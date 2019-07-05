SaaS On SaaS With Akram's Razor (Podcast Transcript)

Editors' Note: This is a transcript of our podcast this week with Akram's Razor of The Razor's Edge about PagerDuty (PD) and the tech sector at large. Part 2 will be out next Tuesday. We hope you enjoy this transcript.

Introduction

Daniel Shvartsman: On this week's Behind the Idea, I speak to longtime Seeking Alpha author and tech investor, Akram's Razor about the Software-as-a-Service sector and his short thesis on PagerDuty. We start with background on where we are as a sector and why history appears to be rhyming.

Akram's Razor: When you look at people who looked at the 2000 bubble and whatever you want to call it 2007-2006-2008 was more financialization, but when you start seeing investor behavior kind of mimic that, it's always good to look at the history.

DS: And we look at the tough spot PagerDuty finds itself in, where a bigger company it relies on, Atlassian (TEAM), maybe turning its sights on the company.

AR: So if you're Atlassian, and a company like this has listed, you're highly incentivized immediately to be very aggressive, because you don't want to be the next Skype, being -- or AOL Instant Messenger being relegated by Zoom (ZM) right, or a Slack (WORK).

DS: We covered CrowdStrike (CRWD) last week, and while the company seems impressive from many operational perspectives, its upside seemed fairly limited when you factor in valuation. We're in a hot IPO period where companies are coming to the market, mature and fully priced. What does that mean for investors? We go long on the topic and we’ll have a two part series with Akram's Razor about the sector, building on his popular "Once Upon A Time In Tech article from Seeking Alpha.

Podcast

DS: Welcome to Behind the Idea. I'm Daniel Shvartsman. We’re following up on last week's conversation about CrowdStrike. Mike Taylor and I reviewed the high flying Cyber Security IPO to see if there's anything there and we came away with mixed thoughts. Shortly before we posted the podcast, longtime Seeking Alpha author, Akram's Razor published a fascinating history and assessment of the SaaS space and tech in general, titled "Once Upon a Time in Tech."

While it didn't mention CrowdStrike specifically, as far as I remember, it gave context for how the Software-as-a-Service sector has been changing and evolving over the years. It's sort of assessed whether we're in a bubble environment now, among other things. Shortly thereafter, he came out with a short idea on another high flying tech IPO from 2019, PagerDuty, a business that involves pinging operations teams to let them know about events on their tech servers.

He said that this marks a period where SaaS companies are starting to battle each other directly, which means a new chapter in the SaaS history. So I'm going to ask him about that, about where we are in tech, about the PagerDuty idea specifically, maybe we'll get to CrowdStrike as well a little bit. And we'll discuss what opportunities are out there for nimble investors.

Before we begin, Behind the Idea is the podcast that looks at what makes great investment analysis work, based on ideas from the Seeking Alpha ecosystem. I don't have any positions in any stocks that I expect us to discuss today. If I end up having a position I'll disclose it at the end of the podcast. I'll also ask Akram to disclose at the end of the podcast based on what we cover. Nothing on this podcast should be taken as investment advice of any sort.

Okay, Akram, welcome on Behind the Idea.

AR: Thanks, Daniel. How's it going?

DS: It's good. It's good to have you on here finally. You're one of the first authors that we covered back more than a year ago. So it's fun to have you on the podcast.

So you published "Once Upon a Time in Tech." I want to start there because it's really -- it's just an -- it's an enjoyable and impressive read. It goes back to the 60s I think is where it stretches to as far as analyzing how different trends, bubbles ideas kind of pop up in the tech ecosystem. And then what that means for where we are now. And I don't -- it's a long piece. And so I'm not going to ask you to sort of hit everything there. But I'm just curious how did that looking backwards help inform you as far as thinking about where we are right now in the tech space, in SaaS and so forth?

AR: Well, I mean, I guess you're looking for, where you are in the cycle. And I think there's been a tremendous run recently in software obviously since, probably, let's say, mid-2017 through late 2018. And then we had, whatever you want to call it, the market crash at the end of last year. And then a really momentum-driven surge, and a lot of the software names followed by just a wave of IPOs.

So in looking at the history, I mean, I guess the origination of the "Once Upon A Time In Tech" piece would be -- there's a book, trying to -- the name escapes me right now. But it looks into the history of like, different market cycles. It's written by this pen name author, under the economist, Adam Smith. But I mean, I'd read this book ages ago and I mean, I had gotten into the sections of it where I looked into like fracking mania in the 60s and one of them was also Computer Leasing. And like the go-go market, I guess is what it was called in the late 60s.

