Is Your REIT Investment In Trouble? Consider This Perspective

One of the best ways to screen for free cash flow is to determine the company's payout ratio, but do not use earnings per share.

I say this because my perspective – education, life experiences, victories, failures, and all – have taught me to look at free cash flow.

They say it’s all about perspective. And, before I tear into that line of thinking, let me start out by saying I understand.

I really do. Perspective governs so very, very much of what we do… how we do it… why we do it… when we do it… and where we do it.

And don’t fool yourself for a second. Everyone’s got a perspective, including you. To one degree or another, we’re all a product of more permanent factors, such as:

Our family lives

Our sibling order (or if we had any siblings at all)

Our nationality

Our education

Our childhood experiences

The geographic region we grew up in or spend the most time in

The main crowds or groups we associate with

Our most intense interests, whether those interests manifest themselves in careers or hobbies.

And yes, our race, ethnicity, and gender can and often do factor in intensely as well.

There are plenty of shorter-term influences that affect or alter how we see the world as well. Some of them are as wishy-washy as the day-to-day weather. Others are as potentially toxic as our social media habits.

All these factors go into shaping our perspectives from moment to moment and year to year. They’re powerful motivators that can push us to do great things. Moreover, they can add dimensions and insights to the world that society would otherwise miss out on.

But it doesn’t mean those perspectives always match up with actual reality. It doesn’t mean those perspectives can’t lead us astray just as easily as they can benefit us.

For instance: Due to our viewpoints, we might judge people incorrectly, missing out on truly worthwhile connections as a result. On the flipside, we have a bad habit of idolizing others for the same multitude of reasons. In those cases, we’ll often try to subtly or drastically model ourselves after them, to our own detriment.

This applies to investing just as much as anything else in life.

Take This Perspective (Or Don’t)

On July 2, I wrote an article titled, “The Low-Risk Road to REIT Riches,” in which I mentioned how:

Our strongest-conviction SWANs include Kimco Realty (KIM), Simon Property (SPG), Tanger Outlets (SKT), Taubman Centers (TCO), and Healthcare Trust of America (HTA). To be clear, four out of five of these picks are retail-focused, and it should be obvious to recognize why they’re trading at a discount.

Apparently not obvious enough, however, considering one of the comments I got calling out Taubman and Tanger especially. From this person’s perspective, those two companies couldn’t “suck any worse.” They’re either destined for bankruptcy or some other kind of shutdown.

The very best possibility, according to this individual, is a merger or takeover.

Again, I get it. I really do. Tanger’s stock price, for one, is down – way down – from its July 2016 high of $41.69. Three years later, at last check, the company was trading at a mere $16.16 with a P/FFO multiple of 6.9x (and dividend yield is 8.8%, well-covered I might add).

That’s not exactly pretty, I know. Hence my initial article’s critic questioning, “Where is the bottom with these dogs?”

Since I don’t have a crystal ball, I can’t tell you exactly how much lower that price is going to fall before it stabilizes and turns around. However, I can all but guarantee this…

Unless a giant meteor falls right on top of Tanger’s corporate headquarters… the entire U.S. economy collapses under the weight of a second civil war… or the Jurassic Park movie franchise comes to life, allowing dinosaurs to roam the Earth again, thereby sending shoppers scrambling to cower in underground bunkers instead of taking trips to their closest outlet centers…

Tanger Outlets isn’t going bankrupt anytime soon. Not even close.

I say this because my perspective – education, life experiences, victories, failures, and all – have taught me to look at free cash flow.

Why Free Cash Flow Matters So Much

As my readers know, I am a disciple of fundamental analysis in which I spend countless hours analyzing the sustainable competitive advantages, valuation, and margin of safety of publicly-traded REITs.

In order to understand the true profit potential for a REIT, it’s imperative to build a model demonstrating how the company can earn their cost of capital to drive scale.

Recently I finished up the cap rate series in which I put together a weighted average cost of capital (or WACC) model for the net lease REITs, healthcare REITs, shopping center REITs, industrial REITs, and the multifamily REITs.

