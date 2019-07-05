NIO Was Hurt By Recall And Management Change

China is cutting EV subsidies, pushing NIO into a hard position as it can't keep up the price competition due to capital constraints.

NIO Settled on Recalling 4,803 ES8, 25% of ES8 It Has Sold

The first half of 2019 was definitely not easy for the star automotive company in China, NIO Inc. (NIO). Starting from April, three firing incidents were reported on NIO's new SUV model ES8:

On April 22, the first firing incident was reported in Xi'an when the car was in maintenance at the service center

On May 16, a NIO ES8 caught fire at a residential plot in Anting Town, Shanghai during its charging

On June 14, another ES8 caught on fire when parked in a parking lot in Wuhan

After three firing incidents, NIO was forced to re-examine the ES8 model and the results are some of them may have severe battery problem which requires a recall. As stated in the official announcement from NIO, this impacted 4,803 ES8 cars that were manufactured between April to October 2018:

As reported, NIO has sold 17,000 ES8s in China since April 2018, so the recall will impact about 25-30% of the ES8 cars sold. There is no follow-up on how the financial loss will be distributed between the battery pack supplier (the world's largest EV battery company, CATL) and NIO, we think the impact from the recall will hurt NIO bad:

ES8 was just launched in 2018 and already had multiple incidents of firing. The customers could easily have lost faith in the ES8 model as well as other cars that NIO carries. We expect to see a challenging Q2 results from NIO and a more challenging second half of 2019

NIO's firing incidents had such a high social impact, that on June 17th, China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology officially issued a Notice to urge all New Energy Vehicle manufacturers to conduct an investigation of potential hazards of their parts and system. This means that regulation and compliance cost for companies like NIO will rise gradually.

Management Change: Not a Good Sign

On July 1st, NIO was reported to have two senior executives leaving the company, former head of software Li Zhuang and former head of Britain Angelika Sodian.

Software has been a weak point of NIO and a major source of customer complaints. January this year, a NIO car was stranded on Chang'an Street, one of Beijing's most bustling road that runs right in front of Tiananmen Square, after the driver triggered a software update:

Source: NIO Commenting on this in its Weibo Account

Graduated from Tsinghua University with a bachelor and UC Berkeley with a PhD in computer science, Ms. Zhuang has a shining background in high-tech field. She has served in big giants such as Microsoft and Yahoo before she joined NIO in 2016. The departure of Ms. Zhuang is definitely a loss for NIO, which will bring more concerns about NIO's software system.

EV Subsidies Going Away

Part of the reason why China's EV sales took off so quickly was because of the government incentives/subsidies. However, this is going to change. China said it's scaling back subsidies on electric vehicles to encourage local manufacturers to rely on innovation rather than government assistance as the industry matures and costs fall.

The rules of the new policy which took effect this year are designed to foster improvements in EV technology, favoring EVs with high energy density and efficiency. The subsidy for pure battery electric cars with driving ranges of 400 kilometers (250 miles) and above will be cut by half, to 25,000 yuan ($3,700) per vehicle from 50,000 yuan. Also, to qualify for any subsidy, electric cars need to have a range of at least 250 kilometers compared with 150 kilometers previously. The government also planned to phase out incentives completely after 2020.

Among all the EV makers, NIO was considered to be most vulnerable to the new policy among all. Since the company still relies on external funding to survive as it has not broken even from manufacturing cars, NIO is not planning to lower their price to offset subsidies cuts. This means that NIO's cars will become meaningfully more expensive for consumers compared to other brands.

Conclusion

Overall, we think NIO's situation is quite dangerous. The recall will not only hurt its sales and financial but also shake customers' faith in them. With senior executives leaving the company and China's EV subsidies cuts, investors should do some serious thinking before going into positions with NIO.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.