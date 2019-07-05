Cemex Subjecting Investors To Mexican Cement Torture

The ongoing erosion in Cemex's share price is frustrating in the context of a management plan that, at least on the surface, is sound and reasonable for the current environment.

I wasn’t overly fond of Cemex (CX) earlier this year, as I was worried about the demand outlook in both Mexico and the United States, and management’s inability to generate real value for shareholders despite following a generally sound plan. The shares have fallen another 20% since then, and the outlooks for both Mexico and the U.S. are heading in the wrong direction. Additional asset sales do underline management’s interest in improving the company by selling under-earning assets, but they don’t really create all that much near-term value.

I’ve reduced my modeling estimates yet again, and the shares still seem quite cheap. At this point I do find myself asking “how much worse can it really get?”, but that’s a question that the market has a way of answering along the lines of “this much worse!” Mediocre near-term growth prospects are likely to weigh on results, but I can definitely understand the appeal to patient value-hounds.

By Any Other Name, A Recession In Its Core Market

Whether or not the Mexican construction sector technically meets the standards for a “recession”, I think it’s a recession for all intents and purposes, as informal housing construction, commercial construction, and infrastructure spending have all been weakening.

Issues like “uncertainty about the business environment” are often cited as issues, which I think is shorthand for worries about what the U.S. President may or may not do regarding trade (particularly on the spur of the moment), as well as worries about the plans and intentions of the Mexican government. We’re about a year into the new regime, and while some disruption is normal when there is a change in administration, the level of permitting activity suggests a worse, more protracted downturn than previously expected.

At some point I think the government has to get moving on public sector spending – not only does Mexico need it, but that was an important part of the election platform that got this administration into power. Whenever that happens, though, Cemex still has to deal with the fact that rivals like Cruz Azul, Moctezuma (OTC:CMZOF), and Elementia (OTC:ELLMF) have been gaining share in Mexico. Cemex’s Mexican operations still account for more than 40% of the company’s EBITDA, and while margins have improved from the low 30%’s, they’re well below the 40%-plus level of the past and unlikely to ever get back there.

The U.S. Isn’t Likely To Get Much Better From Here

Relatively speaking, Cemex’s U.S. operations are doing better – the 4% decline in cement volume was 2% better than the full company average (as was the 1% improvement in ready mix volume), and far, far better than the 15% decline in Mexico. Cemex is also seeing okay pricing in the U.S., with 4% price improvement in the first quarter. Unfortunately, costs continue to rise, and EBITDA margin shrank 170bp in the first quarter and EBITDA margin has declined in three of the last four quarters.

Although Cemex’s U.S. operations are well-placed for the long-term (Florida, California, Texas, and Arizona), the near-term outlook is not so strong. About half of Cemex’s business comes from infrastructure projects, and while that market should be up strongly in 2019 (management is looking for 6% growth), I think management’s goal of 5% growth in the residential market is too high, and commercial construction activity is definitely slowing (management is looking for no growth for the full year).

“Steady As She Goes” Is A Mixed Blessing

Cemex’s March investor day didn’t really offer much that was new, and that’s a decidedly mixed development. On the positive side, management’s plan is sensible and coherent – sell off under-earning assets, reduce operating costs, reduce debt, and try to give investors more clarity on capital returns. The problem is that that’s been the plan for a little while now and the impact on the share price is plain to see.

In fairness to management, there has been more progress recently on asset sales. Cemex is selling some assets in France for $36 million, a plant in Spain for $180M, its aggregate and ready-mix assets in Germany for $99M, and its Baltic assets for $385 million. With several other transactions in various stages of negotiation, I think Cemex has a reasonable shot of hitting its asset sale goal of $1.5 billion to $2 billion by 2020 (if the discussions currently underway bear fruit, the $1.5 billion level is in the bag).

The cash raised from these sales will go principally toward debt reduction, and I likewise expect the company to look at refinancing/extending some of its debt to create a smoother schedule of debt maturities.

As far as the valuation of these assets goes, it’s a mixed story that underlines some of the issues in the business. Superficially, the 12.5x EBITDA for the Baltic assets looks great, but look deeper and the $185/mt price is probably about only 50% of the replacement cost. How do you want to look at that? You can focus on the company selling assets well below their “inherent worth” (though I think replacement cost is a poor proxy of a going-forward value), or you can look at how under-utilized these assets were and conclude that Cemex is probably getting out of some structurally unattractive markets (though perhaps selling closer to the bottom?).

The Outlook

Between the asset sales and the weakening outlook in Mexico, I’m once again lowering my expectations for Cemex. The net result is that my long-term revenue growth rate goes down from around 4% to a little under 3%, and I’ve likewise reduced my long-term margin improvement assumptions. While I think Cemex can eventually regain double-digit FCF margins, I’m expecting high single-digit FCF margins for most of the next decade (after a few years of mid-single-digit FCF margins). Discounting those earnings back, my fair value moves to around $6.50 (from $7.70).

I’ve written before that I’ve never found useful correlations between cement company margins or returns and EV/EBITDA, but Goldman Sachs analyst Bruno Amorim noted that the forward EV/EBITDA correlates closely with the Mexican 10yr bond yield as shown below:

With where the yield is now, a 7.25x multiple would seem appropriate, supporting a fair value a bit above $6, but as that chart underscores, Mexican rates can move significantly over relatively short periods of time.

The Bottom Line

What do with these shares? Cemex has certainly been disappointing investors (first quarter EBITDA was about 9% below expectations), and EBITDA estimates for 2019 and 2020 are now about 5% to 10% lower than they were at the start of the year. Moreover, selling assets predominantly in mature countries is likely to increase the operating volatility of the business in the future. On the other hand, I don’t think Cemex is quite as bad as the valuation would seem to say, and I think this may be a name for patient value investors to consider. I don’t think Cemex is going to deliver a V-shaped rebound, but I think management is doing mostly the right things and I think that can support the shares in time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.