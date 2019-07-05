LPL Financial Holdings: Q2 2019 Earnings Expected To Be Behind Consensus - Buy On The Dip

Therefore, investors should hold on to the stock despite the turbulence and/or take advantage of this buying opportunity.

However, we believe that our original investment thesis of a strong earnings and cash flow runway remains intact.

The differences arise from seasonality in adviser payout, the impact of market valuations on cash sweep levels, and higher operating expenses.

We believe that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will deliver 2Q19 earnings of $1.48 per share versus consensus estimates of between $1.59 and $1.74.

Simply put, we believe that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) will announce 2Q19 earnings results that will be behind consensus expectations. Our estimates are based on our understanding of the key drivers of LPLA's earnings and a detailed financial model. As seen in the table below, we expect LPLA to deliver 2Q19 diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.48 versus Bloomberg consensus of $1.74 and Capital IQ estimate of $1.59.

Author Bloomberg Consensus % variance Capital IQ Estimate % variance Revenues 1,381,499 1,398,600 -1% 1,398,790 -1% Net Income 123,900 140,300 -12% 149,340 -17% Diluted EPS 1.48 1.74 -15% 1.59 -7%

Consequently, we expect the market to react negatively to the earnings surprise and sell on the news. We believe that instead of following the crowd into the exits, the long-term value investor should take advantage of this opportunity to load up on the stock at bargain prices. Recall that in our previous articles found here and here, we argued that LPLA is attractively priced relative to its opportunity set and related known risks. Despite our anticipation of a negative 2Q19 earnings surprise, our investment thesis remains intact and so is our long recommendation.

In this article, I will discuss in greater detail the factors that we believe will drive earnings below consensus.

Higher commissions and advisory expense

First, we have modeled 2Q19 commissions and advisory expense as a percentage of Gross Dealer Commissions (GDC) to be 88.80% compared to 87.37% in the prior quarter and 86.37% in 2Q18. Commissions and advisory expenses are primarily the payouts to the broker-dealers, registered investments advisers (RIA), insurance agents, and other advisers affiliated with or availing the services of LPLA. Recall that GDC is the sum of revenues from commissions and advisory services that LPLA provides and that commissions and advisory expense is the largest expense item of LPLA.

Initially, the high expense ratio seems unreasonable relative to its historical performance. However, in the 1Q19 earnings call Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Matthew Audette mentions:

Looking ahead, as a reminder, our production bonus payout rate increases seasonally from Q1 to Q2. I would also note that we had a $3 million benefit in Q1 related to our 2018 payout, which came in slightly below our expectations.

We thought that management may be low-balling their earnings guidance by calling for a higher payout ratio. However, we reviewed the seasonality of the payout ratio historically (partially displayed in the graph above) and did notice the pattern Matthew Audette was talking about.

Hence, we arrived at our estimate of 88.80% for the payout ratio once we normalize for the impact of the 1Q19 payout benefit (of $3 million as mentioned above) and the seasonality of the expense ratios. This has an impact of reducing expected 2Q19 pre-tax earnings by $13.6 million or $0.16 per share.

Higher market prices, but lower cash levels

In 2Q19 the S&P 500 (SPY) delivered a price return of 4% (as seen in the graph below), leading to higher market values for LPLA's assets under custody (AUC).

Consequently, we expect higher earnings moving forward a result of higher trailing commissions on the brokerage assets and higher asset management fees for advisory assets. However, because of LPLA's pricing arrangement with the financial advisers in which fees are usually charged based on the asset levels at the start of the quarter rather than the average or the end of the quarter; the earnings benefit from these higher asset levels will be accrued to the 3Q19 earnings rather than 2Q19 earnings.

On the other hand, the financial advisers and their clients tend to deploy cash into investment securities in a period of rising markets (as most investors tend to herd). As a result, average client cash levels both in absolute terms and as a percentage of AUC will likely be lower in 2Q19 compared to 1Q19. Note the counterbalancing impact of market dynamics and cash levels as presented by management during the investor day presentation:

We took those factors into consideration and forecast ending cash sweep balance to be 4.3% of AUC in 2Q19 compared to 4.5% in the prior quarter. This cash level is similar to what LPLA experienced during 2Q18 and is much lower compared to periods of high uncertainty (for example 4Q18 at 5.6% and 1Q17 at 5.7%). This has an impact of reducing expected 2Q19 pre-tax earnings by $3.4 million or $0.01 per share.

Note that we held average fee yield steady (contrary to the successive increases in the prior quarters) as the Fed turns dovish. If anything changes on the yield - it will likely be for the worse as the Fed starts cutting the Federal funds rate.

Higher core expenses

Finally, we considered higher core general and administrative ((G&A)) expenses for 2Q19. As per management's guidance during the 1Q19 earnings call:

Now turning to expenses. Core G&A was $213 million in Q1, down $4 million sequentially. This was primarily driven by lower professional fees, partially offset by a seasonal increase in compensation expense. Looking ahead, we continue to anticipate full year 2019 core G&A to be in a range of $850 million to $875 million. As for the timing of expenses, we expect them to ramp through the year as we continue investing in technology and service to help drive growth.

Taking guidance into consideration and the company's commitment towards investing in leading technology in the financial advisory space, we raised our forecast for the different core G&A line items. We forecast a year-on-year increase of 12%, 25%, 15%, 20%, and 10% for compensation and benefits, occupancy and equipment, communications and data processing, professional services, and other expenses.

