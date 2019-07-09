Saas On SaaS Part 2 With Akram's Razor (Podcast)

Together, the two episodes offer a primer for how to think about tech today, and insight into the research process that gets Akram to that point.

We touch further on the PagerDuty short thesis, but also on how Akram identifies short ideas in the current climate and how he handles bubbles.

by Daniel Shvartsman

More Behind The Idea Podcasts »

Listen to or subscribe to Behind the Idea on these podcast platforms:

This episode of Behind the Idea continues the interview I conducted with Akram's Razor, author of The Razor's Edge and longtime tech investor and Seeking Alpha author. We have the show notes below, and you can check out part one for background. Part one drilled in more to the PagerDuty (PD) short thesis, including why Atlassian (TEAM) has put a target on its smaller competitor, and what the limits are to PagerDuty's model and strategy.

This part of the conversation is more general, and I think there are three major things that I learned, at least, conducting the interview and listening back to it.

1. The state of the tech sector and the nature of competition in the SaaS (software as a service) sector. What appears to be changing is that the original disruption of software as a service - delivered via a subscription model remotely, rather than on-premises licensing - has more or less played out. Akram's Razor describes how Veeva (VEEV) - a stock he has written persuasively on from a bearish and bullish angle in the past - succeeded in part because it played in less attractive spaces, but also in part because it targeted legacy software providers. Atlassian is not a legacy software provider at this space, which makes PagerDuty's job much harder. Amazon (AMZN) is not a legacy software provider via Amazon Web Services, which makes MongoDB's (MDB) job much harder. And so on.

2. The importance of a targeted approach when shorting stocks. We sort of know as an investing community that shorting on valuation is dumb, and we sort of know that the market can stay irrational longer than we can stay solvent, as it were. But then, as Akram's Razor points out, many still go short Beyond Meat (BYND) at the wrong time. There's a lot of good discussion on this episode about how to reduce that risk and what is necessary, if not sufficient, for a successful short trade.

3. Which leads to the last point - while we didn't go that far behind the idea as far as the research process, you can get a sense in listening to Akram's Razor about the work that went into the PagerDuty short. There's a familiarity with the devops space that comes from speaking to engineers and workers in the sector. There's the context from trading in the sector for decades, and there's the research that went into a piece like Once Upon A Time In Tech. We often talk about how there are different ways to approach the market and it's important for investors to figure out what suits their abilities, availability to research, mentality, and desired goals. This approach may be of interest for investors looking to a more targeted approach including short ideas or pair trades that can thrive even if the market goes downhill.

Anyway, click play above to listen, and I hope you enjoy this.

Topics covered:

3:30 - The box that a company can be stuck in during their IPO period

10:15 - What makes for a winner or loser in this space? A Veeva case study.

15:00 - The problem with exciting, growing verticals

18:00 - How multiples have changed since the LinkedIn collapse of 2016

27:30 - Positioning amidst the current climate

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have no positions in any stocks mentioned. Akram's Razor is long CRM and TEAM and short PD and MDB. Nothing on this podcast should be taken as investment advice.