Frontier Communications: It's Time To Get Answers

Frontier Communications (FTR) is expected to report its Q2 earnings later this month. The telecom company has been posting deteriorating financials for several quarters now, and so, everyone would be looking for signs of a turnaround. But in addition to just tracking its revenue and EBITDA figures, investors should also look to get specifics about their recent asset divestment and get a sense of how the churn in its top-brass is impacting their approach towards debt repayments. Let’s take a closer look at it all.

Financial Items

Let’s get started with Frontier’s financial positioning first. Its management doesn’t issue quarterly guidances, but they reiterated during their last earnings call that their FY19 EBITDA would come in between $3.45 billion and $3.55 billion. This equates to a mid-point adjusted EBITDA guidance of $3.5 billion, amounting to a quarterly run rate of $875 million. Its Q2 FY18 adjusted EBITDA amounted to a slightly higher figure of $884 million, so it’ll be interesting to note where the Q2 FY19 figure stands.

The company had seen its adjusted EBITDA stabilizing in the last quarter on a sequential basis, and its management lauded it as a big accomplishment. While the figure is important to highlight the company’s financial positioning, we must understand that adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP figure that is designed to project the company in the best possible light.

Also, Frontier has been implementing cost cutting measures worth $500 million (run rate), which gets completed by 2020-end. This is bound to stabilize its adjusted EBITDA figure or maybe just mitigate the decline, even if there isn’t any shift in its reportedly poor service quality. While the company has been successful in cutting down costs, investors with a long-term time horizon must realize that the company would sooner or later run out of room when it comes to cutting down costs. So, I believe investors should focus more on the revenue figure rather than leaning more towards its EBITDA number.

With that said, analysts are estimating Q2 revenue to be $2.07 billion. This would mark a decline of 4.1% year on year and 1.4% sequentially. Investors should monitor this item closely as it would effectively highlight whether Frontier is starting to turn around or if it’s still in a state of free fall.

The telecom stalwart has been experiencing rampant subscriber losses for the past several quarters now. My guess is that if this continues going forward as well, the company may manage to stabilize its adjusted EBITDA figure for a few quarters by way of implementing cost cutting measures, but its revenues would continue to decline. So, investors should really focus on its subscriber adds (or losses) and its overall revenue figure.

Divestment Specifics

With that said, Frontier Communications issued a press release during the quarter stating that it’s divesting its operations in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and Montana for $1.352 billion. The statement said:

Frontier’s operations in these states serve more than 350,000 residential and commercial customers as of March 31, 2019 and account for $619 million of revenue, $46 million of net income and $272 million of Adjusted EBITDA1 for the twelve months ending March 31, 2019. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions, with closing anticipated to occur within one year.

While we got to know about the financials pertaining to the assets and the transaction, there are a lot more questions that still need to be answered, and the upcoming earnings call would be an opportune time for Frontier’s shareholders to seek those answers.

Specifically speaking, what was the exact nature of these divested assets. Were these all fiber, all copper or a mix of both. If it was a mix of both, then what proportion of it was fiber. This is important because fiber is the future due to its vastly higher bandwidth, while copper networks are unable to match up in terms of speed and reliability. So, it would be interesting to know the exact nature of these divested assets as it’d highlight whether the company is moving forward or backwards in terms of its network infrastructure.

Also, what was the churn associated with these divested assets? If these assets were the cream of Frontier’s portfolio and sported low churn rates, then chances are that its overall churn would shoot higher once the deal completes. I discussed in one of my last articles on the company that Frontier got about 2.2 times the sales for these assets, which is a significant premium compared to what the company’s shares trade for. So, it would be interesting to know if Frontier got desperate and offloaded the best of its best assets to furnish its upcoming debt maturities or if these assets had average churn rates.

The Future

Frontier also announced last month that it underwent a major shakeup in its top brass. We only got two press releases, and I discussed the possible implications of this development in my last article here, but we’re yet to get clarity on how these new additions to Frontier’s think tank would impact its product strategy, turnaround roadmap and its restructuring efforts.

Specifically speaking, is Frontier looking to divest more assets over the coming year? If so, then, is it looking to divest fiber or copper assets? If not, then, is Frontier aiming to organically repay its debt pile of over $17.1 billion?

While Frontier doesn’t disclose the proportion of copper assets in its overall book but fellow contributor, The Owl, estimated in one of his prior articles that the company mostly operates a dated and an ageing copper-based infrastructure. This would suggest that selling copper would be a sound business move.

Next, how desperate is Frontier Communications to divest its assets? There have been discussions in various investing forums that the company might file for bankruptcy in the coming future due to its stressed financials. While its management is unlikely to say anything that would induce panic in the market, but getting a sense about whether they want to still pursue asset divestments to repay debt would speak volumes about how dire their situation is. So, investors should closely monitor these items in its Q2 earnings call.

Your Takeaway

When managements kickstart a new restructuring plan, they tend to take a poison pill and announce all the bad news in one go. This is a good way for them to ensure that most, if not all, bad news is behind the company for a few months at least. This exact scenario could play out in Frontier’s case going forward, now that it has turnaround specialists in its top-brass. So, I believe its shares would remain volatile for the next few months.

But as far as Q2 is concerned, investors should focus on Frontier’s churn, subscriber, and revenue figures as these would highlight if the company has started to turnaround or not. Also, pay close attention to management’s comments around how they intend to kickstart their growth engine and whether they want to continue divesting assets to repay their debt. I believe that their roadmap-related discussions, specifics pertaining to their asset sale and Q2 numbers are likely going to drive Frontier’s shares going forward.