Seeing, I'd never really dived deeply into the underlying drivers in that market, and going back and taking a closer look at the individual names, the way people were investing, and then just seeing the similarities to today, I think was very helpful in the sense that this is like outsourcing/in-sourcing virtuous cycle that goes on in all business, which is what SaaS is, about these days, and how it's proliferated and the likes of AWS and so on and so forth.

So I'd say it was -- it was helpful in the sense that you started connecting dots. I mean, I don't know how thoroughly you went through what I wrote, but to me a lot of the fascinating stuff was around IBM (IBM). IBM is a computing mainframe powerhouse, and that not being essentially affordable for everybody else, and the computer leasing businesses that were built around it in the late 60s. And, looking at today at where Amazon (AMZN) is, where the public clouds are, and thinking about their infrastructure, really, as, you know, supercomputers in the same way that an IBM mainframe may have been back in the late 60s. I guess that would be a starting point.

As far as the valuations, bubbles are -- there's always a psychology element, right? So I hate looking at valuation as a pure proxy, even on stuff recently published, some of these investors these days. I mean, I think you have a whole new generation trading the market which probably hasn't gone through even a crash yet, probably since I mean, what -- since the financial crisis. I mean, there's just -- there's some people who just don't even have that perspective and it almost makes you feel old, when you look at the -- at people who looked at the 2000 bubble and whatever you want to call it, 2007, 2006, 2008 was more financialization, but when you start seeing investor behavior kind of mimic that, it's always good to look at the history.

DS: So what I want to -- jump in and you start the article with this price chart or this performance chart for SaaS, and how it's outperformed the rest of the market. And then yeah, and you talk about the computer leasing cycle, you talk about -- there's a lot of interesting stuff there in terms of, for example, the advantages that Netflix (NFLX) had in its early days or what fueled Amazon, what AWS being such a beneficiary of the financial crisis and so forth.

But what I'm curious about for our time frame right now is, betting against SaaS, if you don't do it in a smart way has been a really dangerous thing over the last few years. That chart sort of spells that out pretty immediately. And what you get -- we'll get to the specific PagerDuty thesis in a minute, but what you're getting at is that something is changing now, and I -- also in the "Once Upon A Time In Tech" is that there is something different, yeah?

AR: Right. I see where you're going with it. And that is true. I mean, look, if you had invested in a good basket of -- and a friend of mine, we discussed this maybe a month, a month and a half ago, and if you looked back empirically, and you'd bought a basket of you know, all the IPOs in the late 90s, right? And you've held them to today, there's this perception, I guess from an investor that you would have done poorly, because you've got Pets.com and the b2b names and all these companies that disappeared, they went to zero and so on and so forth. And the reality isn't the case. You actually would have done amazing because you got a lot of these companies like an Amazon, Salesforce (CRM), a NetSuite, which IPOed with a few million in revenue, right? And they -- the winners there more than offset the losers, right?

So for all the names that went to zero, if you bought an equal weighted basket, the 300, 400 500, 1,000x returns pan out very favorably for you. That's not where we're at today, because you now have very mature names, right. So and the way that private markets function have changed the game in the sense that things go public, much more established. So one, I think key debate point, and particularly when you do a short thesis, you'll get people commenting and saying, like all of us, this is not that crazy. This is a real business. We're not talking about Pets.com comparisons from 1999.

And the reality is that, well, your downside may not be zero. But when these businesses go public, like let's say a CrowdStrike at $15 billion or PagerDuty trading at $5 billion to 80% downside still turns these companies into multibillion dollar successful companies, right?

DS: Yeah, right. It's a different -- in the past, you have the risk of them being vaporware, sort of these quasi-real companies, but in this case, it's not a question of that. It's a question of the fact that a lot of the valuation is already, or a lot of the growth has already played out.

AR: The VC ecosystem has gotten to the point where, it's more than -- it's more than angel investing and seeding. I mean, you're incubating them at a level that when by the time you bring them to the public markets, look at them -- just look at the look at the history of IPOs over the last, let's say, recent cycle. I mean, there's your occasional really nice success story in software and a Facebook (FB) and, which goes public at $100 plus billion and is $400 billion today, but -- or $500 billion roughly wherever it is trading right now. But Twitter's (TWTR) still trading below where it traded on its first day, right? You've got your Fitbits (FIT) and your GoPros (GPRO), and I mean, there was the whole social mania cycle. Like I mean, I think I remember Renren (RENN) traded at like $10 billion valuation on its first day and it came out as the Facebook of China. And I mean, those guys are not even doing anything related to that these days.

