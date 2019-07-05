Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce: EPS Growth Expected To Remain Flat Due To Higher Operating Expenses

Investment Thesis

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) [TSX:CM] delivered modest top and bottom line revenue growth in Q2 F2019. Looking forward, we continue to believe it will be a challenge for CIBC to maintain its top and bottom line growth due to elevated Canadian household debts that will limit its loan growth and elevated operating expenses for the rest of the year. CIBC’s shares are currently slightly undervalued when compared to its historical average and to the average of its peers. It also pays an attractive and growing dividend with a dividend yield of 5.3%. For investors seeking a steadily increasing dividend income, CIBC remains a fine choice. However, we advise investors to seek higher margin of safety, given that we are likely already in the latter stage of the current economic cycle.

Data by YCharts

Q2 2019 Financial Highlights

CIBC recorded an okay quarter with modest revenue growth of 4%. As can be seen from the table below, its revenue increased from C$4.36 billion in Q2 2018 to C$4.54 billion in Q2 2019. However, due to higher operating expenses growth, its adjusted EPS only grew by 0.7% year over year to C$2.97 per share.

Source: Q1 2019 Presentation

Earnings and Growth Analysis

Looking forward, we believe CIBC’s top and bottom line growth will remain low for the following reasons:

Slow mortgage volume growth will continue

Canada’s new mortgage B-20 Guideline has resulted in a decline in residential mortgage originations in 2018. Like other Canadian banks, CIBC’s mortgage portfolio has also been impacted negatively. As can be seen from the chart below, CIBC’s Canadian residential mortgage originations have declined considerably since Q3 2017. In fact, its mortgage originations declined to C$6 billion in Q2 2019 from C$16 billion in Q3 2017. This is the second consecutive quarter that its origination has stayed at C$6 billion.

Source: Created by author; Company Reports

The decline in mortgage originations has also resulted in a slow decline in its mortgage balances. As the bottom left chart shows, its mortgage balance has declined to C$201 billion in Q2 2019 from C$203 billion in Q2 2018. Its home equity line of credit balance remained flat at C$21.8 billion. CIBC’s mortgage balances growth continued to trail many of its peers. For example, Bank of Montreal (BMO) grew its mortgage balances by 2.3% year over year in Q2 2019.

Source: Q2 2019 Presentation

Consumer loan growth will likely remain very low

Looking forward, we have a negative growth outlook for CIBC’s consumer loan portfolio. This is because Canadian household debt is already at a high level. As the chart below shows, its debt-to-income ratio is estimated to reach 173.8% in 2018, the highest we have seen in decades. We believe the elevated debt level, coupled with 5-interest rate hikes since mid-2017, will likely continue to limit future consumer loan growth in 2019. In CIBC’s latest conference call, management also pointed out that the credit cycle continues to mature. In other words, they are expecting a slowdown in growth rate of its loan portfolio if management needs to control its loan quality.

Source: RBC Economics

Operating expenses to remain elevated for the rest of 2019

CIBC’s Q2 F2019 expenses increased by 4.3% year over year. This was higher than its revenue growth of 4%. The increase in expenses was driven primarily by an increase in headcount in its U.S. Banking segment. In Q2 F2019, this segment saw its operating expenses increase by 8.5% year over year. Looking forward, management indicated that its expenses will remain elevated for the rest of 2019. Management indicated that most of the growth in expenses will be in three main areas: retail distribution network, digital banking platform, and brand building. While we think the growth in expenses is necessary for the bank in the long term, based on management’s comment, we do not expect to see much bottom line growth for the rest of 2019.

Valuation Analysis

CIBC currently trades at a forward P/E ratio of 8.60x. This is about one multiple below its 5-year average of 9.86x. CIBC’s forward P/E ratio is lower than Royal Bank (RY) and Toronto-Dominion Bank’s (TD) 11.60x and 11.24x, respectively. We believe this is justified as both Royal Bank and TD Bank have excellent track records of growth and better growth profile than CIBC. In fact, CIBC has historically been trading at a valuation below its Canadian peers due to its smaller scale and less-than-stellar past performance.

Data by YCharts

A growing 5.3%-yielding dividend

CIBC has consistently increased its dividend every year. In fact, the company has increased its dividend twice per year in the past three years (see chart below). CIBC currently pays a quarterly dividend of C$1.40 per share. This is equivalent to a trailing 12-month dividend yield of 5.3%. This dividend is safe as CIBC has a target payout ratio of about 40% to 50% of its EPS. Its current dividend yield of 5.3% is towards the high end of the yield range in the past 10 years.

Data by YCharts

Risks and Challenges

Exposure to Canadian residential mortgage market

CIBC has a high exposure to the Canadian mortgage market. In fact, it has the highest uninsured Canadian mortgages to total regulatory capital ratio among the big 5 banks in Canada. Hence, a significant slowdown in the housing market may negatively impact its business.

Economic recession

CIBC’s business can be impacted negatively in a recession. In an economic recession, it is likely that CIBC will experience higher credit losses. This is because unemployment rate typically rises during an economic recession.

Investor Takeaway

CIBC’s top and bottom line growth will likely be only modest in 2019 based on our analysis. Although its shares remain at a discount, we feel investors may want to take a cautious approach. We think a higher margin of safety is necessary because we are likely at the latter stage of the economic cycle already.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.