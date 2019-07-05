Crude Oil: The Gift That Keeps On Giving

There are few investment sectors that provide as many intermediate trading opportunities as crude oil. In this article, I will discuss our expectations for price movements in crude while on its way to the $29-33 level.

What makes crude such an enjoyable commodity to trade is how beautifully it adheres to its Elliott Wave pattern and Fibonacci levels, and the extreme percentage moves in price. We have been successfully trading intermediate price movements in crude oil for years, and it consistently offers opportunities to extract meaningful profits for those seeking to take positions in crude oil futures or ETFs and leveraged ETFs. Case in point, published a blog posting on June 26th when crude was at $59.90 suggesting an immediate move to the $52-54 region. Based on this expected move, we were able to position investors and subscribers into shares of ProShares UltraPro 3x Short Crude Oil ETF (OILD) and ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg (SCO) for a tidy average 15% profit on the portion of capital allocated to this particular move in crude oil, of which we exited yesterday.

In my last article relating to crude oil posted here on Seeking Alpha in early May, I suggested crude was heading to the $39 region before heading much higher, and since this time, the only thing that has changed is that we now expect the downside target to be in the $29-33 region instead. At the time I wrote the article in early May, crude had pulled back from its high of $66.68, and most investors were expecting higher levels, and the article resulted in extreme criticism by those who not only believed it would go substantially higher but also by those who thought the idea of a move to the $39 region was about as likely as an asteroid hitting and destroying the earth. For those who don't have long experience in charting and trading crude, allow me to assure you that it can indeed drop to the low $30 region and that these types of price movements are not only reasonable but also normal in crude oil. The enormous price amplitude is one of the reasons we are so successful in trading it, and there is nothing more effective in providing future price movement expectations than the combination of Elliott Wave chart pattern recognition and the use of Fibonacci mathematics to find areas of confluence and expected price levels.

We absolutely love crude oil, as it offers consistent extreme opportunities to extract profits from the markets!

With this as the back drop, allow me to walk you through our expectations for crude oil. We will start with a bird's eye view of crude oil by looking at the Crude Oil Weekly Chart below, and then swiftly drill down to identify the next intermediate swing investment opportunities. On the weekly chart notice that crude oil is in Primary A wave, which is the green circled A wave up near the $113 level. The move up to the primary A is via an intermediate degree (A)(B)(C), shown on the weekly chart in the blue nomenclature. Presently, we are focused on taking trades relating to the various smaller time frame and intermediate moves that are part of an intermediate degree (B).

Crude Oil Weekly Chart

Now, let's drill down to the Crude Oil Daily Chart and the Crude Oil 4 Hour Chart, below. The move down to the low $30s in crude oil will not be a straight line and will offer several short and intermediate-term opportunities. Our primary expectation is that we will see a move down to the $53 level for a (B) wave of ii, followed by a move up to the $63 level to complete ii, then followed by a move down to the $37 level to complete wave iii of C of (B). Now here is where it gets interesting. The (A) hit the .618 retrace level of the move down that occurred from the $66.52 high that occurred in late April of this year. What this means is that the last high could mean the wave ii is already complete. Starting to mentally gloss over yet? What this means is that after this smaller time frame move complete, into the $54 region, we are expecting a retracement against it back to the $58 region where we will look to go short crude again, and where the next move down could be into the $53 region or can continue a much larger move down to the $37 region next. The reason I say this is interesting is because crude is setting up such that a portion of price movement overlaps two potentials, one where we expect a move from $58 to $53, followed by a move to $63, then down hard to $37, and the other where it takes a direct route from $58 to $37. In both instances, there is a $5 move in crude that overlaps both Elliott Wave counts. This $5 move represents what we call easy pickings for a high confident trade opportunity. We will be able to measure the Fibonacci extension levels real time on this drop to better determine if crude will take the direct route to the $37 level next or will hold a retracement in a (B) wave, which will then either allow us to hold short exposure down to $37 or reverse and go long for a move up to the $63 level. Obviously, from pure collective opportunity perspective, we would prefer the $53 level hold for a move up to $63, as it provides us with not only another trade from $53 to $63, but it provides us with a short from the $63 level all the way down to the $37 level.

Crude Oil Daily Chart

Crude Oil 4 Hour Chart

For those skeptics amongst us that believe that the use of Elliott Wave combined with Fibonacci levels does not work, allow me to assure you that the use of these tools is alive and well, and extremely effective with all tradeable asset classes. They work particularly well with crude oil because the price amplitude in crude is so extreme. We have been effectively using these tools to trade crude oil for years. Does it mean that our primary Elliott Wave chart pattern expectations are always correct? Of course not, and crude oil patterns morph into alternative patterns quite often. However, that means little to us who use these tools to identify opportunities. The use of these tools allows us to do is identify high confidence, low risk relative to reward trading opportunities. Said differently, it allows us to identify price areas that we can go long or short crude oil, where the level by which we would stop out of a trade is relatively small compared to the upside opportunity it presents. Because of the extreme price movement in crude oil, coupled by its beautiful adherence to Fibonacci levels, crude provides a consistent diet of meaningful intermediate trade opportunities throughout the year.

In conclusion, I do realize that the machinations in the pattern that I just described can be somewhat daunting to many. To simplify, and summarize, we are ultimately expecting a move down to the low $30 region in crude oil. Upon the retracement of the move down that has occurred in the last week, we will be looking to short crude oil from the $58 region, and then minimally expecting a move down to the $53 region, or possibly a break of support and a direct move down to the $37 region.

Follow me to receive notifications when I publish free articles. Looking for detailed info on market opportunities; actionable entries and exits; Elliott Wave, Fibonacci, and Hurst Cycle counts? Check out my Marketplace Service, The Active Investor. Daily S&P, Gold, & Bitcoin analysis with easy to follow charts and videos.

Weekly in-depth analysis S&P 500, Metals, Bitcoin, Crude, Natural Gas, and US Dollar.

Active chat room Start your free trial today. "Your charts are so clear, and so actionable, I really appreciate it." "This service is top notch!" "The analysis is so good and so clear that it keeps me in a SWAN mood."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We went flat crude oil shorts the day before this article was posted.