So you can see in terms of what comes public, your upside is more cap than it used to be. Because they -- once they're listed in the public markets, if it's been a good and successful story, you're starting out with, like, let's say a Slack (WORK), right? What's failure for a Slack at this point? I mean, anything less than turning into a $50 billion to $75 billion company over the next five to ten years.

DS: Right there and it's -- something like Slack is also -- they have a lot of mindshare already. It's not like they are going to…

AR: They have mindshare, there was there was instant messenger. There was Microsoft Teams (MSFT) is going to do whatever it has been doing in the space. You've had Gchat, you've had -- like, there's always, if you talk to the engineers, by the way, I mean, like there has been a flavor of element in certain tools, right? And it's like, what ends up being sticky? I mean, is Slack going to be the MySpace of its space? Or is it going to be your next Facebook as far as -- as collaboration? I mean, we -- what was it that Microsoft bought? I don't even remember, there was Yammer, back when…

DS: Yammer, yeah, that's right.

AR: …social was getting big in chat and whatnot. We went through the whole workspace social type dynamic. And a lot of that flamed out. And you ended up with Slack today. And I do think a lot of it is a function of these on-demand services. And getting to this point where, let's say, we look at streaming and Netflix and everybody's streaming now, right? When you look at subscription services, everyone's doing subscription services. I was like -- I think a key point I focused on in there, you've got financial companies, like who was in there who Fidelity or no, Charles Schwab (SCHW), right, where they're going the subscription model. You got Burger King (QSR) exploring the subscription model.

It's that convergence. It's not like where you're adding dotcom at the end of your brick and mortar business model to just try to get like a boost in your valuation. But this the concept of everything becoming subscription has permeated as if there is this superiority to subscription. I mean, we get it in software, right? I mean, it makes sense. You're not releasing Windows 95. And then two years later another release in the two years that there's a continuous update cycle. You're maintaining that software, it's all online, it's all on demand.

But other businesses exploring it -- it's, you're not like the differentiation element of what it used to be, isn't there. And then you get these company who are going public and it's like, okay, well, CrowdStrike, for example is okay, well, we're at -- we are AWS native. I mean, okay, great. How many other companies are in security?

DS: How much does that -- does the cloud element matter here? I mean, I'm -- I would have to sort of dive back into your -- the Once Upon a Time in Tech to pull it all together again, but the cloud element, the fact that and it makes -- when we're talking about Slack, for example, which we're used to just working wherever we are. And as we speak, Slack is having a bad day, and it is irritating when that happens. So they're big enough that, that matters.

But when you have sort of that cloud, because it applies -- CrowdStrike in theory, they're special because they are -- they have that crowd sourced element they are reporting, but also the fact that they can -- it's not you can't fire a wall like they're not firewall and because you're in the cloud because you're operating with servers around the world. So they have -- like, does that, is that just a different set of clothes on the same old story? Or is there anything different about it? And the same I guess for PagerDuty.

AR: There's an argument there that their approach to endpoint, because they're in the cloud is going to be more robust, right? If you're -- if you are on demand, and it's more real time, and like your history of your access points to I guess, threats is -- it's a wider net, you're going to be in a better position.

DS: Okay.

AR: I mean, I don't necessarily know like, look, I said, an easier way to do this is to just like rewind, go back to FireEye (FEYE) in 2013-2014, right. And they wrote on the back of the hype of the Sony hack, and we've got NSA analysts. There was there was a company in adtech, Rocket Fuel where NASA engineers, right, I think I pulled one from the 1960s where it was like some startup for it was like a Ticketmaster built by an ex-NASA guy, right? And you look at CrowdStrike I mean, a lot of the people are coming out of Symantec and McAfee and the standard endpoint place. But at the same time, you get that where ex-Obama administration, FBI, this, this, that, were actually doing attribution analysis to where the threat came from.

And then there's always debates around it. I don't necessarily know that the cloud element -- I mean, Symantec (SYMC) and, let's call them the 1.0 guys, have moved in that direction. This is where you get into this whole a company that was IPOing 10 years ago, in cloud, it's business case would be we're ripping and replacing a legacy on-premises vendor, right? We're way past that we're in the cycle, in anything where the 1.0 haven't converged and adapted to being 2.0s.

