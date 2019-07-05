Alps Looking At A Steeper Climb For Growth In The Near Term

Alps has seen even worse erosion in its camera actuator business than expected, and this once high-margin business seems set for a lower growth trajectory on weaker OIS actuator adoption.

Alps Alpine (OTCPK:APELY) (6770.T) has been one of the most disappointing calls I’ve made in recent time, as the shares are down about one-third since my last article, with the company seeing even weaker than expected volumes for its camera actuators to go along with a general downturn in the auto sector. Making matters worse, actuator volumes aren’t likely to get better soon, while newer, higher value-added auto components aren’t likely to contribute meaningfully for a few years.

I’m not keen on doubling down on a bad call, but Alps Alpine does look undervalued even on what I believe to be conservative assumptions. Even with a weaker long-term addressable market in smartphones, I think the auto business can drive 2% to 3% long-term revenue growth, with mid-single-digit FCF margins supporting a fair value close to $45/ADR. Investors should note, though, that the ADRs are illiquid.

Is The Smartphone Opportunity A “Post-Growth” Market?

Expectations for a stronger second half from Alps Alpine’s camera actuator business didn’t materialize in calendar 2018, and installed value per phone increased only about 7%, as the company saw a mix of negative developments. Not only did advanced smartphones sell in smaller quantities than hoped, OEMs have been reluctant to equip all of the cameras with optical image stabilization (or OIS) actuators (which carry much higher margins for Alps), and OEMs have taken a hard line on pricing.

Making matters worse, it’s getting harder to hold the line on the idea of “we’ll get ‘em next year!” People are holding on to their phones for longer, and while the move to 5G may create a stronger replacement cycle, the OEMs are still not adding OIS actuators much beyond two cameras (even though some newer models have more than three cameras). Actuator volumes could actually fall in some LCD models, and Alps’ decision to chase business with Chinese OEMs raises the prospect of a less-lucrative mix with more lower-margin older-technology actuators in the mix.

This weakness in the smartphone business has definitely played a role in sapping Alps’ momentum, with fiscal Q4 earnings (reported in late April) seeing the electronics component business, which includes auto and a variety of consumer components including the camera actuators, go into the red. I believe that the camera actuator business is roughly tied with the automotive switch business as the most profitable part of the business, with roughly high-teens margins, but in the best years the actuator business has been even more profitable (probably in the 30%’s) due to the highly automated production process, so this change in the market dynamics has really compromised the company’s operating income and FCF growth potential.

Auto Can Be Better … But When, And By How Much?

Alps’ auto components business isn’t particularly exciting, but it is fairly reliable and the company has strong market share and established customer relationships in areas like switches, sensors, encoders, and modules. Margins for the bulk of this business are okay-ish (around 10%), though the switch business is a higher-margin business with margins in the high teens (close to 20%).

Although there isn’t major growth potential in switches, Alps is looking to drive growth from new products as the company tries to shift from more “mechatronic” components to sensors, digital HMI, and connectivity products. Advanced driver assistance systems (or ADAS) are a major growth opportunity for a host of companies (principally on the semiconductor side), but it is also an opportunity for Alps, as the company has developed a suite of radar solutions ultra-short and long-range applications. One notable risk here is whether auto OEMs ultimately go with optical systems (which would benefit companies like ON Semiconductor (ON), though radar-based solutions are likely to get some use in the nearer-term as optical systems aren’t quite up to the task.

I’m more bullish on Alps’ position in short-range wireless connectivity (including Bluetooth modules, where the company enjoys strong share) and sensing. Alps has developed new products like magnetic sensors and capacitive touch sensors that enable touch controls on a variety of surfaces including cloth and leather. There’s also ongoing growth in sensor content per vehicle across the board, and Alps is well-placed in areas like door modules and instrument panels, though not in higher-value (and frankly more exciting) areas like electric powertrains.

In addition to the components business, Alps has an auto infotainment business focused on car navigation and audio/visual. With the merger and integration of Alpine and its software engineering team, I expect Alps to focus a great deal more on R&D and product development in the infotainment space, as I do believe in-car software capabilities will be an important point of differentiation for auto OEMs in the future.

Right now, Alps is suffering like every other auto supplier from the weak global build rates in the auto sector. Alps is actually less Japan-centric than most Japanese component suppliers (North America is roughly as big a part of the business as Japan), but with weakness across the globe, there’s really no place to hide, and the weakness in the Chinese auto market is sapping a key growth market. Looking ahead, I expect Alps’ new products to start contributing to a stronger revenue growth rate in a few years, but I do have some concerns that the products won’t be sufficiently differentiated to drive strong margins and that this shift to a new generation of cars could disrupt the traditionally strong market shares and customer relationships that the company has enjoyed.

The Outlook

Although I think OIS will continue to replace voice coil motors in camera actuators, and I do expect ongoing growth in adoption of OIS actuators, I don’t really model smartphone components as a growth driver for Alps anymore. I’d love to be wrong about this, but overly bullish expectations here have already bitten me a few times. On the other hand, I do expect the auto business to remain a competitive, growing business, and I’m cautiously optimistic that Alps’ newer products and technologies can drive healthy margins.

I’m now looking for long-term revenue growth around 2% to 3% (versus 3% to 4% previously) due to a weaker outlook for smartphone actuator volume/value growth. While I do think the underlying opportunity in autos could drive higher growth, I’m assuming share loss and price/pressure as companies like ON, STMicro (STM), and many others look to build their own auto sensor and connectivity businesses.

On the margin side, the lack of volume-driven scale will hurt margins in the camera actuator business, and the lower overall contribution of this once high-margin business will hurt overall margins. Instead of building FCF margins toward the high end of the “mid-single-digit” range, I now think FCF margins will top out in the 4%’s, and that may yet be bullish.

The Bottom Line

Alps Alpine shares look undervalued both on discounted free cash flow and an ROE-P/BV basis (Japanese stocks often show a strong correlation between ROE and P/BV), and I believe DCF can support a fair value in the mid-$40’s. All of that said, the growth and margin outlook for the next year or two isn’t particularly good and it’s hard to see what might get investors excited about the shares in the near-term. While undervaluation alone may drum up some interest in the shares, I believe the company really needs to see a turnaround in the auto business and better-than-expected margins in the camera actuator business to get the market excited about the name again.