And specifically, in the REIT sector, we spend countless hours analyzing the key drivers for the business with an emphasis on cost of capital and scale. The reason this is important is because it helps me (and my readers) recognize the best opportunities for owning REITs with the most-profitable business models.

By carefully surveying the list of filtered opportunities, we can determine the companies that generate the most reliable profits over time. This involves not only the company’s cost of capital but also its free cash flow (after dividends) because at the end of the date, that helps preserve long-term pricing power and profitability.

One of the best ways to screen for free cash flow is to determine the company’s payout ratio, but do not use earnings per share. Why?

Because for a REIT, net income is simply less meaningful as a measure of profitability since, in accounting, real estate depreciation is always treated as an expense. Yet, in the real world, real estate appreciates in value as long as it’s in a good location and well-managed.

Thus, when a REIT’s net income under GAAP reflects a large depreciation expense, it’s meaningless as a measure of cash flow and it’s necessary to add back real estate depreciation to net income. There are other adjustments that should be made too, such as subtracting from GAAP net income any capital gain income recorded from the sale of properties.

To address this shortcoming, a new term “Funds from Operations” was adopted by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (NAREIT) in 1991 and then formally accepted as a reportable financial term by the Securities and Exchange Commission in 2003. Computing FFO is simple:

FFO = Net Income + Depreciation + Amortization – Gains on Sales of Property

FFO multiples (rather than earnings multiples) quickly became the yardstick for comparative REIT valuations. However, it still has definite shortcomings, since some non-cash and seldom-occurring items have to be removed from the earnings equation in order to arrive at the equation. In that regard, FFO is rather like a proxy for recurring cash flow that can be used to support dividend payments.

Recognizing that many analysts wanted a more accurate measure for free cash flow some companies (not all) began to report “adjusted funds from operations” (or AFFO). The biggest change by far that this makes to FFO is to subtract recurring capital expenditures, also known as CapEx.

Basically, this is an acknowledgement that not all depreciation is non-cash. If you’re a landlord, you can generally expect to be called upon to make improvements to your real estate each time you sign up a new tenant. Those tenant improvements will generally suffice for the duration of the lease term, but signing up a tenant for a lease renewal will likely also require an added tenant improvements allowance.

With that said, there is more to AFFO than just recurring CapEx, and most analysts deduct straight line rents too. Since AFFO is designed to be a closer proxy for actual normalized cash flows per share, a common calculation of AFFO might appear as follows:

AFFO = FFO – Straight-Lined Rents – Recurring Capital Expenditure (or capex) + Equity-Based Compensation + Lease Intangibles + Deferred Financing Cost

The MJ Test

Now that this education is out of the way, let’s take a look at the top leapers, and for fun, we will call this the MJ Test (for the most popular jumper of all time, Michael Jordan). We utilized our iREIT Lab to produce the following REITs:

Source: iREIT

As you can see (above), we screened for the REITs with the lowest payout ratios (using FFO metrics) and of course we removed companies with recent dividend cuts like CBL Properties (CBL) and Uniti Group (UNIT). The above list represents 23 REITs (that’s MJ’s jersey number) ranked from lowest payout ratio, Invitation Homes (INVH), to the highest (on the list), VICI Gaming (OTC:VICI).

You will also see (above) that I included the forecasted FFO/share for each REIT for 2019 and 2020. A few observations:

Equinix (EXIX) has the second lowest payout ratio (43.9%) and 9% growth forecasted in 2019 and 2020

There are a number of Lodging REITs on the list so I decided to include different categories such as luxury-branded hotels – Braemar (BHR) – and full service hotels such as Host Hotels (HST) – and boutique hotels like Hersha Hospitality (HT) – and conference hotels like Ryman Hospitality (RHP).

I also included two data center REITs such as Equinix (EXIQ) and CyrusOne (CONE) since they both enjoy lower payout ratios.

