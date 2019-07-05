Morningstar: Superb Execution And Transformative M&A; Buy It Lower

Overall, I like what the company is doing, but I'd prefer to buy shares under $130.

Morningstar (MORN) is one of the more unique firms that I have followed over the past several years. Although the company is publicly traded, founder and Executive Chairman Joe Mansueto controls roughly 51% of the company, affording it more long-term flexibility on capital allocation, cost structure, and general business decisions.

Unlike many firms that flounder after a founder stepping away from full-time operations, Morningstar’s performance since Kunal Kapoor became CEO has been superb. Strong performing equity markets but also growth in Morningstar’s key business lines have sent the stock up over 80% since he took the helm, bolster shares.

With a transformative merger recently completed, let’s take a look at the fintech software and research powerhouse. Ultimately, I think shares look slightly expensive, but I think the DBRS acquisition coupled with continued executional strength make shares attractive under $130.

Operational Strength Throughout 2018 and Q1’19

The last time I looked at the company, I noted that for years Morningstar grew revenue without any operating leverage. With low single digit revenue growth, operating income remained stubbornly flattish. 2018 was an excellent year for Morningstar. For 2018, total revenue jumped 11.4% y/y on an organic basis (+11.9% reported) to $1 billion; marking the first time the company achieved over $1 billion in revenue. Notably, much of Morningstar’s revenue comes from licensing and subscription fees t providing valuable recurring revenue streams over years, thus revenue growth accrues significant long-term value.

Unlike the years of no operating leverage, operating income jumped 27% y/y to $216 million, generating a whopping 260 basis points of operating leverage. Free cash flow, the preferred metric of the Buffett-friendly firm jumped 30% y/y to $239 million. Buybacks were ultimately immaterial in 2018 due to stock-based compensation, but in the two years prior, management repurchased $32.5 million of stock on a net-basis. Thus, over the past three years, rising stock-based compensation has been more than offset by repurchases to the tune of $21.7 million.

Strong performance continued in Q1’19. Revenue jumped 6.3% y/y (+8.3% organic) to $258.9 million, though operating income increased a less pronounced 4.2% y/y to $49.5 million, resulting in 40 basis points of margin deleverage. Expense management across the board remained solid, and the large increase in G&A spending (+26.7% y/y) was due primarily to a jump in stock-based compensation associated with PitchBook hitting incentive plan targets. Frankly, it’s hard to argue with paying the PitchBook management team higher bonuses, given the performance of the business since Morningstar acquired it. Subscriptions jumped 65% y/y in 2018 on top of a 43% gain in 2017, and total revenue jumped 57% y/y to $99.6 million. PitchBook sales jumped another 55% y/y in Q1’19 to $32.3 million, and Morningstar clearly seems to be a suitable owner for the platform.

Morningstar’s other large products like Data (+5.8% y/y to $47.7 million) and Direct (+7.1% y/y to $36.3 million) performed relatively well, and the only meaningful drag on performance came from Morningstar Investment Management, where revenue declined 6.3% y/y to $26.7 million. Advisors are moving to lower fee investment strategies, and management noted that inflows did not recover after the rocky Q4.

Overall, the legacy Morningstar business is performing well, and I believe operating margin weakness is acceptable given how well PitchBook has performed.

The Credit Opportunity

Although the PitchBook acquisition already looks to be a home run, the more interesting M&A activity comes from Morningstar’s recent blockbuster acquisition of DBRS, the fourth largest credit rating agency in the world, for $669 million. Morningstar got its feet wet in the credit rating business when it acquired Realpoint in 2010, and over the past decade, the business grew to $36 million in revenue. This is decent, but it only represented 4% of sales. After acquiring DBRS, credit ratings will account for roughly 17% of Morningstar’s revenue.

Although I tend to believe acquiring the market leader in the credit ratings space would be ideal, I am optimistic Morningstar can leverage its brand recognition and trust in the United States to grow the credit ratings business. In his thoughtful letter to stakeholders regarding the acquisition, Kapoor explained that the global credit ratings market has grown at a compounded rate of 7% over the past decade and that the increase in bond issuances in the US and Europe over the past decade has created significant ratings opportunities. The strategy makes sense, and if Morningstar can execute, I see significant runway for growing DBRS, which did $167 million in revenue in 2018.

From a valuation perspective, Morningstar paid 4x sales for the business, which I estimate translates to a free cash flow multiple of 24-26x based on management’s guidance that margins are roughly in-line with Morningstar’s consolidated margin profile. Though expensive, I would hardly consider this multiple egregious, especially considering the concentration of the credit ratings business.

Management earned credibility with its excellent PitchBook acquisition, and I like the idea of Morningstar getting deeper in this vertical. My only hesitation is that Morningstar likely could have acquired the business at a better price a few years ago when Carlyle and Warburg Pinus acquired the company. If I had a PitchBook subscription, I could probably figure out how much the PE firms paid, but the rumored price was around $500 million.

Execution and M&A Look Good; So Would a Lower Price

Overall, I continue to be impressed by Morningstar’s ability to grow its market leading business for financial advisors, core data products, and PitchBook. Additionally, management’s expense control over the past few years has been excellent, allowing the company to generate some operating leverage and grow free cash flow. The DBRS acquisition provides another growth platform, and I will be interested to see how Morningstar capitalizes on this business.

That being said, shares currently trade at roughly 23x my 2019 free cash flow estimate, which is not excessively priced, but it hardly provides a margin of safety given Morningstar’s dependency on higher equity markets for growth in multiple product lines. However, a price of $129, which is 20x my 2019 free cash flow estimate, would give me more comfort.

Morningstar will add some leverage with this acquisition but the company generates plenty of free cash flow, to sustain a more leveraged capital structure, so I do not consider debt a material concern. Morningstar’s stock will swoon if equity markets fall, and I would capitalize on a drop.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.