I mean, look at some of the most successful companies in cloud are, you know, Adobe (ADBE) for example, right? Microsoft has done amazing, for example. I thought my office was going to be in such trouble around their dependency on Windows and their pivot to office, right into the cloud, just basically made it virtually impossible for anybody to compete, just seamlessly transition. And I think they're doing probably better today without question than they were before, just because of that transition.

So it's -- I think companies have evolved on that level. I mean, there are some where they're still embedded and you and you look at an Oracle (ORCL) and the skepticism that came out of Ellison early on and now how much they talk about their CloudStack and their cloud, their SaaS-based growth and so forth. But I mean, going back to your initial question is like the differentiation I think has dwindled. That's number one. So you have to be you have to start looking through and sifting through the hype. And then you do get these dynamics where, like a Slack for example, where -- I mean I think Slack, PagerDuty Atlassian, et cetera, are all very interesting because they're kind of overlapping in everything that they want to do. Right. So these guys are almost native competitors against each other. I mean, Atlassian was competing directly against Slack and they chose to exit that market and partnering with Slack and strategically invested in them last summer, right?

So I think you're seeing things where some of these vendors are recognizing things are a little bit too crowded here and here and we need to focus on, our niches. And once you start looking at things from that respect, yeah, I don't, I think people who criticize software stocks and focus on the lack of earnings are do miss a little bit of the point in the sense that, okay, the model makes sense from a subscription basis. You're acquiring a customer, like you have the cash flows. And you can fund the customer acquisition.

But when they go from 7 to 10, to 20, to 30 to 40 times sales and 50 times sales, right, then you start looking at them you say, yeah, okay, but what's your profitability is going to look like, if we're going to slice up this pie. And the barriers to entry for so many people, building software have gotten so low, that I can build a nice $30 million, $40 million $50 million business. And I think that's something I touched on the Founder, what's his name? Jason Fried, Basecamp. He's criticized VCs.

There's a hot company right now. I think Business Insider did a piece on them, a couple other people did a piece on them. It's called Notion. I don't know if you've heard of Notion.

DS: Notion is new to me, no. Basecamp we -- Basecamp I've used a little bit, but Notion's new.

AR: Okay. So Notion is like, it -- it's attacking like Evernote, Slack, a bunch of these things all in one, right? So it's a collaboration tool. And the Founder does not want to take any VC money. And he's literally -- there's been articles written about him lately about how every single VC is calling and he is rejecting them every single day, right? But then you look at this company like -- well, Slack's at $20 billion, or $25 billion, you look at what Atlassian is doing. If Notion is going to be successful, it's taking out a little bit of Atlassian's can band blood with Trello. It's taking out Evernote’s little market on the note side. It's taking out some of what Slack is doing.

So like if everyone is in collaboration with when you look at the market where Zoom and Slack, for example, trade today like, well, there's like how big is the pie to be split with what every single one of you wants to do. And then, 50 other startups that are like, okay, I can kind of lump this together like why do I need separate standalone applications? That's essentially part of where you get into the PagerDuty thesis, right?

You look at a PagerDuty workflow, and you look at this DevOps dynamic, which is a secular theme, right? We have all these on-demand services. Everybody's got a website, right? Everybody's got -- needs 99.9% uptime. It doesn't make sense that well, okay, on-call is going to be more important. It's no longer is a doctor and going to the emergency room, everybody running an on-demand cloud era business, is going to have to have some people who are responsible for making sure things are up at all the time, which I mean has always been the case with the key infrastructure guys and the public cloud guys.

But when you take it to the smallest business or two, what maybe many people would view us old economy businesses yeah. And you're just typical Fortune 500 business whether it's banking, or whether it's media like a Disney (DIS) or whatnot you need these DevOps engineers. But when you look at the products that are that are being used the tools being used by them I mean it's a mishmash of several things overlapping. You get you get these monitoring systems like a New Relic (NEWR) or a Navios or a Spunk (SPLK) that generate an alert. That alert goes to PagerDuty, you integrate it across the monitoring devices and then into the collaboration tools, because as soon as that alert gets to the engineer, he's hopping on a Slack channel, right?

And remember, all these alerts go can go right into a Slack channel. What you're talking about here is also redundancy. That creates some noise, but like, you just get your alert in your Slack app. And that's when you look at it. You're like, All right, I'm paying $7 a month to have the ability to Collaborate on slack and I could put the alert in there Am I going to pay $40 $50 $90 a month for you to route that to me and SMS me and then do my call escalation.

