as a heat source or in the industrial process itself, the pumps used to transfer the liquid or steam within the system are subject to varying degrees of vibration. Additionally, flexible metal hoses can also be used as connections between the pump and the intake of the fluids being transferred to eliminate the vibration effects of the pumps on the piping transfer system

The two product offerings in the industrial space are DoubleTrac and MediTrac. DoubleTrac is a double containment piping product that mainly conveys automotive fuels from the storage tank to the dispenser. It has also applications for re-fueling at marinas, transporting corrosive material at waste processing facilities, and connecting back up generators to their fuel source.

MediTrac was recently launched in 2018. "Developed for the healthcare industry, the product can be used in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and any facility that uses medical gas." Medical gases include oxygen and nitrous oxide (laughing gas). Similar to TracPipe, MediTrac is a replacement for rigid copper piping that is otherwise used in medical applications, and has all the same advantages in terms of ease of installation.

A recent case study comparing the installation of rigid copper pipe and MediTrac® CMT showed that MediTrac® increases installation efficiency by a factor of five (i.e., a 500% increase in efficiency). Because the tubing is supplied cleaned and capped, MediTrac also reduces possible contamination into the medical gas system. MediTrac® has additional benefits of eliminating the costs for installation materials like brazing rods and purge gases, easier transportation of rolls of pipe as compared to 20 foot long lengths of rigid copper pipe, and reduced fire risk from reduced number of brazed connections. MediTrac® is the only corrugated medical tubing in the United States that is approved to the stringent requirements of UL 1365.

In 2017, industrial applications accounted for the lion's share of natural gas usage:

* Image from eia

Getting back to residential stuff, another trend to be well aware of is the type of residential housing that is most likely to use natural gas:

Single-family detached homes were the least likely to be all electric (18% in 2015), while mobile homes were the most likely (44% in 2015). Newer homes were also more likely to be all electric: 35% of homes built in 1980 or later used only electricity, compared with 17% of homes built before 1980.

Older, single family detached homes are more likely to use natural gas. Additionally, multi-family units use less space heating, with the higher unit apartments showing an inverse relationship to space heating energy used:

*Image from eia

This makes sense since a single family detached home with every exterior wall exposed to cold will require more heat energy to keep warm than a unit that is tucked in between other units on each side and above/beneath. This means that more single family homes being built can be a tailwind for OFLX products. Unfortunately for them, there has been a very real boom in multifamily housing construction starts since the financial crisis:

*Image from housingeconomics.com

Moving forward to today, more recent data indicates that the trend towards electricity is continuing:

The share of all-electric homes has risen in each census region over the past decade, particularly in the Midwest and South. Changes to the types of equipment used in homes and faster population growth in warmer climates have contributed to the rise in all-electric homes. The high cost of electric heating in colder climates has often limited the use of heat pumps and other electric equipment in those areas, but improvements to heat pump technology have helped expand their use. From 2005 to 2015, the share of U.S. homes using electricity for their main heating equipment increased from 30% to 36%, with the share of heated homes using a heat pump increasing from 8% to 12%. At the same time, the share of homes using electricity for their main water heater increased from 39% to 46%.

*Image from eia

These trends are no doubt being assisted by the focus on renewable energy, which of course is turned into electricity and elbows natural gas out of the way.

In summary, OFLX has opportunities to grow tremendously on the back of industrial applications, but things will be flat for residential and commercial.

A Culture Of Innovation

While the outlook for the product lines is modest given the headwinds in residential and commercial natural gas, I would say their future prospects are stable. What sets them apart as a fantastic investment, at the right price of course, is the culture of innovation that management strives for. This is evident in the resources they dedicate to engineer solutions using flexible metal piping. Here is a concise history of new launches, and the 240 resulting patents:

1997 - TracPipe: used to convey natural gas within buildings.

2004 - CounterStrike: Also used to convey natural gas in buildings, but uses materials that disperse electricity in the event of a lightning strike, thereby preventing metallurgic damage and subsequent fires on the natural gas lines.

2007 - Improved CounterStrike to be even more resistant to electrical arching.

2008 - DoubleTrac: Used to convey automotive fuels and other substances with zero permeation.

2011 - DefTrac: Used to transport Diesel Emissions Fluid.

2013 - AutoSnap: Fittings used to fasten piping together.

2018 - MediTrac: Used to transport medical gases.

They wisely spend money on research and development and engineering, and their returns on engineering expenses have been in the 20s for the past five years. They remain disciplined in their approach: "we continue to review opportunities in all markets for our products to determine appropriate applications that will provide growth potential and high margins."

Valuation

My valuation calculations almost always consist of a best case, worst case, and most likely case, all within reason. The most likely case represents the price at which I will buy the stock.

For my best case, I assume that OFLX will be able to achieve the same earnings growth in the next ten years as they have in the past ten years. From $0.43 EPS in 2008 to $2.00 in 2018, the compounded annual growth rate in EPS was 18.62%. I believe that this is the best plausible case, since higher numbers are difficult to compound at the same level of return, and because the company doesn't have any explosive catalysts for growth in place. If they are able to compound earnings at 18.62% for the next ten years, their earnings in 2028 will be $11.03. Applying their 5-year average P/E ratio of 32 would result in a stock price of $352. Discounting that back to the present at 12%, my minimum required rate of return for my portfolio, would yield a buy price of ~$113.

For the worst case, I assume that OFLX is able to grow in line with historic US GDP, which has compounded 3.2% annually since 1948, plus a premium because they are a really great company and will realistically do better than that. Let's call it 5% earnings growth every year for the next ten years. Applying that growth rate and using the same P/E ratio and discount rate results in a buy price of $33.

Now that we have those left and right limits of awesome and dismal, we have more of a frame to get to a most likely case. I believe that OFLX can grow earnings at 10% compounded annually for the next ten years. Their innovative products, strong execution, and focus will drive that number. This can be coupled with the expectation of a huge stock buyback in the event of a collapse in stock price due to a recession. After all, they have a stock buyback authorization in place that they haven't used since 2014. They are also sitting on almost $50,000,000 of cash and cash equivalents. In this scenario, with the same parameters as above in terms of P/E and discount rate, would result in a buy price of ~$53.

The other matter to keep in mind is that insiders own 71% of the common stock and have for years. That prevents too much downward pressure on the stock price. The other side of that coin is that if insiders hold on to all their shares, liquidity becomes a concern. Not to mention the fact that institutions may shy away from an entity that is majority controlled by insiders as they won't have any say in company matters. Furthermore, if insiders decide to start unloading for any reason then downward pressure will be immense.

$53 represents an approximate 30% decline in price from current trading levels of around $77. So a big decline would have to occur. As early as last year in December, OFLX was in fact trading around $53. Had I known about the company then I would have bought. But this at least brings my buy price within the realm of possible.

With Warren Buffett's advise of "it's better to buy a great company at a fair price than a fair company at a great price" ever ringing in my ears, I also keep in mind that OFLX has a P/E ratio right now that is 38, well above their 5-year average of 32. So overpricing may be in play. But if their stock price were to come in line with that five-year average, they would trade around $64 a share. I would likely start a half position if $64 happened, and then wait for another decline down to that $53 to open up to a full position.

Conclusion

OFLX is a fantastic company. Management is focused and disciplined, and past results have been stellar. But with a P/E ratio well above their five-year average, I will be waiting for a decline before becoming especially interested. But OFLX remains at the top of my watchlist. They have some challenges to navigate in the residential and commercial segment, but the opportunities that exist industrially makes up for any stagnation elsewhere.

