Annaly Capital Management: Take A Look At The New Preferred Stock

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY) issued a new fixed-to-floating preferred stock (NYSE:NLY.PI) that just started trading on the New York Stock Exchange. I think the new Series I preferred stock is an attractive alternative to the mortgage REIT's common stock and could serve as a hedge against future volatility in either the stock market or the mortgage REIT sector.

A New Investment Alternative For Income Investors

Annaly Capital Management has done it again. At the end of June, the mortgage real estate investment trust issued a new preferred stock class, the Series I, in order to raise capital. Annaly Capital Management and other mortgage REITs regularly issue new preferred stocks as a way to diversify their capital structure, lower funding costs, and raise money to invest in a new batch of mortgage assets.

In its newest offering, Annaly Capital Management issued 16 million shares of 6.750% Series I Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock with a preference value of $25, meaning the mortgage REIT raised $400 million in gross proceeds. The funds raised from the latest preferred stock offering will be used to "redeem up to all of its outstanding 7.625% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, with an aggregate liquidation preference of $175.0 million, plus accrued but unpaid dividends payable therewith."

Annaly Capital Management may also use the remainder of the proceeds for additional investments in residential credit assets, middle market corporate debt, Agency MBS pools, adjustable rate mortgages, mortgage servicing rights, and commercial real estate loans, equity, and securities.

On June 21, 2019, Annaly Capital Management indeed announced the redemption of all 7,000,000 Outstanding Shares of 7.625% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock.

Using proceeds from new, lower-cost preferred stock offerings to redeem higher-cost preferred stock issues is good capital management and shows investors that management is concerned with shareholder value.

Ranking

Annaly Capital Management's 6.750% Series I Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock is an interesting income vehicle for investors that care about three things:

They see the mortgage REIT's common stock as too risky They want to secure attractive dividend income They like to invest into a preferred stock as a way to hedge against market volatility

The Series I was issued in late June, therefore has an essentially non-existent trading history.

However, Annaly Capital Management has issued other fixed-to-floating preferred stocks in the past that have held up well against the mortgage REIT's common stock and that can give investors a clue about how the Series I will likely perform going forward. Annaly Capital Management's Series F and Series G, both fixed-to-floating-rate preferred stocks, have shown much less volatility compared to the mortgage REIT's common shares since they were issued.

Source: Tickertech

The Series I can be expected to perform similarly because it is on par with other preferred stock issues and is senior to the mortgage REIT's common stock. The seniority attached to preferred stock issues translates into less principal risk for investors and, hence, a lower (expected) degree of volatility in the price of the Series I going forward. According to Annaly Capital Management's offering prospectus:

The Series I Preferred Stock will rank, with respect to rights to the payment of dividends and the distribution of assets upon our liquidation, dissolution, or winding up:

senior to all classes or series of our common stock and any other Junior Stock we may issue in the future

on a parity with our Parity Stock

junior to any Senior Stock we may issue in the future

effectively junior to all of our existing and future indebtedness (including indebtedness convertible into or exchangeable for our common stock or preferred stock) and the indebtedness of our existing and future subsidiaries

Payment Features

The Series I is a so-called "fixed-to-floating" preferred stock that pays shareholders both fixed dividends over a fixed rate period and afterwards converts to floating-rate dividends.

Over the fixed rate period, which lasts from the issue date until (but not including) June 30, 2024, the Series I will pay a fixed rate equal to 6.750% per annum of the $25.00 per share liquidation preference which translates into annualized dividend payments of $1.6875/share. From June 30, 2024, onwards, the Series I will pay a floating rate equal to three-month LIBOR plus a spread of 4.989% per annum of the $25.00 per share liquidation preference. The Series I preferred stock dividends do not qualify for preferential tax treatment.

The price of the Series I has ticked up slightly after it was issued and trades at $25.10 at the time of writing, reflecting a 0.4 percent premium to the liquidation preference value. Hence, the effective dividend yield for the Series I preferred stock has dropped to 6.72 percent which is still a very appealing yield. The mortgage REIT's common shares, in comparison, currently yield 11.05 percent.

Your Takeaway

The Series I can be considered by investors that like Annaly Capital Management's mortgage business but that deems the common stock too risky (the mortgage REIT just cut its second quarter dividend). The Series I offers investors a pathway of investing in NLY with less risk while securing attractive dividend income.

The issuance of new preferred stocks is business-as-usual for mortgage REITs and Annaly Capital Management's plan to redeem a more expensive preferred stock class with proceeds from this offering makes a lot of economic sense. I expect the Series I to perform similarly to the Series F and Series G preferred stocks going forward, i.e. it should prove to be much less volatile than Annaly Capital Management's common stock due to its seniority. Buy for income and as a hedge against volatility.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NLY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.