So Daniel gets an SMS and Daniel has an answer, call Akram, et cetera. And that's when you start looking at it and you're like, okay, I mean, and once the incident occurs, I'm going to be ticketing you a JIRA Service Desk, I'm going to be using Atlassian's status page to update the customer facing website and whether anything is down and whatnot. And if all these companies are going to grow and they're trading at 20 and 30. All these companies are going to grow and they're trading at 20 and 30 ex sales, they're going to be butting heads, right?

DS: Right.

AR: Like, where is Slack naturally going to expand in a way, if it wants to go in any direction.

DS: So to reset on this PagerDuty thesis, we're talking about a bunch of companies that develop a collaboration oriented tools. Pager Duty's specifically focused on warning you something is wrong, it connects between more of the New Relics, which I understand is more of the server side software. And it connects to the actual people who can do stuff about it. And Slack is…

AR: Yeah, and you are like Navios, Splunk, Datadog, Diamond Pace, there's a ton of stuff I'm monitoring, right? Once you build your -- once you're building your infrastructure, and let's say this Uber (UBER) distributed, micro-services manner, right? You're going to monitoring is a much bigger deal. Right? Because you have so many more, you -- once you've distributed everything, you have so many more points of failure. But yeah, go ahead.

DS: So we've sort of already established that it's not enough to now all of a sudden say, oh, now we're in the cloud. Everybody's in the cloud, that sort of advantage has been arbed away. The same you could argue in terms of the model, the subscription model isn't fancy. And so now you're at a point where you know, the arena, the arena is helped me do -- help me run my business. And when you're saying Atlassian, which has JIRA, Trello, a bunch of OpsGenie was a big part of your PagerDuty thesis, and then you asked…

AR: Yeah, which we acquired in December.

DS: Right. And you have Slack, which is at least to me, it seems like a bigger player in the room. I don't actually -- I don't recall all the revenues in that, but it seems like you're -- what you're arguing essentially, is that you're going to be fighting for a pie. And if you had to bet you're going to go with these Atlassian is already a wider play and Slack they're not competing directly, as you said, but they have wider plans. So something like PagerDuty, which is more of a specialist, it's going to be a harder for them to really defend what they're doing. I mean, is that essentially, what you're getting at for the thesis?

AR: Well, I mean, if you look at the problem, PagerDuty is addressing, it's working in conjunction with these other tools. So as soon as the engineer picks up his phone, and clicks on the link to whatever alert, as soon as that alert is clicked on, right, I mean, you're ticketing the incident with JIRA Service Desk, you're on Slack, collaborating with other engineers, you're updating its status page. These other tools are already being used. Every operator has their own dashboards, if you're one of these big tech companies, if you're thinking like a Salesforce, or an Uber, or whatever.

So they have the core functionality of the page, right, is working with these other tools. And I mean, that's part of what a PagerDuty anyway, needs to do well, or anyone who enters into that space is, okay, we need to seamlessly integrate with all the monitoring tools, we need to seamlessly integrate with your collaboration tools, we need to seamlessly integrate with your ITSM like service now or the -- your service desks like a JIRA and or even just JIRA Software from a project management standpoint.

So what got me interested in that is that when you looked at it, and you're just like, this company has to position themselves as a platform, once they're a $5 billion company, they don't want to be dubbed the point product company, right? You read a short thesis. If you look at the story, it's a great story. It's a couple of young guys, right out of college, they go work at Amazon on e-commerce. They're on call. They leave Amazon. They're like, what kind of startup would be a good idea.

They basically productized the pain point in what they learned at working in Amazon, because Amazon got there before everybody else did this infrastructure. But like, why hasn't Amazon productized this? Well, look at these guys. I mean, it took 11 years and all kinds of pricing changes to the point that their average revenue per user, is north of $30; Slack's probably in the $6 to $9 range, right?

Most of all, Atlassian’s products are going to be in that same range. Microsoft Office, which gives you for God's sakes, PowerPoint, Word, Excel, the Enterprise Exchange, the storage teams, all that you can get that for $12 a month, right? So it's these guys priced right, they penetrated and I think one of the things they did really well was they go to Y Combinator, they graduate and you get Andreessen Horowitz, you get Axcel, you get Bessemer, you get these types of big name VCs invest in you, that allows you to get business at Fortune 500 companies, and for those competing against them, like what's the one thing I don't want with a paging system is I need to know that guy's going to be in business, right?