Similarly, we noted management's guidance on non-cash expenses:

Turning to depreciation and amortization. It was $23 million, up $2 million sequentially. We expect depreciation and amortization to rise over time as we continue to invest in technology to drive growth.

On the other hand, we held promotional expenses slightly lower due to management's comment:

Moving on to Q1 promotional expenses. They were $51 million, up $6 million or 14% sequentially. This was primarily driven by increases in conference expense and transition assistance as expected, partially offset by seasonally lower marketing expense. Looking ahead, we expect Q2 promotional expense to be roughly in line with Q1.

All those considered, we forecast operating expenses (excluding commissions and advisory expenses and brokerage, clearing, and exchange expenses) to be higher by $8 million sequentially. This has an impact of reducing expected 2Q19 pre-tax earnings by $8 million or $0.10 per share.

Likely impact of surprise

Wall Street participants are prone to overreacting to earnings surprises - especially negative ones. In the case of LPLA, seven out of the last eight earnings announcements were above consensus expectations with the only earnings announcement below consensus expectations occurring in the 3Q17 earnings call. According to Bloomberg, the average earnings surprise over the past eight quarters was 32% and the average one-day price change was 5%. On the earnings call that delivered the negative earnings surprise, earnings per share was 8.4% below consensus expectations and the one-day price change was negative 5%.

Looking at the only negative earnings surprise over the past eight quarters we see that the price sensitivity is approximately 60% of 1% of downside earnings surprise (e.g., a 5% downside earnings surprise would lead to a 3% price decline). We arrive at the sensitivity figure by dividing the one-day price change of negative 5% by the earnings per share surprise of negative 8.4%. Applying that to our 15% negative earnings surprise leads to a downside risk of 9%.

Valuation

In our prior article on LPLA, we showed a sensitivity table for our valuation estimate based on the varying degrees of potential gross profit as a percentage of AUC decline. We have refreshed that table to account for a potential price decline in LPLA (e.g., discount the closing price of $81.47 per share by 9%).

Recall that the scenarios represent varying degrees of gross profit as a percentage of AUC with the key driver being the Federal Reserve's aggressiveness in cutting rates. Our bear scenario assumes a complete rollback of Fed funds rate increases while our bull case scenario assumes no more changed to the Fed funds rate (from 1Q19). Our base case scenario is halfway between the bear and the bull case scenarios.

The remaining variables are held constant in line with our assumptions from the base case from this article (note that all growth rates are applied to figures as of end-2018). I assumed that AUC will grow at 3%, representing half the organic growth rate of its underlying markets (e.g., independent broker dealer, RIA, institutional, and hybrid). I did not assume any AUC uplift or decline from changes in market value of AUC. However, I assumed that brokerage assets will continue to convert into advisory assets at a rate of 1 percentage point per year, with each percentage point increasing gross profit on AUC by 0.01 bp. In turn, the company will have to continue moderately investing in marketing and compliance, resulting in operating expense growth of 5% p.a.

Scenario Bear Base Bull AUC '23 (USD million) 728,024 728,024 728,024 Gross profit on AUC (%) '23 0.30% 0.33% 0.36% Gross profit (USD million) '23 2,185.53 2,403.94 2,622.34 Operating expenses (USD million) '23 1,569.83 1,569.83 1,569.83 Effective tax rate '23 25% 25% 25% Net income (USD million) '23 461.55 625.58 789.38 Diluted number of shares (million) '23 75.96 75.96 75.96 Diluted EPS '23 (USD per share) 6.08 8.24 10.39 LTM PE (assumed) 15.00 15.00 15.00 Target Price (USD per share) 12/31/22 91.14 123.53 155.88 Expected Price (USD per share) 7/25/19 74.13 74.13 74.13 Upside (%) 23% 67% 110% Three-year rate of return( %) 7% 19% 28%

(Source: Author. Note that our diluted number of shares assumption by 2023 is 75.96 million. We arrived at this figure by reducing the current number of diluted shares outstanding of 86.7 million (as of 1Q19) by the remaining $875 million remaining share repurchase authorized (as of 1Q19) at the current price of $81.47 (i.e., $875 million / $81.47 per share = 10.7 million diluted share count reduction).)

As we mentioned in that article:

Simply put - no matter what happens on the cash sweep front - we expect management to continue prioritizing organic growth, leveraging the balance sheet, and expanding its competitive advantage in the financial advisory industry. With sufficient margin of safety in the price, we continue to recommend going long on LPLA.

Given a lower entry price likely to result from the 2Q19 earnings announcement, the margin of safety only widens from here on out. We maintain our strong conviction on this stock and we recommend that investors hold on to their shares despite our expectations of a negative earnings surprise - or even better - to accumulate shares at bargain prices.

Conclusion

In sum, due to timing differences and changes in market dynamics affecting payout ratios, cash sweep levels, and operating expenses we believe that LPLA 2Q19 earnings will lag consensus expectations.

Nonetheless, we maintain our conviction that the company's competitive advantage will expand over time - leading to a long runway of earnings and cash flow growth.

Therefore we recommend that investors hold on to their shares despite the turbulence or accumulate shares in the resulting fallout. Let us take advantage of the street's fixation on quarterly earnings and stick to our longer-term investment horizon.