Most all other property sectors are included such as net lease, where Store Capital (STOR) has the lowest payout ratio (in the sector), and gaming, where VICI Gaming has the lowest payout ratio. I also included the billboard REIT, Outfront Media (OUT) and the prison REIT, CoreCivic (CXW).

In the retail sector I included Brixmor (BRX), Federal Realty (FRT), and of course Tanger Outlets, with the lowest payout ratio in the mall REIT sector.

In the residential sector I included apartment REIT NextPoint (NXRT) and in the manufactured housing category I included Equity Lifestyle (ELS). And in the office sector I included Piedmont Office (PDM) and Corporate Office (OFC), the pure play cyber-focused REIT.

The only health-oriented REIT that made it on the top 23 list is Alexandria Real Estate (ARE), a REIT that we recently upgraded to SWAN status, with a payout ratio of just 56.7%.

With that list of 23 REITs in mind, I decided to sort the companies based upon their leaping ability, and in order to do that I sorted based on the 2020 FFO/share growth prospects. Keep in mind, these are just estimates, but that’s useful data that we can use to filter out the best-in-breed players.

The combination if determination and value-seeking is why Buffett was so receptive to the “margin of safety”, “intrinsic value”, and other aspects if the inherently cautious Graham “gospel”. However what made Buffett unusually successful in applying Graham’s principles was a superior intellect, another defining characteristic shared with his mentor.

Source: iREIT

I want to point out that there are 5 REITs that are forecasted to grow by double-digits in 2020 and they include VICI, COLD, NXRT, CONE, and AMT. There are 15 REITs referenced on the above chart and I want you to keep that in mind when we review the next chart.

Now let’s consider valuation, in comparison with these REITs with the lowest overall payout ratios. This information in not only helpful, but also significant because it will provide us all with a colorful picture of the best REITs to buy.

Source: iREIT

Now, let me explain this chart above. You can see that it includes all 23 REITs (with the lowest payout ratios) and I highlighted (in yellow) the REITs that have the best growth forecasted in 2020 (the previous chart). The third column on the left is the year-to-date total return and the fourth column represents the 2019 P/FFO estimate (at midpoint based on consensus data).

The fifth column from the left is the normal FFO/share (using FAST Graph data) and the sixth column represents the variance between the 2019 FFO/share and the normal FFO/share.

As you scroll down the variance column (sixth row from the left) you can see that there are a number of REITs that are cheap, based on P/FFO, such as VICI, CXW, FRT, SKT, BRX, HT, HST, and BHR. Notably, most of these REITs are either retail or lodging oriented.

Also, you can see that many of these companies are expensive to buy today, and there are a few nose bleed REITs like ELS (+29.8% YTD), ARE (+28.1% YTD), and EQIX (+48.5% YTD).

In order to select the best REITs screened, I decided to screen first (2nd column on right) for the 15 REITs that are the fastest climbers (based on 2020 FFO/sh) and within that list the REITs that are trading within our margin of safety are HT, CONE, OUT, CXW, and VICI. Then we move to round two (column on the far right) to include the REITs that are not fast growing but are trading at a wider margin of safety: BHR, HST, PDM, BRX, SKT, and FRT.

Source: iREIT

As you can see, this list of 11 REITs offer the most advantageous growth profile, based on their lower payout ratio and overall cheapness. In my view, the companies shaded in yellow have the best overall potential because they are not only offer a wide margin of safety with regard to their payout ratio and price, but they also are expected to generate above average earnings growth.

It does not appear that any of these REITs are going to bankrupt anytime soon, unless as I pointed out that “the Jurassic Park movie franchise comes to life, allowing dinosaurs to roam the Earth again, thereby sending shoppers scrambling to cower in underground bunkers instead of taking trips to their closest outlet centers.”

Now it’s time to take charge;

Source: iREIT

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BHR, HT, RHP, OFC, CONE, BRX, SKT, FRT, OUT, CXW, STOR, VICI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.