I mean, OpsGenie, I think had 200k in the bank until they raised $10 million in 2016. And they were doing very well, with a very engineering heavy approach. They hadn't invested at all in sales, like it was a bunch of people in Turkey. He had like one or two guys in the U.S.

So you're not going to walk into Disney and do that business, right? They're going to look at a company like PagerDuty and be like, oh, you have $100 million in the bank, and you've got Anderson and Axcel behind you, right. And that was a key part of that sales pitch.

But then when Atlassian buys an OpsGenie, that changes the game, right? Forget what they're now doing with pricing. Because Atlassian’s approach here, it has to look at it PagerDuty, which is -- and Atlassian has done tons of acquisitions in the DevOps, like Chain, Overtime, and Collaboration, and so on and so forth. And then say, like, this company has to compete with us. They're going to want the minute that page -- that alert goes off, like, ultimately, you want to make it so that I don't go into Slack, I don't ticket outside, I don't do it in these other things. And ultimately IT departments and purchasing managers are going to look into where are we wasting money, right? How many of these tools can we possibly have?

So if you're Atlassian, and a company like this has listed you're highly incentivized immediately to be very aggressive, because you don't want to be the next Skype being, or AOL Instant Messenger being relegated via Zoom, or a Slack, you want to make sure you protect your position. And if you look at this space, you can conclude a lot of these decisions were made last summer, that's when you get into an IPO. I mean, Atlassian didn't buy OpsGenie, without obviously looking at PagerDuty.

So PagerDuty’s expectations without question were probably what Atlassian felt were very unrealistic, because they were looked at and said, well, look, once we buy them, we already overlap with all your customer base. So what's our customer acquisition cost? And if we're going to bundle this in, and I think, one of Atlassian’s Co-CEOs at a speech, even before they did OpsGenie, was talking about, essentially, what one day become a DevOps 365 bundle, look at it the same way as Microsoft Office, right?

And we're taking Excel, and PowerPoint and these things and putting them together. And it's a productivity suite. And now it's a productivity suite for site reliability engineers, DevOps engineers, and what not. And that's where things get to the point today, where it's like, how big can certain markets be? And what type of pricing can you realize in those markets?

Because that's a very interesting part of SaaS, pricing strategy now, is a really big deal. Because you can look at something like a PagerDuty and be like, well, I mean, is Microsoft just shooting themselves in the foot, like, are they giving away Office, Enterprise Edition, is Slack price way too low, like if 65%, 70% of my time is using Slack, but like the person who's routed me the page, it is realizing $5 per month more per user, sorry, not $5, month, 5x more per month per user, right?

Those are like -- it's not like -- hey, you're going to have some pricing pressure, it's degrees of business models that are so different. If you look at what an average revenue per user at $30 is, and you see Atlassian, now sticking on the OpsGenie page, that they'll go down to $4.50 for 10,000 users.

So it's like -- that's when you look at it, and you see strategically, and Atlassian is looking at a PagerDuty, and it's like, I want to reduce these guys. These guys have aspirations to be more than the really good point product they are today. And they work in a workflow with all our other tools. And the only way they get there is if they start displacing our other tools. So we understand the economics here, the average incident, and let's say in an SMS, a call and whatever, you're looking at maybe less than $0.04 per incident, you can price, based on data, both out of OpsGenie, and Pager Duty, you can price as low as $2 or $3, if you didn't have significant overhead, right?

DS: Well, and that's where, just to jump in, like this is what seems to be the crux of what maybe what's changing too, it seems like is that, it's all you like you said, there's only so much business that can be had here. And when you're talking about these subscription businesses, you can talk about lowering your cost of acquisition, or you can talk about increasing your lifetime value, keeping your retention and whatever else. And some of that's pricing obviously, on both ends. But it seems like with Atlassian where they are -- they've already kind of kept a solid footing as a public company.

I don't know whether or not they're profitable on a GAAP basis, or free cash flow basis. But they have, like you said a wider product suite. So they can afford, they have more market power to go after PagerDuty and say, all right, we're price more competitively, because it doesn't matter to us. We already have -- we're already in so many people's workflow. So it's going to not be that hard to get them on to this other product. But also, then once we get somebody in, we just have more to offer them, which then makes it more interesting to us. And then like you said, though, I think what at least we would use to argue makes software different is that the unit economics are so favorable, because like I don't -- I'm not going to do all the math.

But if you're talking about $0.04 an incident, it seems like that's not a huge gross cost that you have to pay each time that you're booking a new sale as it were, like it gets really favorable once you lock people in, and the way to lock them in and to prevent switching is to be so useful in so many different places. So that they stick for hours PagerDuty isn't there yet? Is that -- am I understanding that right?

