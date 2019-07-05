Marathon Petroleum Is A Conviction Buy Near Its 2-Year Lows

MPC is offering an all-time high dividend yield of 4.1% and has raised its dividend at an 18% average annual rate in the last five years.

Marathon Petroleum (MPC) has plunged 40% since it peaked, in early October. Like the other refiners, the stock has been negatively affected by its poor recent results, which were caused by the suppressed refining margins in the first quarter. However, Marathon has become remarkably cheap while it also has a great growth catalyst ahead. Therefore, investors should consider purchasing the stock.

Business overview

Thanks to its acquisition of Andeavor, Marathon has become the largest refiner in North America, with 16 refineries and a total refining capacity of approximately 3.1 million barrels per day. The company has also become one of the largest midstream operators in North America.

The stock of Marathon has been under pressure in recent months, primarily due to its poor performance in the first quarter. The refiner posted a surprising loss of $0.09 per share, which was worse than the analysts' consensus by $0.27. It was the largest negative surprise of Marathon in more than five years. The disappointing refining margins resulted mostly from Alberta's enforced production cuts, which provided support to the price of Canadian crude oil and thus caused the spread of Canadian crude oil to WTI to collapse.

However, refining margins have returned to healthy levels lately, partly assisted by favorable seasonality, and are likely to remain elevated for the rest of the year. As a result, Marathon will improve its performance in the upcoming quarters.

It is also important to note that the acquisition of Andeavor has greatly enhanced the geographical diversification of Marathon and has thus increased its access to price-advantaged grades of crude oil. As a result, most of the refineries of Marathon have access to crude grades that are purchased at deep discounts to WTI and thus result in much higher refining margins than the benchmark margins. To provide a perspective, Marathon purchases more than 500,000 barrels of Canadian crude per day while it also has access to crude oil in Bakken and Permian. Thanks to the production boom in these areas and the resultant supply glut, their crude oil trades at a deep discount to WTI and thus significantly enhances the refining margin of Marathon.

Moreover, Marathon will greatly benefit from the immense synergy potential from its acquisition of Andeavor. In fact, management recently raised its outlook for annual synergies by 40%, from $1.0 billion to $1.4 billion.

Source: Investor Presentation

About half of the synergies are expected in the refining & marketing segment while significant synergies are expected in the retail segment and the corporate expenses as well. Given that the annual earnings of Marathon were $2.86 billion in 2018, it is easy to realize the importance of the above-expected synergies, which amount to approximately half of the annual earnings. Marathon expects to achieve $1.0 billion in annual synergies by 2020 and the full synergy potential of $1.4 billion by 2021.

A major growth catalyst

Most refiners are looking forward to the implementation of the new international marine standard, which will come into effect in January 2020. According to the new standard, all the vessels that sail in international waters will be forced to burn low-sulfur diesel instead of heavy fuel oil. As the former is much more expensive than the latter, the new rules will provide a great boost to the earnings of refiners.

Marathon is properly positioned to benefit from the new marine standard. Thanks to a series of investments in the past, the refiner can upgrade approximately 600,000 barrels per day of residue from the atmospheric distillation to diesel. In simple words, the company can upgrade a great portion of its low-value products to high-value products thanks to the processing units of its refineries.

To realize the growth potential from the above catalyst, one should note that analysts expect Marathon to grow its earnings per share by 67%, from $4.86 this year to $8.12 next year. This is certainly impressive growth potential. Moreover, the stock is now trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of only 6.3. This is an extremely cheap valuation level. To provide a perspective, the stock has traded at an average price-to-earnings ratio of 10.6 in the last decade. As soon as the market focuses on the catalyst of the stock, the stock is likely to revert towards its normal valuation level. In such a case, the stock will enjoy a 68% (=10.6/6.3) boost merely from the normalization of its valuation level.

Back in October, the stocks of refiners plunged when President Trump was reported to be in talks to postpone the implementation of the new marine standard in the U.S. However, as there have been absolutely no developments at this front since then, this risk seems to have subsided. In addition, it is doubtful whether President Trump has the power to exempt the U.S. from this international standard. Even if he has the power, he is only likely to postpone the implementation of the new standard by one year. Therefore, U.S. refiners will benefit from the new marine standard sooner or later.

Dividend

Marathon is offering an attractive 4.1% dividend yield. This is an all-time high dividend yield for the stock, which was spun-off from Marathon Oil in 2011.

Data by YCharts

Moreover, the refiner has grown its dividend at an impressive 18% average annual rate in the last five years. Furthermore, the company has a markedly low payout ratio of 37% and a healthy balance sheet. Its interest expense consumes 20% of its operating income. While this level is not ideal, it has resulted from the acquisition of Andeavor. As Marathon enjoys strong free cash flows, it will soon reduce its interest expense to its historical range of 10-15%.

Given its low payout ratio, its reasonable leverage, and its exciting growth prospects, Marathon is likely to continue raising its dividend at a double-digit rate in the upcoming years. Therefore, its 4.1% current dividend yield becomes even more attractive.

Final thoughts

Marathon will greatly benefit from the excessive synergies from the takeover of Andeavor in the next two years. The refiner also has a major growth catalyst ahead, the implementation of the new marine standard. As the stock is trading at just 6.3 times next year's earnings and is offering an all-time high dividend yield of 4.1%, with double-digit dividend hikes, it has become a conviction buy. Investors should take advantage of the opportune valuation of the stock before the market returns its focus on its exciting growth prospects.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.