AR: Yeah, I agree. Look, Atlassian was profitable when it listed. Atlassian is the last IPO that I have bought the day it went public, right. And I mean it's one that has -- it's been around for a while, obviously, with JIRA Software, and it's grown steadily. And it's look -- it's a great success story. But they've also been very aggressive with acquisitions lately. But I do think it's not even so much so that, like you look at this market, and you're asked the question of like, can Atlassian give it away, in terms of OpsGenie?

Of course they can. And they do have a free tier, right? I think Atlassian looks at this market. And they're like, look, the core paging element is a commodity type of element. This is an orchestration collaboration problem. So what we are bringing to the table is a lot of like we have four to five pieces of it, but there was actually a good interview, maybe was this year or last year with either the OpsGenie CEO or VictorOps. I think it was the OpsGenie CEO, where he actually says, look, we looked at our -- where we were with our product, and like what we need to do and we have to start building the stuff that Atlassian already has.

And like to horizontally, expand and improve our functionality. And that's essentially what PagerDuty has started to do. So if you go back to last summer, Atlassian was also competing with Slack. That's why the Slack IPO is also really interesting. And they sold the IP behind HipChat and Stride to Slack, exited that market, invested in them, and determined what, we're not going to bother where's the money to chase them here. And then what do they did do immediately, they bought OpsGenie. In that same window, PagerDuty changes the pricing structure. If you look at PagerDuty’s prospectus, you can see dollar based retention was going in the wrong direction, the first six months of 2018.

And if your IP -- if you're planning an IPO Inc, those metrics have to be moving north, right before you list. And in September 1 they changed pricing to the point where, they removed some functionality. And I mean, this is funny, because you can go watch their head of pricing strategy, it's online, give a 60 minute talk, where they talk about pricing structure issues, and she literally says that, we want to show our customers that we're more of a platform company. And this is obviously coming at the end of the day, once you have the VCs the types you have in there, it's like you don't want to be dubbed a point product.

So we need to show that we're taking care of more things, we're providing more value to you than routing this page. And what they did is they stripped out functionality that was already being provided in their $49 tier, and made those la carte things, or they bought, and they moved them over to the higher tier Enterprise Edition, and bundled them in there, right.

So, in their minds, it's like, we were providing too much value to where we have most of our customers, and not enough value for our highest tier where we want to extract a premium price. And when you see those moves made, right, I mean, that effectively boosts everything as you're going into an IPO. And as they did that, OpsGenie has acquired Atlassian’s slashes prices by 40%. And then right as these guys list, Atlassian starts providing you high transparency and targeted attack on their website on the volume discounts and how low they're willing to go, which is essentially a strategy by them to thwart any potential platform aspirations that PagerDuty has.

Then let's say monetizing the on call market and of itself, because where PagerDuty is today at, $117 million trailing revenue, with over a third of the Fortune 500, right, at an ARPU, let's call it $31. If you change those economics to $10 or $15, like, look how small the market is. I mean, there's a reason the U.S. hasn't got into this market, I mean, Amazon has Lambda for automation, and Python's for users that, like they have all the primitives, and they've been doing this themselves to build this product, integrated with Cloud Watch, integrated -- like provided to all AWS customers. And it's a small market, if the economics come in at the size of what a physical pager is going to be costing them off.

But if you're making 3 to 4x, what Microsoft is getting for Office 365? Oh, yeah, it looks amazing. And that's where you get this element of that. There can be things in SaaS, where if they were native, and they had no other competitors, that price rate initially just seemed to get sticky at those pricing and can hold it.

But now we're at this point where you have to look at it and say, well, what happens when the other large SaaS companies whose tools are adjacent to you look at your pricing and like this is and they're just like, okay, we have to blow this up, because these guys, the only place for them to go is into our markets and we're selling tools for a fraction of the price that are being used more in the day to day workflow than their tool.

That's when you start looking at these things and you say what, this is a completely different business and people will be well why would you short this and be like, whatever? I'm like look, if everyone is going to be paying $30 per user, you might as well go get a pager again. I mean, at some point that you're going have to look at the economics and make that decision. But you're not going to get to that point, because every single person would be in that market by that point, all the giants would be in it. And that's when you look at in Atlassian and you say, well, they probably approached PagerDuty, PagerDuty being the leader, and PagerDuty, asking price was probably one where Atlassian was like, look, once we enter this space, the reliability issue that you guys have written as being backed with a $170 million and Andreessen and so and so as your VCs, no one's going to be worrying about us, they're already doing plenty of business with us.

And we understand your pricing. We probably have a very good idea of what your largest customers are paying, where you're getting the majority of your seats, and how much you're over earning on your smaller customers. And all we need to do is put that on our webpage, and directly go at our already existing base in that manner. And that's very different from where we were, when we look at software companies that would this even a few years ago, but I mean, definitely five years ago, as Sixer -- when a workday comes out, and it's just like we’re going after Oracle, and PeopleSoft, and so on and so forth, and legacy on-prem. And this, like tech one point, viewed archaic way of doing things with a native cloud model.

Now, the cloud guys are instantaneously competing against each other. I mean, even going back to the CrowdStrike, which you discussed, I mean, Blackberry (BB) did a deal, Elastic (ESTC) bought an endpoint company. I mean, there's another one that just raised money recently.

I mean, there's so many of them. And that's when you look at PagerDuty, and you're like, all right, well, I mean, Splunk has bought this, Atlassian has got OpsGenie. There's open source alternatives in this. And I don't even really could view that as the biggest of a threat, to tell you the truth. I just look at it and I say, this is going to be a very simple case of pricing is going to be drastically different than where it's been. And it's happening in real time.

I mean, this is the type of thing where once you have a thesis like this, then you just start talking to engineers, you start doing the calls, you start doing the research, and you go out and see whether or not it's vindicated. And in the process of doing that, for me, it was overwhelming when I found in the space going on now in real time, which is where you get interested in an IPO. Because what can a company that's gone public recently do, is drastically alter their pricing. Because you get like the investing community is going to be like, well, okay, well, let me what's going on here.

I don't even think, looking at it, I don't think people have looked at the fact that they drastically changed the pricing structure in September. I mean, if you looked at the report there, there was, there's SaaStr, which is a blog, which I like and the guy behind it, Lemkin is a well-known SaaS person. He’s been call the godfather of SaaS.

He did a PagerDuty post, titled it's about pricing and is PagerDuty expensive and whatnot. And like he opens it with the question is like, do these guys, double their pricing like Dropbox (DBX)? Or did they effectively increase it by changing their tiers? He asked three or four questions, right. And he immediately concluded PagerDuty had done none of those. And they just kind of figured out pricing from day one, in a very lazy fashion, to be honest, because if you go look at it empirically, it's changed drastically multiple times, right? And even just now recently, and you've got their head of pricing, giving a 55 minute talk, talking about pricing structure issues, and you're like, how can this happen?

That's when you get to this, euphoria element in the market, right? Because that guy of all people should know better. He can look closely, he has the access, obviously, in the venture capital community, what people want -- like when, when these stories have been working, there is a confirmation bias, right?

Let’s look at all these successes in software. And as you look at something on the surface, that seems so obvious. And it's like, look, not only have they done, what Dropbox did, and what this guy, they’re guilty of every one of them. They've changed the tier, they stripped things out, they've actually significantly increased pricing over time, every single little thing here that you should -- that you were looking at and saying, which is a common theme around PagerDuty, I mean, if you do talk to people who use the product, they're happy with the product.

If you talk to the people on the pricing side, they're like, it's really, really expensive. I mean, I've talked to some people who've switched to OpsGenie, and even VictorOps, and they're just like, we were a little bit worried initially. And then after two weeks, nobody noticed the difference. And then if you look at some of the biggest tech companies, where I think PagerDuty has built a good brand equity. And particularly in that Silicon Valley Community, they're not using any of these add-on features.

It's core reliable Page, which actually is not the worst thing for them, because it's like, why switch, right? If you do that one thing really well and for the biggest customers, obviously, that they're giving them huge volume discounts. All I got to do is continue doing that well. And I'm fine and I'm going to be in a good position with my customer base. The problem is, well, your competitors sold for $100 million and $200 million and you're trading at $5 billion. And they're now both owned by $20 billion plus software companies. And these guys are looking at that market and saying, well, okay, you're going to have ambitions because like Atlassian’s management has executed and grown adjacently overtime.

They know that if you have a nice market cap and the market starts to overvalue, you can sell that story, then maybe you can do a deal here, you can do a deal there, and you can turn it into something bigger.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DIS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long Disney. Akram's Razor is long TEAM and CRM and short PD. Nothing on this podcast should be taken as investment advice.